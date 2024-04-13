The magic of an Appalachian autumn.

October 22, 2022 The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs

Georgie’s vision of a colorful secret garden flecked with natural autumn foliage came together with the couple’s focus on family, conjuring a bewitching combination of style and sentimentality. “Our special day was made even more special by my grandmother [Mary], who raised me and suffered a massive stroke in 2020 but was able to join us in celebrating,” says Georgie. “My family views the Homestead as our second home,” adds Graham, a native of Southwest Virginia. “I was able to once again start a family tradition there, this time a lifelong love.”

× Expand Adam Barnes Photography georgie+graham

She Said, He Said

First intro?

We call ourselves a true millennial love story. We actually met through Instagram, involving Yacht Week in Croatia in 2017, mutual friends, DM-ing, and D.C. We quickly pivoted to dinner. The rest is history.

Engagement?

He said: Covid derailed my plan to get engaged at a castle in Germany, but I compromised, and it took place at the National Botanical Garden. Afterwards, family members, who were hiding, surprised us for pictures and a beautiful engagement dinner. It worked out wonderfully, and it was worth it to have all of our family there with us.

Ceremony style?

Almost like an enchanted autumn garden in the beautiful Allegheny mountains. Colors were important. We incorporated handfasting into the ceremony to honor Graham's mother's Scottish heritage. We also walked down the aisle to nontraditional songs. I walked to "Part of Your World" from the Little Mermaid, and Graham walked down the aisle to The Kinks "You Really Got Me.” We exited to "All the Small Things" by Blink 182 played by a string quartet.

Best detail of the day?

The best details of the day were the flowers, mother nature's beautiful weather, and the look on Graham's face when he saw me at our first look!

Horrifying hiccup?

She said: I made the mistake of canceling the groom's suite for the night of the wedding. I was thinking it was a waste and that it would be empty. Plus, he'd be with me in the bridal suite. My bad. It required Graham to move all of his things just hours before the wedding, and the stress was apparently a mess with the groomsmen.

Honeymoon?

We kept planning to plan a honeymoon, and then Graham changed jobs, and before we knew it, surprise! We found out I’m pregnant and we’re expecting our first baby next April!

The Details

Photography/Videography: Adam Barnes Photography

Florals: Courtney Inghram Floral Design

Hair & Makeup: Amie Decker Beauty

Catering: The Omni Homestead team

Cake: The Omni Homestead Pastry Chef, Frederick Isla, and the pastry team