Your favorite ice cream sandwiches, available at 30,000 feet.

Next time you hop a JetBlue flight across the pond, look for this Richmond-made dessert on the menu. 2017 Made in Virginia winner Nightingale Ice Cream created CHOMP—or what director of marketing Erica Jacobs describes as “the same great Nightingale sammies you know and love, just smaller!” A broker working to curate JetBlue’s food and beverage options was familiar with Nightingale and made the connection, and in 2021 the airline began offering CHOMP on all London-bound flights. Currently, CHOMP is available in Classic, Cookie Monster, Chocolate Blackout, and Strawberry Shortcake flavors, and Birthday Cake is coming soon. CHOMP will also be available on Paris-bound flights later this year. NightingaleIceCream.com

See more in our "Road to Food Stardom" article.