Southwest Virginia: Best Services Winner 2023

HEALTH
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
Multiple locations
TuckClinic.com, 540-90-1444
The team at Tuck Chiropractic has been serving the New River Valley and surrounding area since 1979. Now with 10 clinic locations, the practice still maintains a single mission: to see that you receive the very best care, so you can enjoy the pain-free life you deserve. Available treatments cover everything from lower back pain and herniated disks to pregnancy support and sports injury rehabilitation.
2nd: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic, Pulaski
Facebook: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic, PC, 540-980-1425
3rd: Chiropractic First, Multiple locations
ChiropracticFirstSwVa.com, 276-525-1777
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: New River Valley Community Services
700 University City Blvd., Blacksburg
NRVCS.org, 540-961-8300
New River Valley Community Services provides behavioral health support that promotes independence and improved quality of life for citizens in the New River Valley. The agency offers an array of programs and options for both children and adults diagnosed with mental health and/or substance use disorders, as well as those living with developmental disabilities.
2nd: Dandelion Counseling LLC, Martinsville
DandelionCounselingLLC.com, 276-634-8304
3rd: Floyd Counseling, Floyd
ABTCounseling.com, 540-772-8043
Dental Practice
1st: Henritze Dental Group
Multiple locations
HenritzeDental.com, 540-989-6600
Creating an atmosphere where patients feel comfortable and at ease is a goal of the team at Henritze Dental. The practice’s skilled dentists offer a wide variety of services for the whole family—from simple cleanings and exams to more complex treatments like root canal therapy. Restorative and cosmetic dentistry procedures can guarantee health and lifelong smiles.
2nd: Dr. Cynthia M. Southern, Pulaski
CynthiaMSouthern.com, 540-980-5129
3rd: Real Life Dental, Locations in Blacksburg, Christiansburg
RealLifeDentalCare.com, 540-553-5433
Eye Doctor
1st: Vistar Eye Center
Multiple locations
VistarEye.com, 540-855-5100
The team at Vistar Eye Center believes that ocular health requires a two-pronged approach: preventative care and opticals. The Vistar professionals can provide both. With routine eye care available at offices throughout Southwest Virginia, specialists are also available to treat conditions such as glaucoma, retinopathy disease, cataracts, and more. Pediatric ophthalmologists are also available for the youngest patients.
2nd: Martinsville Eyecare Center, Martinsville
MartinsvilleEye.com, 276-656-2021
3rd: Eye Physicians of Southwest Virginia, Multiple locations
EyePhysiciansOfSwVa.com, 276-628-3118
Home Health Provider
1st: Carilion Clinic Home Care
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org/Home-Care, 800-964-9300
Because many studies have found that some patients recover faster in familiar surroundings after a hospitalization or surgery, physicians may recommend home health post-discharge to provide comprehensive in-home care and support. Carilion Clinic’s Home Care team of experienced and trusted providers, dedicated nursing and therapy professionals, and other experts work together to develop high-quality, personalized care in home settings.
2nd: Warm Hearth at Home, Christiansburg
WHVAtHome.org, 540-443-3428
3rd: Visiting Angels, Roanoke
VisitingAngels.comRoanokeVa, 540-904-7104
Hospital
1st: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
1906 Belleview Ave. SE, Roanoke
CarilionClinic.org, 540-981-7000
The Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital first opened in 1900 as the Roanoke Hospital and joined the ranks of the Carilion Clinic network in 1996. One of the largest hospitals in the state and the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, Roanoke Memorial is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves and training tomorrow’s physicians.
2nd: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg
CarilionClinic.org, 540-731-2000
3rd: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Blacksburg
HCAVirginia.com, 540-951-1111
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 540-961-1058
Carilion Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology offers excellent gynecologic, prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to parents in the Southwest region. Screening mammograms and Pap smears are available to all women, regardless of the ability to pay. For prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care, the Carilion team gives mom the birthing experience she and her new or growing family deserve.
2nd: Physicians to Women, Roanoke
PToW.com, 540-982-8881
3rd: LewisGale Physicians, Multiple locations
LGPhysicians.com, 540-443-0500
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: NRV Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Locations in Blacksburg, Radford
NRVOralSurgery.com, 540-951-8777
Oral and maxillofacial surgery requires up to six additional years of hospital-based surgical and anesthesia training after graduation from dental school. Drs. Boyle and VanGilder are highly skilled and trained to manage a wide variety of problems relating to the mouth, teeth, and facial regions. They practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise and caring attention to their patients.
2nd: Roanoke Oral Surgery, Roanoke
RoanokeOralSurgery.com, 540-362-5900
3rd: Martinsville Family Dentistry, Martinsville
MartinsvilleFamilyDentistry.com, 276-632-6219
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics
25 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Martinsville
DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888
Founded in 1978 by Dr. David C. Jones, the practice specializes in traditional braces and Invisalign services. With a mission to provide the best quality smiles one patient at a time, the practice is the largest provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in Southwest Virginia and is proud to serve the small town community it loves.
2nd: Dennis L. Vaughan, D.D.S, Radford
540-639-3002
3rd: Snyder Orthodontics, Martinsville
DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org/GeneralOrtho, 540-510-6200
The team of surgeons at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics are proud to provide top notch care at the Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences throughout the Southwest region, and have been doing so for more than 50 years. Their board-certified, fellowship-trained reconstruction surgeons evaluate and treat thousands of patients annually with a vision of collaboration, innovation, and a team-based approach to healing efficiently.
2nd: OrthoVirginia Sideline Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Blacksburg
OrthoVirginia.com, 540-552-7133
3rd: LewisGale Orthopedics, Multiple locations
LGPhysicians.com, 540-772-3530
Pediatric Practice
1st: New River Valley Pediatrics
202 8th St., Radford
NRVPediatrics.com, 540-639-5188
As a Patient Centered Medical Home, the physicians and staff at New River Valley Pediatrics (NRVP) believe that effective health care is achieved when all parties work together. A successful practice-patient relationship is achieved when all parties agree on mutual care goals, and philosophies—from vaccine policies to use of technology, appointment protocol, and billing. NRVP has been serving the area for 60 years.
2nd: Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine, Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
3rd: BPT Kidz, Stanleytown
BPTKidz.com, 276-694-0124
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Therapy and Rehabilitation
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
Carilion Clinic offers physical, occupational and speech language therapy and rehabilitation to patients at all stages of care. Cardiac rehabilitation, pulmonary and respiratory therapies are also available. Inpatient rehabilitation programs offer personalized programs that help patients transition from hospital acute care programs. Outpatient programs after an inpatient stay helps patients continue on their journey to recovery.
2nd: Bassett Physical Therapy, Stanleytown
BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636
3rd: University Physical Therapy, Multiple locations
UniversityPTOnline.com, 540-774-0729
Primary Care Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine
Multiple locations
CarilionClinic.org, 800-472-8482
Carilion Clinic delivers a patient-centered approach to primary care that includes an entire medical care team dedicated to prevention and wellness. Based in Roanoke, Carilion Clinic Family Medicine works with a comprehensive network of hospitals and specialty practices to provide quality care and to advance family health care through medical education, community health and safety, and low costs.
2nd: LewisGale Physicians Family Practice, Multiple locations
LGPhysicians.com, 540-626-4343
3rd: Martinsville Family Medicine, Martinsville
MartinsvilleFamilyMedicine.com, 276-638-7205
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Stateline Aesthetics
435 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville
StatelineAesthetics.com, 276-403-4278
Stateline Aesthetics offers medical-grade skin care services that complement your natural beauty. From CoolSculpting® treatments to Morpheus8®, Botox, Lumecca®, and Restylane® designed to target specific areas of concern to Latisse® treatments to grow fuller lashes, Stateline Aesthetics uses only the highest quality products in a comfortable and relaxing setting with personalized, attentive care. The spa also sells state-of-the-art skincare lines from SkinMedica® and ZO®Skin Health.
2nd: New River Dermatology, Multiple locations
NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210
3rd: Carilion Cosmetic Center, Blacksburg
CarilionClinic.org, 540-951-8885
Dermatology Practice
1st: New River Dermatology
Multiple locations
NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210
The team at New River Dermatology understands how hectic life can be. With that in mind, the practice is committed to making your experience convenient and accessible. New River offers the full gamut of dermatological services—from offices in Blacksburg, Radford, Roanoke, and Wytheville—like skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, acne and rosacea treatments, as well as aesthetic services like Coolsculpting®, Botox, and laser hair removal.
2nd: River Ridge Dermatology, Multiple locations
RiverRidgeDerm.com, 540-951-3376
3rd: Derm One, Multiple locations
DermOneVa.com, 276-326-3376
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: The Hair Loft
702 W. Main St., Radford
TheHairLoftVa.com, 540-629-3952
With a team of experienced hairdressers, The Hair Loft offers an assortment of hair coloring and cutting services. During your first visit, a stylist will meet with you one-on-one to discuss your lifestyle, budget, and ultimate #hairgoals to diagnose the perfect experience for you. Owner Alysha Shorter says, “My goal for every client is to provide a relaxing and enjoyable experience.”
2nd: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville
ReflectionsDaySpa.co, 276-632-2222
3rd: CharMarie Salon, Blacksburg
CharMarieSalon.com, 540-251-3350
Spa
1st: Vintage Spa
5 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
TheVintageSpa.com, 540-489-7721
The Vintage Spa wants its clients to look great and feel even better. Housed in a charming Victorian-style building with a relaxing atmosphere and soothing melodies, the spa offers nail and hair services, facials, massages, seaweed detox wraps, and hot stone treatments. Owners John and Anna Kim say that many of their clients have become like family.
2nd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon
TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
3rd: Allure Spa and Skin Health Boutique, Blacksburg
AllureSpaSkinHealth.com, 540-553-0510
HOME
Architecture Firm
1st: Thompson & Litton
Multiple locations
T-L.com, 276-328-2161
Headquartered in Wise, Virginia, Thompson & Litton does business with this motto in mind: “Firms don’t design projects; people do.” This team of professional architects has been providing its clients with creative solutions for more than 50 years. More than just an architecture firm, Thompson & Litton also offers civil engineering services, land surveying, transportation-related planning and inspections, structural evaluations, and more.
2nd: Balzer and Associates, Christiansburg
Balzer.cc, 540-772-9580
3rd: Mid Atlantic Architects Group, Roanoke
MidAtlanticArchitectsGroup.com, 540-685-2722
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Crows Nest Nursery
1811 Brooksfield Rd., Blacksburg
CrowsNestGreenHouses.com, 540-552-5550
In 1972, Crow’s Nest Nursery was a small greenhouse operation and strawberry farm. Today, the nursery and retail shop carries a wide variety of ornamental and fruiting trees, shrubs, and locally grown perennial plants, as well as decorative garden art and tools. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Crow’s Nest has an expansive selection to satisfy your green thumb.
2nd: Poor Boys Produce & Plants, Pulaski
Facebook: Poor Boys Produce, 540-980-1180
3rd: Kimberly's Greenhouse, Tazewell
KimberlysGreenhouse.com, 276-988-4700
Home Builder
1st: Dollman Construction
5219 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke
DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700
Beautiful homes, stylish offices, and updated remodels fill Dollman Construction’s prolific portfolio. This fully licensed and insured general contractor and architecture firm specializes in new construction, office expansion, home additions, and more for both residential and commercial spaces. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, the team at Dollman can meet any of your building needs.
2nd: Twin Enterprises Inc., Richlands
TwinEnterpriseBuilders.com, 276-963-8946
3rd: Varney Construction Inc., Wytheville
VarneyConstruction.com, 276-223-1163
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Virginia Furniture Market
Multiple locations
VaFurnitureMarket.com, 540-334-3876
The Virginia Furniture Market has an impressive inventory of home goods and furniture with brands like Selly and Briarwood. From mattresses to dining room tables and cutlery to office desks and lamps, this locally owned and operated store strives for an inventory that speaks of quality and variety. Their website also provides room styling examples for design inspiration.
2nd: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke
BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200
3rd: Grand Home Furnishings, Multiple locations
GrandHF.com, 866-472-6343
Interior Design Firm
1st: Lou Harris Interiors
1085 Spruce St., Martinsville
LouHarrisInteriors.com, 276-632-1881
Lou Harris Interiors specializes in both commercial and residential design, offering a full spectrum of services—from consultation and drafting to custom window coverings and furniture. Whether aiming for a contemporary aesthetic or a more traditional look, Lou Harris strives to help each client find their personal style. What started out in Martinsville in 1973 has evolved into a firm with projects from Palm Beach to New York.
2nd: Unique Interiors by Easterly Coleman, Bristol
EasterlyColeman.com, 276-889-1244
3rd: Wild Orchid Design Studio, Abingdon
WildOrchidDesignStudio.com, 276-619-5654
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Dublin Home Store
112 Trade Circle Dr., Dublin
DublinHomeStore.com, 540-643-6082
This family-owned kitchen and bath design studio has over 40 years of experience in creating dreamy kitchens and baths that are typically the most highly trafficked areas of a house. With a Class A contractors license, Dublin Home Store provides full remodels—from subfloor replacement to new cabinet installation, sinks, backsplashes, and more. A helpful blog includes articles on topics like granite vs. quartz countertops.
2nd: Dollman Construction, Roanoke
DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700
3rd: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Roanoke
Ferguson.com, 540-345-2044
Landscape Design
1st: Valley Landscaping
750 Den Hill Rd., Christiansburg
ValleyLandscapingVa.com, 540-382-6710
Whether you need a stump removed or a driveway bricked, Valley Landscaping does it all. Their prodigious portfolio features hardscaping and landscaping projects for both residential and commercial clients—from solving drainage issues to installing custom flower beds and water features. Year-round maintenance is also offered. Valley Landscaping’s major objective is to create spaces that inspire and empower clients.
2nd: Beegle Landscaping & Lawn Care, Floyd
BeegleLand.com, 540-745-6507
3rd: Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction, Blacksburg
BackToNatureLandscaping.com, 540-739-3947
Plumbing/HVAC Company
1st: Wisler Plumbing and Air
Locations in Rocky Mount, Salem
WislerPlumbingAndAir.com, 540-483-9382
From drain cleaning to water treatments and heating and cooling services, Wisler Plumbing and Air offers knowledgeable options and fair estimates by qualified technicians who are not only experts in their field, they’re also customer-focused. Serving the area for more than 35 years, the team at Wisler is consistently praised for its professionalism and quality of service.
2nd: Davis Heating & Air, Rocky Mount
DavisHeat.com, 540-269-4559
3rd: Bryant's Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Martinsville
CallBryants.com, 276-638-2321
Real Estate Firm
1st: Berry-Elliott Realtors
18 Starling Ave., Martinsville
BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111
Berry-Elliott Realtors is a full-service real estate and property management agency in the Martinsville/Henry County area. Co-owners and brokers Doris Berry and Mary Rives Brown marshaled their collective experience and extraordinary customer service and marketing backgrounds, along with their extensive knowledge of the area’s history and housing inventory, to help countless people across the region achieve their real estate goals and dreams.
2nd: Long & Foster, Multiple locations
LongAndFoster.com, 888-536-0216
3rd: Tazewell County Realty, Tazewell
TazewellCountyRealty.com, 276-988-3500
Retirement Community
1st: King’s Grant Retirement Community
350 King’s Way Rd., Martinsville
Sunnyside.cc, 276-634-1000
For more than 100 years, Sunnyside Communities have built a legacy of stability and trust, pioneering modern, maintenance-free retirement living with a vibrant lifestyle. King’s Grant, a 120-acre continuing care campus for seniors, offers residents the opportunity to take charge of their own lifestyles with an ever expanding variety of fun and stimulating activities—from a wellness center to a pool and woodworking shop.
2nd: Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg
Retire.org, 540-552-9176
3rd: Brandon Oaks, Roanoke
BrandonOaks.net, 540-776-2600
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Brown Edwards
319 McClanahan St. SW, Roanoke
BECPAS.com, 540-345-0936
Brown Edwards has been a part of the Virginia and West Virginia communities for over half a century. Tax professionals assist families with financial planning, offering knowledgeable accounting, assurance, tax, and management and financial advisory services. The firm is also engaged in the business community, working with financial institutions, not-for-profits, employee benefit plan programs, and closely-held entities.
2nd: Spiegler Blevins & Company, CPAs & Advisors, Abingdon
S-BCPAs.com, 276-628-8700
3rd: Sells, Hogg and Associates, CPAs, Martinsville
SHACPAs.com, 276-638-3904
Auction Company
1st: Lucky Dog Auction & Realty
770 Cornell Rd., Rocky Mount
LuckyDogAuction.com, 540-238-2255
A member of both the National Auctioneers Association and the Virginia Auctioneers Association, Lucky Dog Auction & Realty deals in everything from rare coins to estate sales. In addition to Lucky Dog’s annual Spring Equipment auction every March, the company is constantly updating and adding to their calendar of sales. The business’ mobile app provides easy access to the sale schedule, news, and bidding options.
2nd: Linkous Auctioneers, Blacksburg
LinkousAuctioneers.com, 540-961-2608
3rd: Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co. Inc., Multiple locations
BlueRidgeLandAndAuction.com, 540-745-2005
Bank/Credit Union
1st: Carter Bank & Trust
Multiple locations
CBTCare.com, 833-275-2228
With a proud, 50-year tradition of caring for the customers and communities it serves, Carter Bank & Trust strives each and every day to deliver convenience, localized service, and custom banking solutions with a smile. The bank regards its value in the success of its customers, the strength of its communities, and the trust of those they’re privileged to serve.
2nd: Truist, Multiple locations
Truist.com, 844-487-8478
3rd: Member One Federal Credit Union, Multiple locations
MemberOneFCU.com, 540-982-8811
Car Dealer
1st: Shelor Motor Mile
2260 Roanoke St., Christiansburg
Shelor.com, 540-605-9959
This locally owned dealership has been selling Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles since 1974. Besides new cars, Shelor Motor Mile has a huge selection of pre-owned automobiles, and their service center offers oil and tire changes as well as vehicle inspections and new parts. The customer lounge has free WiFi, beverages, and snacks, and a children’s play area, and shuttle services.
2nd: Duncan’s Hokie Honda, Christiansburg
DuncanHonda.com, 540-381-3200
3rd: Autos by Nelson, Martinsville
AutosByNelson.com, 877-900-5001
Car Wash
1st: Ultimate Shine Car Wash
Multiple locations
UltimateShineCarWash.com, 423-581-2005
Ultimate Shine Car Wash provides a variety of treatments using their wash tunnels’ special Neo Tex foam brushes, as well as offering free vacuum services and mat and glass cleaner to customers in Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Salem, Christiansburg, and Bristol. Of their many positive reviews, one happy customer says, “Love this car wash. It always does a great job.”
2nd: Martinsville Laser Wash, Martinsville
Facebook: Martinsville Laser Wash, 276-666-9274
3rd: Shores Express Car Wash, Locations in Christiansburg, Radford
ShoresExpressCarWash.com, 540-251-5364
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Horace Mann Favero Agency
407 Church St. E., Martinsville
HoraceMann.com, 276-632-3962
Veronica Favero is the area’s local Horace Mann representative, a local offshoot of the nation’s largest multiline insurance company focused on the financial needs of educators. The Favero Agency also offers financial consulting and planning around auto, home and life insurance, as well as retirement annuities. Veronica shares Horace Mann’s commitment to providing quality service and lifelong financial well-being to educators and their families.
2nd: Evans Financial Services, Locations in Marion, Roanoke
EvansFS.com, 276-781-7856
3rd: Davenport & Company, Locations in Abingdon, Roanoke
InvestDavenport.com, 540-345-1909
Funeral Home
1st: Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 W. Main St., Radford
MullinsFuneralHome.com, 540-639-2456
As a family-owned and operated funeral home, the staff at Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory takes pride in offering a welcoming atmosphere of support and guidance to families and loved ones during their time of need. Caring and experienced professionals understand that each family is unique, with their own personal requests and traditions. With a large chapel, a visitation area, and an on-site crematory.
2nd: Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount
FloraFuneralService.com, 540-483-3835
3rd: Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory, Locations in Roanoke, Vinton
Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100
Law Firm
1st: Patrick K. Moore, PC
Locations in Blacksburg, Radford
PatrickMooreLaw.com, 540-633-1590
From business law to real estate and estate planning needs, the experts at Patrick K. Moore, PC, make your goals their priority. The firm fully understands the need to prepare for and protect what is most important, with diligent, accurate, and careful legal advice and guidance. With three decades of experience, Patrick K. Moore, PC has the knowledge to help clients make informed legal decisions.
2nd: The Reliance Law Group, Cedar Bluff
RelianceLawGroup.net, 276-522-1220
3rd: Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe P.C., Martinsville
GGBSLawFirm.com, 276-638-2455