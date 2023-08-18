A Cut Above

Time for your next trim, styling, and more.

Stick around after a shave or cut at The Neighborhood Barbershop, where regulars and barbers alike will tell you, “loitering is encouraged.” This traditional shop in Falls Church is known for top-notch service, friendly barber banter, and laid-back rockabilly vibes. In January, the Neighborhood team debuted their own reality show, Running with Scissors, following the everyday antics and endless haircuts of barbers Dustin, Jay, Will, Bronwyn, Tom, and their loyal regulars. TheNeighborhoodBarbershop.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.