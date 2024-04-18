Blair &  John

A rainbow of romance on the River.

September 17, 2022 Tredegar Ironworks, Richmond

Richmonders Blair and John wanted a big wedding to reflect their bold personalities. The James River glimmered in the distance as the pair were married in a colorful golden- hour ceremony with the Foundry at Tredegar’s massive exterior brick walls as a backdrop. Unique touches were everywhere, and included folding fans decorated with flowers that the bridal party carried instead of traditional bouquets and a custom watercolor print of the James River wrapped around the cocktail hour bar. Jewel-toned florals, furniture, accent rugs, and glowing bistro lights brought punches of panache to the venue’s vaulted ceilings and interior. Heart-shaped sunglasses in a rainbow of colors were passed around the dance floor for photo-ops-aplenty. The new Mr. and Mrs. were bombarded by blown bubbles—no rice tossing for these two—before riding off in a yellow convertible Jeep.

She Said, He Said

Engagement?

Private, on a hike in Hot Springs with our families ready to celebrate at the end of the trail.

Wedding planner or DIY?

Wedding planner! Roberts & Co. relieved so much stress and made it easy and fun.

Ceremony style?

Romantic whimsical—we had flower strands hanging from the ceilings, mismatched oriental rugs, and colorful seating arrangements.

Favorite wedding favor?

No wedding favors but we curated welcome boxes with treats from Virginia and New Jersey for all of our out of town guests.

Best detail of the day?

We built our ideal ceremony from scratch including having one of our good friends officiate the ceremony. We created “Marriage Mad Libs” in our vows.

Favorite splurge?

We loved having a live 10-piece band and barely left the dance floor all night!

Smartest skimp?

Blair wore her mother’s lace veil. Less of a skimp and more of a special detail!

Horrifying hiccup?

Blair forgot to put in her contacts prior to the ceremony which made the whole day an incredible, happy blur!

The Details

Photography: Alex C. Tenser Photography

Planner: Roberts & Co. Events

Caterer: Garnish

Entertainment: Queen City Band

Florist: Black Creek Flowers

Baker: Sugar & Salt