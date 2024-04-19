Hannah & Eli

A tale of small town sweethearts.

September 10, 2022 Ceremony: Perseverance Christian Church, Kenbridge. Reception: Parrish View Farms, Kenbridge

Hannah and Eli’s celebration of marriage was homegrown in every sense of the word. They were raised just a few miles apart in rural Lunenburg County and tied the knot at Perseverance Christian Church in Kenbridge—Eli’s family church—with the ceremony officiated by Hannah’s childhood preacher. Hundreds of green and white pumpkins, planted and harvested by the groom and his family, brought to life the bride’s vision of a “traditional wedding with a farm-to-table twist.”

Hannah’s bridal party got ready in a converted grain bin, transformed by the Parrish family into a chic bridal suite on their property, Parrish View Farms, now a unique event venue. Eli and his groomsmen gussied up in a rebuilt and tricked-out tobacco barn. Nostalgic details were sprinkled throughout the farm for guests to discover. They included the wedding gowns of both the mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom, which were beautifully preserved and displayed next to their own wedding photos. A field full of sunflowers—also grown specially for the festivities—completed the scene, creating a simply Southern, storybook setting.

She Said, He Said

First intro?

We actually met when we were kids, through mutual friends in a very small town. We both went separate ways in our early 20s and reconnected when I moved back home. I heard through the small-town grapevine that Eli was single, and I ended up messaging him on Facebook about a photo he posted of his wheat crop. He picked me up for our first date the next day.

Engagement?

It was private, but elaborate. Eli proposed in a field of thousands of sunflowers he planted on his family's farm. Then we spent the evening celebrating with family.

Favorite wedding favor?

Eli grew sunflowers near our reception location in honor of how he proposed. So we had clippers and a sign that read "Love grows here. Take some home with you."

Best detail of the day?

She said: The petal toss exiting the church. It was magical. He said: The fireworks send-off as we drove off on my tractor with all our family and friends cheering!

Horrifying hiccup?

We had two: The weather changed overnight, and we woke up to rain in the forecast for the day. So we had to rent tent sides that morning. Then my veil got yanked out right as I was getting ready to walk down the aisle into the church.

Brightest idea?

Having Jell-o shots brought out on trays to our guests on the dance floor throughout the night. It was a huge hit and really kept the party mood up!

The Details

Photography: Courtney Paige Photography

Florals: Corner Creations By Dana

Hair: Britny Autrey of Immortal Beloved Salon

Makeup: Done by Bride and Bridal Party

Videography: Chris Fowler Productions

Catering: The Blackstone Herb Cottage

Cake: Makers Market of South Hill