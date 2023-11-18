Steep Canyon Rangers is a GRAMMY Award-winning, genre-defying sextet that has spent nearly two decades reshaping the sound of Bluegrass, mixing elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create a sound all its own. The band became a household name after touring with banjoist and comedian Steve Martin. Today, the ensemble continues to tour extensively (without Martin), while expanding their style into country, jam, and Americana. Bluegrass Today writes, “Quite frankly, there’s no better band equipped to connect past with present while blurring whatever divide remains in-between.”