Virginia wine enthusiasts around the state and beyond gathered at the iconic Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs for the second annual Virginia Wine Experience, Nov. 3-4.

The two-day Virginia wine and culinary experience began with the Norton Challenge, a wine competition featuring the state’s native grape.

Coordinated by Fred Reno, founder of the Thomas Jefferson Wine Company and host of the “Fine Wine Confidential” podcast, and Dr. Bruce Zoecklein, Emeritus Professor of Enology at Virginia Tech, the competition featured 10 of the top local wines made from Norton.

A panel of six judges tasted, evaluated, and scored each wine—all blind—in three rounds to determine the winner, the 2021 Norton from Fifty-Third Winery & Vineyard.

The historic Omni Homestead Resort served as a fitting locale to showcase Virginia’s historic grape. “The Homestead, like the Norton grape, has been intertwined with the Commonwealth of Virginia for over two centuries,” says Mark Spadoni, managing director for the Omni Homestead.

The weekend also included tasting sessions and educational seminars featuring local sparkling wines, the top four finalists from the Norton Challenge and the Virginia Governor’s Cup Case.

The experience concluded with a dinner showcasing culinary talents from chefs across the state, including Tim More from Early Mountain Vineyards, Cesare Lanfranconi from Barboursville Vineyards, and Michael Adams and Frederick Isla, both from Omni Homestead.

Each month, the legendary resort in Hot Springs hosts a prominent winemaker for a wine weekend that includes a meet and greet, tasting seminars, and a dinner.

OmniHotels.com