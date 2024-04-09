Traversing the Va Beach Beer Trail

Where there’s a beer and a brewery for everyone.

Neptune City’s craft beer scene is legitimate enough to have its own trail. From flavor-packed IPAs to barrel-aged sours, there’s a beer and a brewery for everyone. Visit Young Veterans Brewing Company for its WWII art-themed walls (and terrific beer), or mellow out in the cozy atmosphere of Reaver Reach’s neighborhood vibe (with tasty rotating small-batch beers). Check out the German-inspired, brewpub style Wasserhund and enjoy their mammoth flights that pair nicely with equally large beer pretzels, or order big, bold beers from Smartmouth. Visit one or two, or spend an afternoon roaming all eight. The best feature about the Virginia Beach Beer Trail? It celebrates local breweries, one sip at a time. VisitVirginiaBeach.com