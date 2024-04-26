Katelynn & Daniel

× Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography daniel-katelynn

Wedded bliss on the waterfront.

June 3, 2023 Lake Anna

Katelynn and Daniel are happiest on the water. They met on it—through mutual friends and fellow sailing enthusiasts in Hawaii—and got engaged under it, scuba diving in Germany. After enduring long distance while Daniel was stationed there, the lovebirds exchanged vows in a homey lakeside ceremony—on this side of the pond. “We wanted to get married by the water, but didn’t want to do a beach wedding,” says Katelynn. “Renting the house on Lake Anna allowed us to spend the week exploring with friends and family.”

Homemade elements ruled the day, like the rustic, nautical ceremony arch Daniel built; custom walnut cutting boards for each guest, personalized by Katelynn; and handwritten placecards on magnolia leaves from nearby. Post-ceremony, the couple took off in a vintage boat restored by the groom, with their beloved dogs Sophia and Yeager aboard, released from their ring bearing duties and ready for a new adventure.

× Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography daniel-katelynn

She Said, He Said

Engagement?

It was as private as can be. Dan talked both our families into coming to visit us in Germany for Christmas 2021. He proposed underwater while we were scuba diving at a dive center in Koln, Germany. Our family was there to greet us when we returned to the surface as an engaged couple.

Wedding planner or DIY?

The best of both worlds! We found a planner who offered a partial package, and, while she took the lead on logistics and vendors, we could focus on DIY projects that were special to us. We were living in separate locations (Hawaii and Germany), and our planner was amazing at taking the stress off, securing vendors, and making it fun.

Brightest idea?

Dan made an arbor out of old tobacco barn beams and personalized it with small details specific to our story. Since we are both big into sailing, he even added a custom sail with the date of our wedding and old vintage sailing blocks.

Favorite splurge?

The venue. Renting the house on Lake Anna for a week ticked all the boxes and was great fun. We brought our boats—a restored vintage 1951 runabout and a modern power boat, which allowed us to spend the week exploring the lake with friends and family.

Honeymoon?

None! Since we’d spent two years long distance, we decided to forgo a honeymoon and spend time in the new home we bought and tackle some big home renovation projects. It was exactly what we wanted!

× Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography daniel-katelynn

The Details

Photography: Genevieve Nisly Photography

Planner: Little Acorn Events

Hair and makeup: La Vie En Rose

Catering: Lexington Catering Company

Florals: Riverwood Designs

Cake: Cake Bloom