Join the Frontier Culture Museum for our Harvest Festival. Late summer and early fall is when the wheat that would sustain you throughout the winter would be harvested. Stop by as we explore what this time of year would have been like for people around the world and across time. This event will feature hands on activities and a vendor fair. Don’t forget to stay after 5 PM that day for the first concert in our Root Concert Series. The Judy Chops!
Harvest Festival
to
Frontier Culture Museum 1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, Virginia 24401
History
Jul 17, 2023
