4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Summer may be coming to an end, but the art scene is just getting started! Come and experience the wonderland of installations, raku, abstract art, and All-Media exhibits that will leave you mesmerized. Behold the beauty of imperfection in pottery and clay works and get lost in the rhythm of dots and colors.

But wait, there’s more! Join us on August 25th for our summer fundraiser event (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.). You’ll have the opportunity to bid on some really cool art and gifts and support artists participating in the October 2023 Altars Project. The opening reception will feature live music, refreshments, and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists. And the best part? It’s all free, including parking, and open to the public! So, mark your calendars and join us for a night of art, music, and fun!

________________________________________

Incipience by Shelia M. Gray and Ryan K. Carlson in collaboration with Oli Begley and Steven Warwick

Get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind art installation that will leave you spellbound - Incipience is here! This collaborative art exhibit delves into the intertwinement of natural elements, found objects, created materials and physicality, exploring the inception of things and emotions. With themes of opening up, rooting in, rising above, flight, and growth, this exhibit is the perfect blend of composed unbalance, familiar surrealism, and curiosity of sentiment. Don't miss out on the chance to be blown away by this mind-blowing art installation - come and experience Incipience today!

The exhibit opened July 28, 2023 and is in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Earth, Fire, Water, Air, Spirit by Paul Terrell

We are excited to announce the opening of Paul Terrell's Raku-fired ceramic exhibit in the Centre Gallery. Terrell's interest in this traditional Japanese art form is inspired by the Wabi-Sabi philosophy of finding beauty in imperfection and nature's profundity. His exploration of "Naked Raku" produces breathtaking results where the final slips and glazes break away, revealing contrasting drawings defined by the rhythms of smoke. Terrell's use of wood in his process creates a Zen-like focal point and contrast. We invite you to join us for this poetic journey through the serendipity of Raku-fired ceramics. Don't miss out on this opportunity to witness the beauty of imperfection and the magic of nature.

________________________________________

Recent Work by Megan McGrath

Megan McGrath has come a long way in her artistic journey. Her focus on stylized versions of realistic images has evolved into something truly mesmerizing. Recently, she has been incorporating dots into every background of her work and realized how powerful they had become. This realization sparked her interest in experimenting with making dots her main focus, drawing inspiration from introspection for each new abstract piece.

Her use of intense colors, chaotic patterns, abstract shapes, and composition reveals the distress she felt upon getting the news that her cat had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Through her paintings, she mirrors a wide range of emotions, from confusion and anger to powerlessness, strength, peace, and happiness.

The process of making the dots has become meditative for her and has helped her appreciate all her experiences, good or bad, as they shape who we are. So, let's connect the dots and appreciate the evolution of Megan's artistic style! The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

ALL MEDIA SHOW

We are pleased to announce our monthly all-media exhibit. We welcome all artists to showcase their creativity in our upcoming show. All mediums are accepted, so whether you're a painter, sculptor, photographer, or mixed media artist, we want to see your work!

We are honored to have Megan Mattax as our juror for this show. There is no theme for this exhibit, so let your creativity run wild and submit anything that inspires you. Our call for entries begins in July 2023 and runs through August 14, 2023. To submit your work, simply fill out our online form and provide us with your best pieces. We can't wait to see what you create, and we wish you the best of luck in the competition! Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com