Convening Creatives

Paint the town, literally.
Art meets oysters, beer, and small-town charm at the Gloucester Arts Festival, running May 31-June 29, a monthlong celebration of community and creativity. It’s nonstop art, with many events featuring the festival’s lineup of Plein Air Invitational artists, adept at recreating open-air environments on canvas. They will depict the sights of the region—from countryside farms and rivers to quaint town streets, even rendering Gloucester’s Main Street in a live painting event, where attendees are welcome to watch. Festivities culminate in a final event June 29, where you can get your last look at the Heart of the River Collection created by invitational artists. GloucesterArtsFestival.com
This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue.