Flying Oysters

Rappahannock Oyster Co. lands at Dulles.

Following generations of oystermen, cousins Ryan and Travis Croxton took over their grandfather’s shellfish business and opened the much-beloved Rappahannock Oyster Co., supplying high-end restaurants all over the country with Virginia’s finest bivalve, all farmed in Chesapeake Bay waters. Now, the Croxtons have their own collections of restaurants, literally from coast to coast. Washington Dulles International Airport will be the newest addition to their expanding seafood empire.

Director of Operations Jessica Opperman says, “We do have a lot of guests that frequent all of our locations—in Virginia and all the way to L.A. This was the next step to tie it all together.”

Dulles will be the sixth installment of Rappahannock Oyster Co. Allowing each chef some creative freedom guarantees the menus aren’t the exact same throughout locations. The signature Chesapeake Bay oysters, however, are always the star.

Construction has already started for the 2,350-square-foot space that seats 90. They hope for an August launch, alongside other airport newbies opening around the same period.

“We’re really excited, and hope everyone supports it,” Opperman says. “Bringing something new to the airport—it’ll be an exciting time.”

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue.