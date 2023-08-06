Harvest Festival

to

Frontier Culture Museum 1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, Virginia 24401

Join the Frontier Culture Museum for our Harvest Festival. Late summer and early fall is when the wheat that would sustain you throughout the winter would be harvested. Stop by as we explore what this time of year would have been like for people around the world and across time. This event will feature hands on activities and a vendor fair. Don’t forget to stay after 5 PM that day for the first concert in our Root Concert Series. The Judy Chops!

Info

Frontier Culture Museum 1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, Virginia 24401
History
540-332-7850
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Harvest Festival - 2023-08-06 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Festival - 2023-08-06 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Harvest Festival - 2023-08-06 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Harvest Festival - 2023-08-06 09:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular