Welcome Back, Clark

Dennis T. Clark appointed the 10th Librarian of Virginia.

In November, the Library of Virginia announced the appointment of Dennis T. Clark as the state’s 10th Librarian of Virginia, succeeding Sandra Treadway, who served in the position since 2007 and retired last year. Clark comes to Richmond after serving as chief of researcher engagement and general collections at the Library of Congress. A former resident of the Commonwealth, he previously worked as a research librarian for both VCU and UVA.

“It is the pinnacle of my career to head the most significant state library and archives in the country,” Clark says. “Building on the Library of Virginia’s strong foundation of 200 years of archives and impact, I am honored to have a role in shaping its future.”

The Library of Virginia, preserver of the Commonwealth’s history and culture, contains more than 130 million items that document the lives of both famous Virginians and ordinary citizens.“In particular, I look forward to using the library’s incredible archives to spotlight the stories of all Virginians, especially those whose perspectives have been covered up for decades,” Clark continues, adding, “As state librarian, I am dedicated to making sure all voices of the Commonwealth are heard—past and present, in our future exhibits.”

Clark is especially excited to be part of this moment in time, as libraries shift from print-based archives to digital form. The library’s online resources already include copious digital databases, eBooks, and curated virtual exhibitions. “When the current library was built in the ’90s, we were a print-based society,” Clark says. “I’m thrilled to be part of the team that will reimagine the space to fit the needs of a digitally based society.” LVa.Virginia.gov