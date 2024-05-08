Acting Alcott

Little Women goes big.

Experience literature come to life and song at Capital One Hall. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel of family, girlhood, and stubborn ambition, Little Women, the musical, has appeared domestically and internationally to considerable praise. The May 17-19 performances of this show round off Tysons’ third season of Broadway, joining the ranks of renowned works such as Jesus Christ Superstar and STOMP. With breathtaking acoustics and a stirring modern score, the March sisters’ on stage story promises to leave the audience as enthralled as the original book. CapitalOneHall.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue.