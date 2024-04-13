Reduced Shakespeare Company: The Complete History of Comedy (abridged)

Called “wildly funny” by the Los Angeles Times, the Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) famously skewers long serious subjects, reducing them to fast-paced, side-splitting farces. After presenting their hilarious takes on the Bard, the Bible, the history of the United States, and Western Civilization, they now tackle their most serious subject yet: comedy. Specifically, what makes something funny? From the high-brow to the low, The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) covers all manner of jokes, physical shtick, and witty repartee through the ages—the ancient Greeks, Shakespeare, Vaudeville, Charlie Chaplin, The Marx Brothers, Monty Python, The Simpsons, and more! “Easily one of the troupe’s funniest, most inspired shows in years!” (Pacific Sun).