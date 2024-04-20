Tying the knot in Middleburg.

October 14, 2022 The Middleburg Barn, Middleburg

Ryann and Kevin Stefanye’s vintage romantic vision came to life at The Middleburg Barn, thanks to the vision and planning of Alissa from B.Mingled. The couple imagined a dreamy ceremony—full of romance and old world beauty—but also one that represented their upbeat, enthusiastic personalities. With Alissa’s creativity, Ryann and Kevin saw their perfect day come to life, with everything from stunning florals, abundant red roses inspired by Gucci Bloom, and vintage furniture to a reception walk-in that rivaled any winning season Hokies football game.

The personal details continued into their Bubbles & Brew custom Piaggio mobile bar, with a branded wedding logo and personalized wooden beer tap handles. Of course, the moment couldn’t be too serious and styled. Ryann’s signature drink from the mobile bar was named the “Love Fern,” a reference to 2003 classic, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, while Kevin’s was ‘“Enter Sandman,” in honor of his alma mater, Virginia Tech.

× Expand Kir Tuben ryann-kevin

She Said, He Said

Engagement?

Ryann had specific engagement requirements: a pretty view, privacy, and it needed to be a surprise. Kevin spent months telling Ryann he was sneaking onto the 4th hole at East Potomac Golf Course, right near the water with a beautiful view of D.C. That’s why Ryann didn’t think it was weird when Kevin called her on a random Monday and told her he ran out of gas right in front of the 4th hole. She showed up to help, wet hair and all, and was absolutely surprised!

Favorite wedding favor?

Ryann collects rubber ducks, and we had rubber ducks at each place setting. Different colored bows around the duck necks determined guest meal choice.

Smartest skimp?

Incorporating faux layers into our wedding cake since it was only for cake cutting pictures.

Horrifying hiccup?

We forgot about the faux layers in the wedding cake and tried to cut into them!

Brightest idea?

The reception entrance where our groomsmen and bridesmaids burst into the room holding pom-poms in the colors of our alma maters (WVU & VT). We charged through a personalized banner to “Enter Sandman,” just like at a VT football game, with our bridal party forming a tunnel on either side, while our guests enthusiastically jumped up and down with their own gold pom-poms. It was epic!

× Expand Kir Tuben ryann-kevin

The Details

Photography: Kir Tuben

Planner: Alyssa Carl from B.Mingled

Hair: Nam Nguyen

Makeup: Kaytee Spanoghe

Florals: Lisa from The Rosy Posy

Videography: Michael Lemley

DJ & Special Effects: John Howard from A2Z Music Factory

Caterer: Main Event

Cake/Desserts: Simply Dessert