Southwest Virginia: Best Services Winner 2023

HEALTH

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Tuck Chiropractic Clinic

Multiple locations

TuckClinic.com, 540-90-1444

The team at Tuck Chiropractic has been serving the New River Valley and surrounding area since 1979. Now with 10 clinic locations, the practice still maintains a single mission: to see that you receive the very best care, so you can enjoy the pain-free life you deserve. Available treatments cover everything from lower back pain and herniated disks to pregnancy support and sports injury rehabilitation.

2nd: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic, Pulaski

Facebook: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic, PC, 540-980-1425

3rd: Chiropractic First, Multiple locations

ChiropracticFirstSwVa.com, 276-525-1777

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: New River Valley Community Services

700 University City Blvd., Blacksburg

NRVCS.org, 540-961-8300

New River Valley Community Services provides behavioral health support that promotes independence and improved quality of life for citizens in the New River Valley. The agency offers an array of programs and options for both children and adults diagnosed with mental health and/or substance use disorders, as well as those living with developmental disabilities.

2nd: Dandelion Counseling LLC, Martinsville

DandelionCounselingLLC.com, 276-634-8304

3rd: Floyd Counseling, Floyd

ABTCounseling.com, 540-772-8043

Dental Practice

1st: Henritze Dental Group

Multiple locations

HenritzeDental.com, 540-989-6600

Creating an atmosphere where patients feel comfortable and at ease is a goal of the team at Henritze Dental. The practice’s skilled dentists offer a wide variety of services for the whole family—from simple cleanings and exams to more complex treatments like root canal therapy. Restorative and cosmetic dentistry procedures can guarantee health and lifelong smiles.

2nd: Dr. Cynthia M. Southern, Pulaski

CynthiaMSouthern.com, 540-980-5129

3rd: Real Life Dental, Locations in Blacksburg, Christiansburg

RealLifeDentalCare.com, 540-553-5433

Eye Doctor

1st: Vistar Eye Center

Multiple locations

VistarEye.com, 540-855-5100

The team at Vistar Eye Center believes that ocular health requires a two-pronged approach: preventative care and opticals. The Vistar professionals can provide both. With routine eye care available at offices throughout Southwest Virginia, specialists are also available to treat conditions such as glaucoma, retinopathy disease, cataracts, and more. Pediatric ophthalmologists are also available for the youngest patients.

2nd: Martinsville Eyecare Center, Martinsville

MartinsvilleEye.com, 276-656-2021

3rd: Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia, Multiple locations

EyePhysiciansOfSwVa.com, 276-628-3118

Home Health Provider

1st: Carilion Clinic Home Care

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org/Home-Care, 800-964-9300

Because many studies have found that some patients recover faster in familiar surroundings after a hospitalization or surgery, physicians may recommend home health post-discharge to provide comprehensive in-home care and support. Carilion Clinic’s Home Care team of experienced and trusted providers, dedicated nursing and therapy professionals, and other experts work together to develop high-quality, personalized care in home settings.

2nd: Warm Hearth at Home, Christiansburg

WHVAtHome.org, 540-443-3428

3rd: Visiting Angels, Roanoke

VisitingAngels.comRoanokeVa, 540-904-7104

Hospital

1st: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

1906 Belleview Ave. SE, Roanoke

CarilionClinic.org, 540-981-7000

The Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital first opened in 1900 as the Roanoke Hospital and joined the ranks of the Carilion Clinic network in 1996. One of the largest hospitals in the state and the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, Roanoke Memorial is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves and training tomorrow’s physicians.

2nd: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg

CarilionClinic.org, 540-731-2000

3rd: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Blacksburg

HCAVirginia.com, 540-951-1111

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 540-961-1058

Carilion Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology offers excellent gynecologic, prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to parents in the Southwest region. Screening mammograms and Pap smears are available to all women, regardless of the ability to pay. For prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care, the Carilion team gives mom the birthing experience she and her new or growing family deserve.

2nd: Physicians to Women, Roanoke

PToW.com, 540-982-8881

3rd: LewisGale Physicians, Multiple locations

LGPhysicians.com, 540-443-0500

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: NRV Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Locations in Blacksburg, Radford

NRVOralSurgery.com, 540-951-8777

Oral and maxillofacial surgery requires up to six additional years of hospital-based surgical and anesthesia training after graduation from dental school. Drs. Boyle and VanGilder are highly skilled and trained to manage a wide variety of problems relating to the mouth, teeth, and facial regions. They practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise and caring attention to their patients.

2nd: Roanoke Oral Surgery, Roanoke

RoanokeOralSurgery.com, 540-362-5900

3rd: Martinsville Family Dentistry, Martinsville

MartinsvilleFamilyDentistry.com, 276-632-6219

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics

25 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Martinsville

DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888

Founded in 1978 by Dr. David C. Jones, the practice specializes in traditional braces and Invisalign services. With a mission to provide the best quality smiles one patient at a time, the practice is the largest provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in Southwest Virginia and is proud to serve the small town community it loves.

2nd: Dennis L. Vaughan, D.D.S, Radford

540-639-3002

3rd: Snyder Orthodontics, Martinsville

DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org/GeneralOrtho, 540-510-6200

The team of surgeons at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics are proud to provide top notch care at the Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences throughout the Southwest region, and have been doing so for more than 50 years. Their board-certified, fellowship-trained reconstruction surgeons evaluate and treat thousands of patients annually with a vision of collaboration, innovation, and a team-based approach to healing efficiently.

2nd: OrthoVirginia Sideline Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Blacksburg

OrthoVirginia.com, 540-552-7133

3rd: LewisGale Orthopedics, Multiple locations

LGPhysicians.com, 540-772-3530

Pediatric Practice

1st: New River Valley Pediatrics

202 8th St., Radford

NRVPediatrics.com, 540-639-5188

As a Patient Centered Medical Home, the physicians and staff at New River Valley Pediatrics (NRVP) believe that effective health care is achieved when all parties work together. A successful practice-patient relationship is achieved when all parties agree on mutual care goals, and philosophies—from vaccine policies to use of technology, appointment protocol, and billing. NRVP has been serving the area for 60 years.

2nd: Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine, Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

3rd: BPT Kidz, Stanleytown

BPTKidz.com, 276-694-0124

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Therapy and Rehabilitation

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Carilion Clinic offers physical, occupational and speech language therapy and rehabilitation to patients at all stages of care. Cardiac rehabilitation, pulmonary and respiratory therapies are also available. Inpatient rehabilitation programs offer personalized programs that help patients transition from hospital acute care programs. Outpatient programs after an inpatient stay helps patients continue on their journey to recovery.

2nd: Bassett Physical Therapy, Stanleytown

BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

3rd: University Physical Therapy, Multiple locations

UniversityPTOnline.com, 540-774-0729

Primary Care Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine

Multiple locations

CarilionClinic.org, 800-472-8482

Carilion Clinic delivers a patient-centered approach to primary care that includes an entire medical care team dedicated to prevention and wellness. Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic Family Medicine works with a comprehensive network of hospitals and specialty practices to provide quality care and to advance family health care through medical education, community health and safety, and low costs.

2nd: LewisGale Physicians Family Practice, Multiple locations

LGPhysicians.com, 540-626-4343

3rd: Martinsville Family Medicine, Martinsville

MartinsvilleFamilyMedicine.com, 276-638-7205

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Stateline Aesthetics

435 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville

StatelineAesthetics.com, 276-403-4278

Stateline Aesthetics offers medical-grade skin care services that complement your natural beauty. From CoolSculpting® treatments to Morpheus8®, Botox, Lumecca®, and Restylane® designed to target specific areas of concern to Latisse® treatments to grow fuller lashes, Stateline Aesthetics uses only the highest quality products in a comfortable and relaxing setting with personalized, attentive care. The spa also sells state-of-the-art skincare lines from SkinMedica® and ZO®Skin Health.

2nd: New River Dermatology, Multiple locations

NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210

3rd: Carilion Cosmetic Center, Blacksburg

CarilionClinic.org, 540-951-8885

Dermatology Practice

1st: New River Dermatology

Multiple locations

NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210

The team at New River Dermatology understands how hectic life can be. With that in mind, the practice is committed to making your experience convenient and accessible. New River offers the full gamut of dermatological services—from offices in Blacksburg, Radford, Roanoke, and Wytheville—like skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, acne and rosacea treatments, as well as aesthetic services like Coolsculpting®, Botox, and laser hair removal.

2nd: River Ridge Dermatology, Multiple locations

RiverRidgeDerm.com, 540-951-3376

3rd: Derm One, Multiple locations

DermOneVa.com, 276-326-3376

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: The Hair Loft

702 W. Main St., Radford

TheHairLoftVa.com, 540-629-3952

With a team of experienced hairdressers, The Hair Loft offers an assortment of hair coloring and cutting services. During your first visit, a stylist will meet with you one-on-one to discuss your lifestyle, budget, and ultimate #hairgoals to diagnose the perfect experience for you. Owner Alysha Shorter says, “My goal for every client is to provide a relaxing and enjoyable experience.”

2nd: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville

ReflectionsDaySpa.co, 276-632-2222

3rd: CharMarie Salon, Blacksburg

CharMarieSalon.com, 540-251-3350

Spa

1st: Vintage Spa

5 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

TheVintageSpa.com, 540-489-7721

The Vintage Spa wants its clients to look great and feel even better. Housed in a charming Victorian-style building with a relaxing atmosphere and soothing melodies, the spa offers nail and hair services, facials, massages, seaweed detox wraps, and hot stone treatments. Owners John and Anna Kim say that many of their clients have become like family.

2nd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon

TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

3rd: Allure Spa and Skin Health Boutique, Blacksburg

AllureSpaSkinHealth.com, 540-553-0510

HOME

Architecture Firm

1st: Thompson & Litton

Multiple locations

T-L.com, 276-328-2161

Headquartered in Wise, Virginia, Thompson & Litton does business with this motto in mind: “Firms don’t design projects; people do.” This team of professional architects has been providing its clients with creative solutions for more than 50 years. More than just an architecture firm, Thompson & Litton also offers civil engineering services, land surveying, transportation-related planning and inspections, structural evaluations, and more.

2nd: Balzer and Associates, Christiansburg

Balzer.cc, 540-772-9580

3rd: Mid Atlantic Architects Group, Roanoke

MidAtlanticArchitectsGroup.com, 540-685-2722

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Crows Nest Nursery

1811 Brooksfield Rd., Blacksburg

CrowsNestGreenHouses.com, 540-552-5550

In 1972, Crow’s Nest Nursery was a small greenhouse operation and strawberry farm. Today, the nursery and retail shop carries a wide variety of ornamental and fruiting trees, shrubs, and locally grown perennial plants, as well as decorative garden art and tools. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Crow’s Nest has an expansive selection to satisfy your green thumb.

2nd: Poor Boys Produce & Plants, Pulaski

Facebook: Poor Boys Produce, 540-980-1180

3rd: Kimberly's Greenhouse, Tazewell

KimberlysGreenhouse.com, 276-988-4700

Home Builder

1st: Dollman Construction

5219 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke

DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Beautiful homes, stylish offices, and updated remodels fill Dollman Construction’s prolific portfolio. This fully licensed and insured general contractor and architecture firm specializes in new construction, office expansion, home additions, and more for both residential and commercial spaces. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, the team at Dollman can meet any of your building needs.

2nd: Twin Enterprises Inc., Richlands

TwinEnterpriseBuilders.com, 276-963-8946

3rd: Varney Construction Inc., Wytheville

VarneyConstruction.com, 276-223-1163

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Virginia Furniture Market

Multiple locations

VaFurnitureMarket.com, 540-334-3876

The Virginia Furniture Market has an impressive inventory of home goods and furniture with brands like Selly and Briarwood. From mattresses to dining room tables and cutlery to office desks and lamps, this locally owned and operated store strives for an inventory that speaks of quality and variety. Their website also provides room styling examples for design inspiration.

2nd: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke

BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

3rd: Grand Home Furnishings, Multiple locations

GrandHF.com, 866-472-6343

Interior Design Firm

1st: Lou Harris Interiors

1085 Spruce St., Martinsville

LouHarrisInteriors.com, 276-632-1881

Lou Harris Interiors specializes in both commercial and residential design, offering a full spectrum of services—from consultation and drafting to custom window coverings and furniture. Whether aiming for a contemporary aesthetic or a more traditional look, Lou Harris strives to help each client find their personal style. What started out in Martinsville in 1973 has evolved into a firm with projects from Palm Beach to New York.

2nd: Unique Interiors by Easterly Coleman, Bristol

EasterlyColeman.com, 276-889-1244

3rd: Wild Orchid Design Studio, Abingdon

WildOrchidDesignStudio.com, 276-619-5654

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Dublin Home Store

112 Trade Circle Dr., Dublin

DublinHomeStore.com, 540-643-6082

This family-owned kitchen and bath design studio has over 40 years of experience in creating dreamy kitchens and baths that are typically the most highly trafficked areas of a house. With a Class A contractors license, Dublin Home Store provides full remodels—from subfloor replacement to new cabinet installation, sinks, backsplashes, and more. A helpful blog includes articles on topics like granite vs. quartz countertops.

2nd: Dollman Construction, Roanoke

DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

3rd: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Roanoke

Ferguson.com, 540-345-2044

Landscape Design

1st: Valley Landscaping

750 Den Hill Rd., Christiansburg

ValleyLandscapingVa.com, 540-382-6710

Whether you need a stump removed or a driveway bricked, Valley Landscaping does it all. Their prodigious portfolio features hardscaping and landscaping projects for both residential and commercial clients—from solving drainage issues to installing custom flower beds and water features. Year-round maintenance is also offered. Valley Landscaping’s major objective is to create spaces that inspire and empower clients.

2nd: Beegle Landscaping & Lawn Care, Floyd

BeegleLand.com, 540-745-6507

3rd: Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction, Blacksburg

BackToNatureLandscaping.com, 540-739-3947

Plumbing/HVAC Company

1st: Wisler Plumbing and Air

Locations in Rocky Mount, Salem

WislerPlumbingAndAir.com, 540-483-9382

From drain cleaning to water treatments and heating and cooling services, Wisler Plumbing and Air offers knowledgeable options and fair estimates by qualified technicians who are not only experts in their field, they’re also customer-focused. Serving the area for more than 35 years, the team at Wisler is consistently praised for its professionalism and quality of service.

2nd: Davis Heating & Air, Rocky Mount

DavisHeat.com, 540-269-4559

3rd: Bryant's Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Martinsville

CallBryants.com, 276-638-2321

Real Estate Firm

1st: Berry-Elliott Realtors

18 Starling Ave., Martinsville

BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111

Berry-Elliott Realtors is a full-service real estate and property management agency in the Martinsville/Henry County area. Co-owners and brokers Doris Berry and Mary Rives Brown marshaled their collective experience and extraordinary customer service and marketing backgrounds, along with their extensive knowledge of the area’s history and housing inventory, to help countless people across the region achieve their real estate goals and dreams.

2nd: Long & Foster, Multiple locations

LongAndFoster.com, 888-536-0216

3rd: Tazewell County Realty, Tazewell

TazewellCountyRealty.com, 276-988-3500

Retirement Community

1st: King’s Grant Retirement Community

350 King’s Way Rd., Martinsville

Sunnyside.cc, 276-634-1000

For more than 100 years, Sunnyside Communities have built a legacy of stability and trust, pioneering modern, maintenance-free retirement living with a vibrant lifestyle. King’s Grant, a 120-acre continuing care campus for seniors, offers residents the opportunity to take charge of their own lifestyles with an ever expanding variety of fun and stimulating activities—from a wellness center to a pool and woodworking shop.

2nd: Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg

Retire.org, 540-552-9176

3rd: Brandon Oaks, Roanoke

BrandonOaks.net, 540-776-2600

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Brown Edwards

319 McClanahan St. SW, Roanoke

BECPAS.com, 540-345-0936

Brown Edwards has been a part of the Virginia and West Virginia communities for over half a century. Tax professionals assist families with financial planning, offering knowledgeable accounting, assurance, tax, and management and financial advisory services. The firm is also engaged in the business community, working with financial institutions, not-for-profits, employee benefit plan programs, and closely-held entities.

2nd: Spiegler Blevins & Company, CPAs & Advisors, Abingdon

S-BCPAs.com, 276-628-8700

3rd: Sells, Hogg and Associates, CPAs, Martinsville

SHACPAs.com, 276-638-3904

Auction Company

1st: Lucky Dog Auction & Realty

770 Cornell Rd., Rocky Mount

LuckyDogAuction.com, 540-238-2255

A member of both the National Auctioneers Association and the Virginia Auctioneers Association, Lucky Dog Auction & Realty deals in everything from rare coins to estate sales. In addition to Lucky Dog’s annual Spring Equipment auction every March, the company is constantly updating and adding to their calendar of sales. The business’ mobile app provides easy access to the sale schedule, news, and bidding options.

2nd: Linkous Auctioneers, Blacksburg

LinkousAuctioneers.com, 540-961-2608

3rd: Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co. Inc., Multiple locations

BlueRidgeLandAndAuction.com, 540-745-2005

Bank/Credit Union

1st: Carter Bank & Trust

Multiple locations

CBTCare.com, 833-275-2228

With a proud, 50-year tradition of caring for the customers and communities it serves, Carter Bank & Trust strives each and every day to deliver convenience, localized service, and custom banking solutions with a smile. The bank regards its value in the success of its customers, the strength of its communities, and the trust of those they’re privileged to serve.

2nd: Truist, Multiple locations

Truist.com, 844-487-8478

3rd: Member One Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations

MemberOneFCU.com, 540-982-8811

Car Dealer

1st: Shelor Motor Mile

2260 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

Shelor.com, 540-605-9959

This locally owned dealership has been selling Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles since 1974. Besides new cars, Shelor Motor Mile has a huge selection of pre-owned automobiles, and their service center offers oil and tire changes as well as vehicle inspections and new parts. The customer lounge has free WiFi, beverages, and snacks, and a children’s play area, and shuttle services.

2nd: Duncan’s Hokie Honda, Christiansburg

DuncanHonda.com, 540-381-3200

3rd: Autos by Nelson, Martinsville

AutosByNelson.com, 877-900-5001

Car Wash

1st: Ultimate Shine Car Wash

Multiple locations

UltimateShineCarWash.com, 423-581-2005

Ultimate Shine Car Wash provides a variety of treatments using their wash tunnels’ special Neo Tex foam brushes, as well as offering free vacuum services and mat and glass cleaner to customers in Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Salem, Christiansburg, and Bristol. Of their many positive reviews, one happy customer says, “Love this car wash. It always does a great job.”

2nd: Martinsville Laser Wash, Martinsville

Facebook: Martinsville Laser Wash, 276-666-9274

3rd: Shores Express Car Wash, Locations in Christiansburg, Radford

ShoresExpressCarWash.com, 540-251-5364

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Horace Mann Favero Agency

407 Church St. E., Martinsville

HoraceMann.com, 276-632-3962

Veronica Favero is the area’s local Horace Mann representative, a local offshoot of the nation’s largest multiline insurance company focused on the financial needs of educators. The Favero Agency also offers financial consulting and planning around auto, home and life insurance, as well as retirement annuities. Veronica shares Horace Mann’s commitment to providing quality service and lifelong financial well-being to educators and their families.

2nd: Evans Financial Services, Locations in Marion, Roanoke

EvansFS.com, 276-781-7856

3rd: Davenport & Company, Locations in Abingdon, Roanoke

InvestDavenport.com, 540-345-1909

Funeral Home

1st: Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

120 W. Main St., Radford

MullinsFuneralHome.com, 540-639-2456

As a family-owned and operated funeral home, the staff at Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory takes pride in offering a welcoming atmosphere of support and guidance to families and loved ones during their time of need. Caring and experienced professionals understand that each family is unique, with their own personal requests and traditions. With a large chapel, a visitation area, and an on-site crematory.

2nd: Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount

FloraFuneralService.com, 540-483-3835

3rd: Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory, Locations in Roanoke, Vinton

Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100

Law Firm

1st: Patrick K. Moore, PC

Locations in Blacksburg, Radford

PatrickMooreLaw.com, 540-633-1590

From business law to real estate and estate planning needs, the experts at Patrick K. Moore, PC, make your goals their priority. The firm fully understands the need to prepare for and protect what is most important, with diligent, accurate, and careful legal advice and guidance. With three decades of experience, Patrick K. Moore, PC has the knowledge to help clients make informed legal decisions.

2nd: The Reliance Law Group, Cedar Bluff

RelianceLawGroup.net, 276-522-1220

3rd: Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe P.C., Martinsville

GGBSLawFirm.com, 276-638-2455