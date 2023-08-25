Shenandoah Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2023

ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

Annual Charity Event

1st: Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale

4808 S. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg

VaReliefSale.com, 540-433-9993

This annual event raises money for Mennonite Central Committee, a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches that works with people to ease oppression, poverty, and conflict. They lead natural disaster relief efforts, community development, and peace initiatives. Held every October at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, the event includes a 5K race, children’s activities, entertainment, an auction, and a marketplace that sells plants, food, and handcrafted items.

2nd: Rockbridge Christmas Baskets, Rockbridge

RockbridgeChristmasBaskets.org

3rd: Night at the Museum, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg

IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Art Event

1st: Art in the Park at Gypsy Hill

20 S. New St., Staunton

SAArtCenter.org, 540-885-2028

On Sept. 2-3, don’t miss this 56th annual art festival, showcasing the fine art and fine crafts of local and regional artists. This family-friendly festival features a weekend of art, food, music, and art activities for everyone. Sponsored by the Staunton Augusta Art Center, which is celebrating its 61st year promoting arts education and the visual arts within the community.

2nd: Dayton Days Autumn Celebration, Dayton

DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241

3rd: Fall Foliage Festival Art Show, Waynesboro

SVACArt.com, 540-949-7662

Art Gallery

1st: Oasis Fine Art & Craft

103 S. Main St., Harrisonburg

OasisFineArtAndCraft.org, 540-442-8188

Harrisonburg’s premier artist cooperative, Oasis Fine Art & Craft exhibits and sells the work of about 35 Shenandoah Valley area artists and artisans. Visitors rave about the quality, price, and diversity of work on display and available for sale. Open seven days a week, Oasis is located in the heart of the city’s historic downtown in its Arts & Cultural District.

2nd: Warm Springs Gallery, Warm Springs

WarmSpringsGallery.com, 540-839-2985

3rd: CoArt Gallery, Staunton

CoArtGallery.com, 540-886-0737

Entertainment for Adults

1st: Ruby’s Arcade

165 S. Main St., 100B, Harrisonburg

RubysArcade.com, 540-615-5351

Ruby’s Arcade is an action-packed, sprawling hangout with duckpin bowling, pool tables, darts, foosball, shuffleboard, arcade games, and more. The gang at Ruby’s rustles up delicious food, including sandwiches, pizza, and shareables, and the space can accommodate all kinds of events, regardless of size and budget. Don’t miss bingo at Ruby’s on Tuesday nights with assorted prizes, plus food and drink.

2nd: Visulite Theater, Staunton

VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959

3rd: Wayne Theatre, Waynesboro

WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999

Festival

1st: Highland County Maple Festival

165 W. Main St., Monterey

HighlandCounty.org, 540-468-2550

Experience a cultural and culinary adventure at the Highland County Maple Festival, where visitors flock to celebrate the “opening” of the trees and watch the process of maple syrup-making. With sugar camp tours, pancake dinners, doughnuts, arts and crafts, and more than 100 juried vendors, the Library of Congress has designated the Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy.”

2nd: Dayton Days/Autumn Celebration

DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241

3rd: Queen City Mischief & Magic, Staunton

QueenCityMagic.com

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork at Harmony Harvest Farm

201 Little Run Rd., Weyers Cave

HHFShop.com, 800-218-8152

The Love Sign at Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave celebrates living a better life through flowers. It was proudly constructed by the Blacksburg High School Agriculture Department class of 2022. Each month, farm staff decorates the sign with fresh seasonal blooms. Head to their Facebook page to find dates that the sign will be adorned with fresh-cut flowers.

2nd: LOVEwork in Waynesboro, Waynesboro

VisitWaynesboro.com, 540-942-6644

3rd: LOVEwork in Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg

VisitHarrisonburgVa.com, 540-432-8935

Movie Theater

1st: Hull’s Drive-In

2367 N. Lee Hwy., Lexington

HullsDriveIn.com, 540-463-2621

The nation’s first nonprofit, community-owned drive-in theater, Hull’s is one of seven drive-ins still operating in Virginia. With 319 spaces, it shows family-friendly movies every weekend between March and October. When the big screen remained dark during the summer of 1999 because needed upgrades were too costly, in swooped Hull’s Angels, a local nonprofit group that preserved the community’s beloved drive-in theater.

2nd: Visulite Cinemas, Staunton

VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959

3rd: Zeus Digital Theaters, Waynesboro

ZeusTheaters.com, 540-416-0536

Museum

1st: Frontier Culture Museum

1290 Richmond Rd., Staunton

FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

The Frontier Culture Museum, an open-air living history museum, is one of the highest-rated family-friendly attractions and one of the top tourist destinations in Virginia. Costumed historical interpreters show the life and customs of the indigenous Native American tribes in Virginia, along with the arrival of European settlers traveling the Great Wagon Road. Blacksmiths, woodworkers, tailors, and yarn spinners provide interactive experiences.

2nd: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg

IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

3rd: Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester

TheMSV.org, 540-662 -1473

Music Venue

1st: Lime Kiln Theater

607 Borden Rd., Lexington

LimeKilnTheater.org

Rooted in the magic of a natural, outdoor theater, Lime Kiln Theater sits on the site of a 19th-century lime kiln and quarry with two stages: The Bowl and The Kiln. The venue offers musical and theatrical performers a welcoming platform to exhibit popular and original material to a passionate audience.

2nd: Garth Newel Music Center, Hot Springs

GarthNewel.org, 540-839-5018

3rd: Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, Harrisonburg

JMUForbesCenter.com, 540-568-4394

Performing Arts Company

1st: American Shakespeare Center/Blackfriars Playhouse

10 S. Market St., Staunton

AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 877-682-4236

Virginia’s premier classical theater, located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, is both intimate in scale and epic in imagination. Creating vital, sophisticated, and accessible seasons built around a company of versatile actors performing in repertory all year round, it’s a center for shared discovery by audiences, scholars, and artists of Shakespeare, his contemporaries, and classics old and new.

2nd: Wayne Theatre, Waynesboro

WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999

3rd: Garth Newel Piano Quartet, Hot Springs

GarthNewel.org, 540-839-5018

Performing Arts Theater

1st: American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse

10 S. Market St., Staunton

AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 877-682-4236

As the world’s only recreation of Shakespeare’s indoor Jacobean theater, this modern-day venue was built in 2001 after years of researching the original Blackfriars Theater in London, a 16th-century playhouse and former home of a Dominican monastery, as well as other surviving halls of the period. Since opening in 2001, Blackfriars Playhouse has welcomed nearly one million guests to more than 6,000 performances.

2nd: Court Square Theater, Harrisonburg

ValleyArts.org, 540-433-9189

3rd: Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

LimeKilnTheater.org

Special Event Venue

1st: Bluestone Vineyard

4828 Spring Creek Rd., Bridgewater

BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099

Bluestone Vineyard is located in the center of the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. This family-owned and -operated vineyard and winery make a picturesque locale for memorable occasions—from intimate gatherings to larger events. Bluestone’s inside and outdoor venues include the Manor; the Vineyard and the Ridge; and the Meeting Hall, all nestled in the Valley’s rolling hills with stunning views of the Allegheny Mountains.

2nd: The Blackburn Inn and Conference Center, Staunton

Blackburn-Inn.com, 540-712-0601

3rd: Cross Keys Barn, Harrisonburg

CrossKeysBarn.com, 540-820-1744

PETS

Dog Groomer

1st: Pampered Pups

508 Taylor St., Lexington

Facebook: Pampered Pups Mobile Dog Grooming LLC, 540-319-1503

Five-star reviewers on Google praise Pampered Pups’ courteous and fast service—from nail trims to summer cuts, soothing shampoos to styling. Plus they’re applauded for being a good value and great with animals. Furry customers include dogs and cats, and discounts are offered for multiple pets. And a tip for those who live in the country: try their emergency skunk odor relief!

2nd: Four Paws Grooming, Rockingham

FourPawsGroomingHarrisonburg.com, 540-437-7455

3rd: Dog Grooming by Kelli, Staunton

Facebook: Dog Grooming by Kelli, 540-280-0593

Dog Training Company

1st: Love on a Leash

3225 Harpine Hwy., Harrisonburg

Fun4Dogs.com, 540-833-8118

Love on a Leash’s mission is to help people live in harmony with their dogs. The experienced dog trainers include the business owner, Sheli Rhodes, who is a member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers and an evaluator for the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test. Some activities offered include agility and pet obedience classes.

2nd: Anything is PAWSable, Lexington

PAWSableByJo.com, 540-649-1023

3rd: All Phase K9, Harrisonburg

AllPhaseK9.com, 540-433-1964

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Home Away from Home Dog Boarding

333 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro

HAFH-DogBoarding.com, 540-363-3540

One goal makes Home Away From Home a stand-out in the canine boarding world: to make your dog’s stay a wonderful experience so they look forward to returning time and time again. Dogs get frequent, supervised exercise time and lots of personal attention. This means they’re content and relaxed, so they go home happy and healthy versus the alternative—stressed and exhausted. With doggie daycare too.

2nd: Happy Hounds, Harrisonburg

HappyHoundCompound.com, 540-560-8530

3rd: All About Paws, Harrisonburg

AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540

Veterinary Hospitals

1st: Anicira Veterinary Center

1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg

Anicira.org, 540-437-1980

The goal of this nonprofit veterinary service provider is to end animal suffering by improving access to care and by providing patients with excellent, quality-driven treatments. Founded on the belief that pets are important members of the family and should stay with their families who love them, the practice provides free veterinary care and pet food to thousands of furry friends each year.

2nd: Staunton Veterinary Clinic

StauntonVetClinic.com, 540-885-1915

3rd: Ashby Animal Clinic, Harrisonburg

AshbyAnimalClinic.com, 540-433-9174

KIDS

Family Entertainment

1st: Virginia Safari Park

229 Safari Ln., Natural Bridge

VirginiaSafariPark.com, 540-291-3205

The Virginia Safari Park, a 180-acre drive-through zoo, is in Natural Bridge. Take your time driving along the three miles of road, and feed the animals through your vehicle windows. At the Village Walk-Thru, stroll and get up close to the animals who live there—from giraffes to kangaroos and llamas. Rhinos, tigers, and cheetahs also live at the park.

2nd: Hull’s Drive-In, Lexington

HullsDriveIn.com, 540-463-2621

3rd: Frontier Culture Museum, Staunton

FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

K-12 Independent School

1st: Blue Ridge Christian School

Locations in Bridgewater, Dayton

BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233

With a reputation for its balanced programs that focus on the whole student, Blue Ridge Christian School (BRCS) offers small classes, hands-on learning, excellent academics, service and leadership opportunities, fine arts exploration, and athletic rigor. Serving Shenandoah Valley families since 1990, BRCS educates more than 300 students at its Lower School in Bridgewater and its Upper School in Dayton.

2nd: Fishburne Military School, Waynesboro

Fishburne.org, 540-946-7700

3rd: Redeemer Classical School, Keezletown

RedeemerClassical.org, 540-437-0880

Preschool

1st: Blue Ridge Christian School

100 Dinkel Ave., Bridgewater

BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233

Blue Ridge Christian Preschool (BRCS) offers well-balanced academic and social experiences with biblical integration. Through music, prayer, arts and crafts, playtime, storytelling, and Spanish immersion, preschoolers at BRCS receive a Christ-centered, early childhood education. Hands-on learning opportunities like field trips and community service projects encourage students to discover and interact with the world around them from a formative young age.

2nd: Redeemer Classical School, Keezletown

RedeemerClassical.org, 540-437-0880

3rd: Yellow Brick Road Early Learning Center, Lexington

YellowBrickRoadELC.weebly.com, 540-463-7344

Summer Camp

1st: Camp Strawderman

2494 Dellinger Acres Rd., Edinburg

CampStrawderman.com, 540-984-4738

No one complains that this unique camp for girls in the Shenandoah Valley—with a focus on riding—isn’t plugged in, connected, or hard-wired. It is, however, engaging, challenging, thrilling, exciting, fun, nurturing, authentically rustic, and wonderfully traditional. Like a cool dip on a summer day, stories told around a campfire, nuzzling with a favorite horse, and forming lifelong friendships, Strawderman’s campers return year after year.

2nd: Camp Mont Shenandoah, Millboro Springs

CampMontShenandoah.com, 540-997-5994

3rd: Camp Maxwelton and Camp Lachlan, Rockbridge Baths

Maxwelton-Lachlan.com, 540-348-5706

TRAVEL

Bed & Breakfast

1st: Inn at Gristmill Square

118 Old Germantown Rd., Warm Springs

GristmillSquare.com, 540-839-2231

Bath County’s premier boutique inn, in the heart of the George Washington National Forest, boasts 18 comfortably appointed rooms and suites with beautifully selected antiques and modern furnishings. A continental breakfast is delivered to guests each morning complete with a basket full of chef’s goodies, freshly squeezed juice, and hot coffee. The area’s many attractions make this a popular destination.

2nd: Vine Cottage Inn, Hot Springs

VineCottageInn.com, 540-839-2422

3rd: Joshua Wilton House, Harrisonburg

JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

Historic Site

1st: Downtown Staunton

StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

With historic and cultural sites, dozens of restaurants, specialty and antique stores, salons, and galleries, downtown Staunton is a booming destination for locals and vacationers alike. With highlights that include the Farmers’ Market, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum, the Virginia Scenic Railway, the African-American Heritage Museum, and Blackfriars Playhouse at the American Shakespeare Center, it’s no wonder Staunton’s nickname is Queen City of the Valley.

2nd: Natural Bridge State Park

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326

3rd: Frontier Culture Museum, Staunton

FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

Hotel

1st: The Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs

TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

Book a stay at the Omni Homestead Resort, and you’ll have an unforgettable experience. Nestled in the scenic Allegheny Mountain town of Hot Springs, the Homestead is the place of legends. Relax in true Southern luxury in the resort that boasts over two centuries of historic hospitality. Offering a world-class spa, wintertime skiing, plus hiking, golf, tennis, archery, falconry, and more.

2nd: Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg

HotelMadison.com, 540-564-0200

3rd: The Blackburn Inn and Conference Center, Staunton

Blackburn-Inn.com, 540-712-0601

Resort

1st: The Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs

TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

Long known as “America’s First Resort,” the Omni Homestead began as a small wooden lodge in the picturesque Allegheny Mountains in 1766. Since then, the four-season destination has exponentially expanded over the years, welcoming 23 presidents and numerous world leaders. The Homestead offers a golf course and spa, and more than 30 recreational activities, including falconry, skiing, horseback riding, zip-lining, fly fishing, and mountain biking.

2nd: Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville

MassResort.com, 540-289-9441

3rd: Fort Lewis Lodge & Farm, Millboro

FortLewisLodge.com, 540-925-2314

State Park

1st: Natural Bridge State Park

6477 S. Lee Hwy., Natural Bridge

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-291-1326

The 215-foot-tall Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County is a limestone gorge carved out by Cedar Creek. The 1,500-acre park boasts beautiful forests and rolling meadows showcasing the area’s karst terrain. Vistas of the surrounding mountains and the James River Valley display nature’s splendor. Seven miles of hiking trails lead to the Monacan Indian Village and Lace Falls with its 30-foot cascade.

2nd: Douthat State Park, Millboro

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-862-8100

3rd: Raymond R. “Andy” Guest, Jr. Shenandoah River State Park, Bentonville

DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-622-6840

Tourist Attraction

1st: Skyline Drive

Shenandoah National Park

VisitSkylineDrive.org, 540-999-3500

Skyline Drive, the 105-mile, two-lane National Parkway that runs the entire length of Shenandoah National Park, has 75 overlooks providing views of the Shenandoah Valley to the west and the Piedmont to the east. With numerous trails, including the Appalachian Trail, and access to campgrounds, visitor centers, and resorts such as Skyland Resort and Big Meadows, it’s a popular drive for fall leaf peepers.

2nd: Downtown Staunton

StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

3rd: Virginia Safari Park, Natural Bridge

VirginiaSafariPark.com, 540-291-3205

OUTDOOR & ACTIVE

Dance Studio

1st: Staunton Academy of Ballet

105 N. Augusta St., Staunton

StauntonAcademyOfBallet.com, 540-886-9355

Staunton Academy of Ballet creates a supportive environment that trains young artists. Each student receives individual and professional ballet training that coincides with their physical and intellectual development. Students immediately experience the joy of movement with discipline, responsibility, commitment, and ambition being core tenets. With classes in six divisions—primary, junior, intermediate, pre-senior, senior, and adult—and 16 levels.

2nd: Rockbridge Ballet, Lexington

RockbridgeBallet.org, 540-463-3436

3rd: Dance & Co., Harrisonburg

DanceNCo.com, 540-810-3631

Golf Course

1st: The Cascades at Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs

TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

Regarded as one of the finest mountain courses in the country, The Cascades offers challenging links set against the backdrop of Virginia’s breathtaking Allegheny Mountains. Sam Snead launched his career on this fabled Virginia mountain golf course, which has the honor of being ranked among “America's 100 Greatest Public Golf Courses” by Golf Digest. Nationally ranked, The Cascades frequently tops the best Southern courses list.

2nd: Shenvalee Golf Resort, New Market

Shenvalee.com, 540-740-3181

3rd: Lexington Golf & Country Club, Lexington

LexingtonGolfAndCountryClub.com, 540-463-3542

Gym

1st: Sentara RMH Wellness Center

2500 Wellness Dr., Harrisonburg

RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5682

This hospital-owned, medically based fitness pavilion offers programs and classes designed to improve the health of the Harrisonburg community. Founded in 1984 as the first of its kind, the center offers classes and amenities for all ages and life stages including yoga, aquatic fitness, cycling, two indoor pools, Bodypump, an indoor track, a dedicated Pilates studio, childcare for its youngest members, and more.

2nd: Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, Staunton

SAYMCA.org, 540-885-8089

3rd: Harrisonburg 24/7 Family Fitness, Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg

TotalBodyPlace.com, 540-432-6076

Specialty Fitness

1st: Phoenix Fitness and Yoga

58 Myers Corner Dr., Staunton

PhoenixFitnessAndYoga.com, 540-649-1671

Phoenix Fitness and Yoga’s goal is to empower and encourage its members to be stronger and healthier. With superior yoga and fitness classes and nutritional programs designed to relieve stress and anxiety, detoxify, and renew, Phoenix’s experienced team offers the best instruction that also includes Barre, Pilates, and Sculpt classes. Customized programs are also available.

2nd: The Center (Yoga & Pilates), Harrisonburg

TheCenterDowntown.com, 540-383-0438

3rd: fLex Fitness Studio, Lexington

FlexLexVa.com, 540-817-9308

Tennis Facility

1st: Gypsy Hill Park

600 Churchville Ave., Staunton

CI.Statunton.Va.US, 540-332-3945

Gypsy Hill Park is a sprawling 214-acre multi-use recreational facility located in the heart of Staunton. The park includes a dog park, swimming pool, a skate park, baseball fields, and basketball courts. Tennis is a popular sport at Gypsy Hill, with three lighted courts. Take advantage of its Automatic Player Matching Service, where players can connect with each other based on skill levels.

2nd: Doug Will Tennis Center, Bridgewater

Bridgewater.town, 540-908-4212

3rd: Augusta Health, Fishersville

AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-5433