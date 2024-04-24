Hailed by The Washington Post for “superior arrangements and uncommon musicianship,” string duo Bridging the Gap features the talents of violinist and American Festival Pops Orchestra Artistic Director Peter Wilson and double bassist Aaron Clay. Celebrating 25 years of performances, this unlikely pair offers a unique voice to musical genres from classical to jazz, folk to film music, funk to popular song, and even Big Band. Wilson and Clay’s charisma, humor, and expansive repertoire— from Handel to Led Zeppelin— have made a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. Having met as members of “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, Wilson and Clay have made frequent appearances at The White House, the Kennedy Center, and as guest artists and clinicians on campuses throughout the U.S.