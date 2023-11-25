Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas

Rejoice! Chanticleer, the GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble, is coming to town to spread warmth and light. A Chanticleer Christmas showcases an inspired and far-ranging repertoire full of new a cappella arrangements of well-known tunes—from Renaissance music to Gospel hymns, Christmas carols from all around the world to songs from the “Great American Songbook.” With 12 expressive voices ranging from soprano to bass harmonically melded for unparalleled beauty and clarity, Chanticleer has impeccable style and has amassed a huge following—selling over one million albums and performing thousands of live concerts since its creation in 1978. “The singing of Chanticleer is breathtaking in its accuracy of intonation, purity of blend, variety of color and swagger of style” (The Boston Globe).