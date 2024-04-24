A fairytale wedding at Dover Hall.

March 23, 2023 Dover Hall, Goochland

× Expand Brett Denfeld Photography emma-bobby

Goochland’s sprawling English Tudor estate, Dover Hall, was the backdrop for Emma Leonard and Bobby Johnson’s timeless soirée. The venue’s grand scale speaks for itself, but the couple brought in wedding planner Melanie from Lane Stewart Events to create a manor-inspired vision and coordinate the wedding logistics. They then turned to their family and friends for creative and sentimental touches. Emma’s mom put her stamp on the day with beautifully crafted touches, including monogramming all of the guests’ napkins and adding personalized décor at every turn.

The couple relied on advice from Emma’s dad advice on how to throw a party for the ages, infusing it with their own sense of fun. From a trumpet entrance ushering the newlyweds into the reception to Bobby’s top hat on the dance floor and a helicopter get-away, they made sure there was an upbeat lightheartedness to the classic formality. In the couple’s own words, the day felt like a fairytale.

× Expand Brett Denfeld Photography emma-bobby

She Said, He Said

First intro?

On a double date ... with different dates.

Engagement?

Bobby picked up the ring that day, and he also stopped at the groomer on the way home to pick up Teaser, our cat. He put the ring in a little pouch and tied it to her collar. When he got home, I noticed this heavy pouch around Teaser's neck, and the rest is history! We opened Champagne and went over to a friend's house later that night to celebrate.

Ceremony style?

Classic English Manor, timeless.

Best detail of the day?

We brought our dog, Moose, to Dover Hall for pictures.

Favorite splurge?

Helicopter exit. So extra, and so worth it!

Smartest skimp?

Wedding cake. We got a small cake and had a wall of cupcakes in the same flavor for our guests.

Brightest idea?

Listening to Emma's Dad. He knows how to throw a party!

× Expand Brett Denfeld Photography emma-bobby

The Details

Photography: Brett Denfeld Photography

Planner: Lane Stewart Events

Hair & makeup: Cam Carson & Co.

Music: Sam Hill Entertainment and Melodious Strings

Florals: Blue Ridge Floral Design

Videography: Cat McCarthy Creative

Helicopter: HeloAir

Cake: Sugar & Salt