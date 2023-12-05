O. B. Hardison Poetry Series: Emily Dickinson Birthday Tribute / Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30pm
Folger Theater
Poet and literary scholar Evie Shockley will read from her writing and the poems of Emily Dickinson in this annual birthday tribute.
Folger Theatre 201 East Capitol St SE, District of Columbia 20003
O. B. Hardison Poetry Series: Emily Dickinson Birthday Tribute / Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30pm
Folger Theater
Poet and literary scholar Evie Shockley will read from her writing and the poems of Emily Dickinson in this annual birthday tribute.
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 24, 2023
© 2016-2020 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.