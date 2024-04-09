Sumptuous Shapes

Interior designer Ann Gottlieb brings sculptural elements to décor.

Right now, interior design talk is all about organic shapes. Maybe because we live in a hard world, people want something a bit softer on the senses when they get back home.

Ann Gottlieb, of Ann Gottlieb Designs in Fairfax, says that you can go big with the trend—or play it safe.

“You can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a staircase,” she says, referring to the many iterations they can take, from spiral to bifurcated to quarter-turn and more. “Or, you can also do more budget-friendly renovations like adding a curved banquette to your kitchen.”

Want to try the trend without making major (or even minor) renovations? Mirrors in oblong shapes, low, curved benches in natural materials like rough lacquered wood, or being ultra literal and getting a sculpture to display on your built-in works just as well.

Why are sculptural elements trending right now? Gottlieb explains: “I think people get bored of the same old rectilinear shapes, and with the rise of social media platforms, people all over the world are getting more fearless with their decisions and exploring more with curves and shapes to feel more calm and happier.” AnnGottliebDesign.com