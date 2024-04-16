Kathleen & Chapin

Special songs define nuptials for this music-loving couple.

October 22, 2022 Wedding: Christ Episcopal Church, Charlottesville. Reception: Farmington Country Club, Charlottesville

× Expand Alex C. Tenser Photography Chapin+Katelynn

When music lovers Chapin and Kathleen Spiedel tied the knot, they celebrated with a traditional black-tie reception at Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville. But they put their own spin on the classics—both on the dance floor and the record player. From their seating chart on a large vinyl record to favorite songs naming each table to a groom’s cake with the iconic Grateful Dead dancing bears waltzing around the sides, the couple, along with help from the experts at Just A Little Ditty, were able to infuse their own personalities into every detail of the day.

The joy of music reverberated throughout the wedding weekend, and Reverend Paul Walker referenced their love of music during their traditional service at Christ Episcopal Church. He recited a line from the 1978 track of “I Need A Miracle” by the Grateful Dead; “I only got one thing to say, I need a miracle every day.” And it’s truly a miracle when two dancing souls come together on a bright and beautiful October day.

She Said, He Said

First intro?

We first met in line at Veil Brewery in Richmond, then reconnected when I saw him at a red light.

Engagement?

Our families rented houses in Bald Head Island next door to each other. Chapin’s family grew up going there, and it was fun to introduce my family to this special place. Chapin proposed in front of Old Baldy, the lighthouse.

Favorite wedding favor?

For each place setting, my mom decoupaged oysters from the river in West Point where she grew up.

Best detail of the day?

The music! Our families combined musical forces and played at our welcome party. In the church, the string quartet played “The Hills are Alive” from The Sound of Music and our favorite Coldplay song, “A Message,” as our moms and bridal party walked down the aisle. Chapin’s family surprised us on stage by singing a re-written version of “I Feel Lucky” by his aunt, Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Bright idea?

Chapin knew my mom and I planned a lot of the big day, so he wanted to incorporate us into the signature drinks. His drink was the “Just a Little Taste,” a saying my mom often says. The “her'”drink was “The Sweet Pea,” a nickname my dad calls me.

× Expand Alex C. Tenser Photography Chapin+Katelynn

The Details

Photography: Alex C. Tenser Photography

Videography: Shaking Hands Productions

Florals: Mallory Joyce

Hair: Moxie Hair Lounge

Makeup: Rouge 9 Makeup Studio

Catering: Farmington Country Club

Cake: Maliha Creations by Anita Gupta