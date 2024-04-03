Spring Signals

Flowers are blooming just in time for Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week, April 20-27. The weeklong extravaganza invites visitors to explore Virginia’s rich connection to gardening, horticulture, and history during the nation’s only statewide house and garden tour, now in its 91st year. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club of Virginia’s nearly 50 restoration projects at historic sites across the Commonwealth.

Dating to 1920, the GCV includes 48 garden clubs and more than 3,000 individual members. From the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia’s coastal communities, Historic Garden Week showcases more than 100 private and public gardens, landscapes, homes, and historic landmarks. You’ll see Virginia at its peak, awash in dogwood, tulips, camellias, redbud, peonies, daffodils, and more, with over 1,000 spectacular floral arrangements—a much anticipated tradition—each individually created by GCV members, with most flowers and foliage sourced from members’ gardens.

For tickets, itinerary, and tour information, visit VaGardenWeek.com.