Anushka &  Jack

April 15, 2023 Crooked River, Hiltons

The vibrant colors and patterns of an Indian wedding found a home in Southwest Virginia, where Anushka Gupta and Jack Lynch celebrated with family and friends at Crooked River Events. With the help of their planner, Nadia Anderson from Mary Elizabeth Events, the couple held two ceremonies, first uniting in an Indian ceremony featuring a bright summer palette of orange and gold, along with the traditional wedding red. Dressed in ornate Indian formalwear, which made a 30-hour journey from Mumbai, they processed in with a rollicking bharat entrance—the groom’s arrival surrounded by loved ones, dancing, and music. They then promised their lives to each other in front of a mandap, an Indian wedding structure, framed by the mountains.

Later in the day, the American wedding included a Presbyterian ceremony on the banks of the Crooked River and classic Virginia elements, including natural wildflower hues in purple, pink, and blue. The merging of traditions continued throughout the evening. The sangeet, which went off flawlessly thanks to weeks of practice, was an upbeat celebration with dances ranging from exhilarating to romantic, funny, and uplifting, bringing everyone together in laughter and hope. By the end of the evening, the mix of Bollywood and American music had everyone on the dance floor, with the couple reporting that they’ve never seen so many people singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at one time.

She Said, He Said

Engagement?

Private, overlooking the mountains of Asheville, with a first attempted proposal interrupted by a baby black bear! Things went well on the second try, higher up the mountain, with a bottle of Champagne and a perfect view, early in the first morning of 2023—Jack wanted to start the year (and the rest of his life!) off right.

Ceremony style?

We had a wedding weekend, with one day for a traditional Indian wedding and the next for a traditional American and Presbyterian wedding.

Horrifying hiccup?

Partway through the first day’s dinner, the lights went out! However, the resulting candlelit dinner—infinitely more romantic, with just twinkling lights and the dusky mountains through the windows—was so lovely. Everyone assumed it was an intended flourish of the evening.

Brightest idea?

We set up our own livestream for the wedding, so guests from across the world and those who couldn’t travel could watch. Anushka’s sister, Riti, a film student, helped set it up!

Best detail of the day?

The sangeet, a series of choreographed dances performed by various groups of wedding participants, including the bride, the bride and groom, the bride and her father, and the bridal and groom’s parties.

Honeymoon?

We moved to London immediately following the wedding, and we’ve been pursuing small mini-moons and staycations across Europe, from a drive through Edinburgh, to the Scottish Highlands, to a long weekend in Paris. We’ll travel to India soon to enjoy a wedding reception there and spend some time together among the beautiful forts and castles of Rajasthan.

The Details

Photography/Videography: Jillian Knight Photography

Florals: Florals by Kimberly

Hair & Makeup: Power Pony Studios

Catering: District Events Catering

Cake: Sugar Euphoria