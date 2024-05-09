Convening Creatives

Paint the town, literally.

Art meets oysters, beer, and small-town charm at the Gloucester Arts Festival, running May 31-June 29, a monthlong celebration of community and creativity. It’s nonstop art, with many events featuring the festival’s lineup of Plein Air Invitational artists, adept at recreating open-air environments on canvas. They will depict the sights of the region—from countryside farms and rivers to quaint town streets, even rendering Gloucester’s Main Street in a live painting event, where attendees are welcome to watch. Festivities culminate in a final event June 29, where you can get your last look at the Heart of the River Collection created by invitational artists. GloucesterArtsFestival.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Cook Foundation

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue.