appalachian to the core

Tumbling Creek Ciders reaches to its mountain orchard roots.

As Mark Finney and his pals embraced their hobby—they’re all serious weekend brewmeisters—they reflected on Southwest Virginia’s previously bustling economy, much of it from apple orchards. “The area used to be a thriving part of the state,” Finney says, explaining that the arrival of Red Delicious apples decimated a once vibrant apple industry. “Its superior shelf-life meant that it became a favorite in grocery story produce sections, essentially drying up demand for other varieties.” The effect was like dominos, shuttering businesses, one after the other.

Red Delicious are delicious, but Finney and his friends found that they’re not ideal for cider making. However, older varieties like Arkansas Black Twig and Virginia Beauty are. “They have more character, a deeper flavor, and more tannins,” he explains. With a mission to create high-quality apple-to-bottle, region-focused cider, they launched Tumbling Creek Cider in Abingdon. First came a production facility, then they grafted cider apple trees for an orchard. A taproom followed, serving their core ciders, along with small-batch and experimental varieties.

Finney’s favorite? Tumbling Creek’s Hellbender Hops—a customer favorite, too. “It’s blended with hops, with floral notes that hint towards citrus,” he says. TumblingCreekCider.com