Northern Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANT
Asian Restaurant
1st: Peking Gourmet Inn
6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
PekingGourmet.com, 703-671-8088
This highly acclaimed restaurant has a reputation for serving classics, including Peking duck, steamed sea bass, and kung pao chicken, all prepared by skilled chefs who use only the freshest ingredients. The restaurant is also known for its elegant décor, attentive service, and extensive wine list. With its renowned menu, Peking Gourmet Inn is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a top-notch dining experience.
2nd: Sisters Thai, Fairfax
SisterstThai.com, 703-267-9618
3rd: Four Sisters Restaurant, Falls Church
FourSistersRestaurant.com, 703-539-8566
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: The Bone BBQ
Locations in Gainesville, Manassas
TheBoneBBQ.com, 540-751-9425
For winning barbecue, check out The Bone for delicious pulled-pork sandwiches, beef brisket, and ribs. High-quality meats, cooked low and slow over wood chips, are the secrets to the menu’s most mouth-watering items, particularly the epically delicious pulled pork nachos. Popular sides include mac ‘n’ cheese, cornbread, coleslaw, and collard greens. The Bones’ food truck happily caters to neighborhood and office parties.
2nd: Monk’s BBQ, Purcellville
MonksQ.com, 540-751-9425
3rd: Willard’s Real Pit BBQ, Locations in Chantilly, Reston
DCBBQ.com, 703-488-9971
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Anita’s
Multiple locations
AnitasCorp.com, 703-281-8580
Authentic flavors and generous portions make this Mexican restaurant a Northern Virginia favorite. Breakfast is epic, with 24 specialty burritos on the menu, along with New Mexico-style items like enchiladas rancheras and huevos rancheros. Plus, there are plenty of American breakfasts, including omelets, steak and eggs, and pancakes. With eight locations, Anita’s has been a mainstay in the region for more than 40 years.
2nd: Bob & Edith’s Diner, Multiple locations
BobAndEdithsDiner.com, 703-594-0280
3rd: Ted’s Bulletin, Multiple locations
TedsBulletin.com, 202-544-8337
Burger Joint
1st: Five Guys
Multiple locations
FiveGuys.com, 866-345-4897
This fast food burger joint got its start in 1986 in Arlington. It boasts nearly 1,500 locations nationwide, about 30 of which are in Northern Virginia. Its fresh, never frozen, made-to-order burgers with a seriously wide variety of toppings—from mushrooms to jalapeños, grilled onions, bacon, and sauces—as well as French fries made from real potatoes—set it apart from its competitors.
2nd: Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, Leesburg
MeltGourmetCheeseburgers.com, 703-443-2105
3rd: Foster’s Grille, Multiple locations
FostersGrille.com, 703-519-0055
Caterer
1st: The Bone BBQ
Locations in Gainesville, Manassas
TheBoneBBQ.com, 540-751-9425
From graduations to office luncheons, block parties to summer soirees, check out The Bone for the best in barbecue catering. Barbecue “packs,” priced per person, are perfectly suited for groups; consider the Backyard BBQ Pack which includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, plus buns and sides. Or make a splash at your next neighborhood party with The Bone’s food truck.
2nd: Tuscarora Mill, Leesburg
Tuskies.com, 703-771-9300
3rd: Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, Locations in Alexandria, Arlington
Rocklands.com, 703-778-9663
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Trummer’s Coffee & Wine Bar
14013 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville
TrummersCoffeeWineBar.com, 703-754-0135
Make this coffee and wine bar whatever you want it to be, encourages co-owner Victoria Trummer. From happy hour one day to breakfast the next, this quaint, Euro-style Gainesville café has it all. Pastries are made from recipes handed down by Stephen Trummer’s mother, Maria, and all food is made in-house from scratch. The mouth-wateringly delicious menu features sandwiches, soups, salads, and more.
2nd: Northside Social Coffee & Wine, Locations in Arlington, Falls Church
NorthsideSocialVa.com, 703-465-0145
3rd: Grounds Central Station, Manassas
GroundsCentralStation.com, 571-379-7285
Fine Dining
1st: L’Auberge Chez Francois
332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls
LaubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800
L’Auberge Chez François is touted for being one of the finest French restaurants in the country. In the Great Falls countryside, it is cozy, intimate, and authentically French; a crackling fireplace and candlelit tables contribute to the ambiance. With a wide range of traditional French dishes, the menu includes escargot, beef bourguignon, and crepes. Impeccable service and an impressive wine list are restaurant hallmarks.
2nd: The Black Sheep Restaurant, Manassas
TheBlackSheepRestaurant.com, 703-420-2028
3rd: Trummer’s, Clifton
TrummersRestaurant.com, 703-266-1623
Food Truck
1st: Ford’s Fish Shack
Multiple locations
FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092
This popular seafood restaurant offers a variety of fresh seafood dishes including lobster tails, fish tacos, and steamed clams. With a casual, family-friendly atmosphere, both indoor and outdoor seating options are available. Ford’s has been recognized for their commitment to sustainable seafood practices, as well as friendly service, with three locations in Northern Virginia and a food truck, “Ford’s On the Road.”
2nd: Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, Alexandria
Rocklands.com, 703-778-9663
3rd: The Bone BBQ, Locations in Gainesville, Manassas
TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Nathan’s Dairy Bar
8948 Mathis Ave., Manassas
NathansDairyBar.com, 703-335-9051
Customers rave about Nathan’s ice cream flavors. Chocolate is especially popular but raspberry sorbet and pistachio are steadily gaining fans. The menu offers soft serve and hand-scooped varieties, along with toppings like gummy worms, brownie batter, Hershey Kisses, and standards like hot fudge and caramel. Special flavors change twice a week, and their “Facebook Specials” offer BOGO and free upsize incentives.
2nd: Moo Thru, Locations in Hillsboro, Remington
MooThru.com, 540-439-6455
3rd: Tipped Cow Creamery, Purcellville
TippedCowCreamery.com, 540-441-3835
Indian Restaurant
1st: Rangoli Indian Restaurant
10223 Nokesville Rd., Manassas
RangoliRestaurant.com, 703-957-4900
Rangoli means colorful murals in Marathi, and this traditional folk-art style is symbolic of warding off evil spirits. At this Manassas restaurant, colorful rangoli decorate the walls, and the extensive menu celebrates classic Indian cuisine. Catering options are available for large and small events, or reserve Ragoli’s Curry Truck for private parties or corporate lunches.
2nd: Haandi Indian Cuisine, Falls Church
Haandi.com, 703-533-3501
3rd: Taste of India, Gainesville
TasteOfIndiaNoVa.com, 703-743-5169
Italian Restaurant
1st: Ciao Osteria
14115 St. Germain Dr., Centreville
Ciao-Osteria.com, 703-543-8955
It’s no wonder that this Centreville spot is one of the area’s most popular Italian eateries. Classically delicious and “obsessively authentic” Italian recipes and culinary techniques remain the cornerstone of the restaurant’s success, with particularly outstanding pasta and pizza dishes. The friendly and knowledgeable wait staff are accommodating and always happy to make recommendations. Ciao Osteria is perfect for date nights and family gatherings.
2nd: Trattoria Villagio, Clifton
TrattoriaVillagio.com, 703-543-2030
3rd: Thompson Italian, Locations in Alexandria, Falls Church
ThompsonItalian.com, 703-269-0893
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch
Multiple locations
UncleJulios.com, 972-554-6886
Uncle Julio’s is dedicated to creating the area’s best Mexican food. From hand-selecting every ingredient to ensuring an incredible dining experience, this restaurant, with six NoVa locations, has a winning formula. Using only simple and authentic ingredients ensures that every bite and sip are bursting with flavor—from house-made salsas, tortillas, tamales, desserts, rich sauces, and craft cocktails.
2nd: Taco Bamba Taqueria, Multiple locations
TacoBamba.com, 703-639-0505
3rd: Anita’s, Multiple locations
AnitasCorp.com, 703-281-8580
Outdoor Dining
1st: 2 Silos Brewing Co.
9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas
2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264
With a wide variety of craft beers, flights, and pub-style food, 2 Silos Brewing is popular among beer lovers and foodies alike. Customers rave about the exceptional beer quality, with Oktoberfest, Blueberry Wheat, and Main Street American Lager being crowd-pleasers. Located at Farm Brew LIVE at Innovation Park in Prince William County, 2 Silos is a premier destination for the ideal outdoor brewery experience.
2nd: Trattoria Villagio, Clifton
TrattoriaVillagio.com, 703-543-2030
3rd: L’Auberge Chez Francois, Great Falls
LAubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800
Pizzeria
1st: Tony’s New York Pizza
Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas
TonysNewYorkPizza.com, 703-330-8909
Tony’s is known for its authentic New York-style pizza, featuring a thin, crispy crust and quality ingredients and toppings. With multiple locations throughout Northern Virginia, this popular pizza restaurant also features other Italian favorites like calzones, stromboli, and pasta dishes. Salads and classic appetizers like garlic knots and mozzarella sticks round out the extensive menu.
2nd: Pupatella, Multiple locations
Pupatella.com, 571 312-7230
3rd: The Italian Store, 2 locations in Arlington
ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266
Sandwich Shop
1st: The Italian Store
2 locations in Arlington
ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266
This family-owned gourmet Italian specialty shop specializes in hard-to-find Italian products sourced from Italy and a network of purveyors in Brooklyn—from fresh cheeses and meats to homemade pasta. At their two Arlington stores, an epic sandwich and sub menu have something for everyone, each served on a choice of bread, with a variety of meats and add-ons.
2nd: Lost Dog Cafe, Multiple locations
LostDogCafe.com, 703-553-7770
3rd: Santini’s New York Style Deli, Multiple locations
MySantinis.com, 703-214-4444
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Blue Ridge Seafood
15704 Lee Hwy., Gainesville
BlueRidgeSeafood.com, 703-754-9852
Seafood lovers gather ‘round: Blue Ridge Seafood is a BoV winner for a reason. With a mind-blowing menu—think Chesapeake Bay blue crabs, oysters, scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels, plus fish prepared any and all ways—this Gainesville destination also features its own Seafood Steam Pots. Each is prepared to order, includes ingredients and instructions, and is designed for carry-out to share with friends and family. Pot included.
2nd: Ford’s Fish Shack, Multiple locations
FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092
3rd: King Street Oyster Bar, Locations in Leesburg, Middleburg
KingStreetOysterBar.com, 571-442-8068
Steakhouse
1st: Sweetwater Tavern
Locations in Centreville, Falls Church, Sterling
SweetwaterTavern.pub, 703-449-1100
Seasonal, site-brewed beers and tasty lunch and dinner entrées are why Sweetwater Tavern has expanded to three locations in Northern Virginia while its customer base has soared. The Drunken Ribeye Steak and a Southwest Chicken Salad are two of the many winning dishes on an impressive menu. Diners can enjoy meals inside or in the restaurant’s outdoor dining spaces.
2nd: Mike’s “American”, Springfield
MikesAmerican.com, 703-644-7100
3rd: The Palm, Tysons Corner
ThePalm.com, 703-917-0200
Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten Fare
1st: Founding Farmers
Locations in Reston, Tysons
WeAreFoundingFarmers.com, 202-822-8783
Founding Farmers makes everything from scratch—from bread to booze and everything in between, including yogurt and granola, chicken and waffles, burgers, and apple pie. All ingredients are thoughtfully sourced and active recycling and composting programs divert about 90 percent of restaurant waste from landfills. With eight versions of its restaurants, Founding Farmers is deeply connected to its neighborhoods and communities.
2nd: Busboys and Poets, Arlington
BusboysAndPoets.com, 703-379-9757
3rd: Silver Diner, Multiple locations
SilverDiner.com, 301-770-0333
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe
2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington
HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394
Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings at this authentic European pastry shop. With roots in traditional German baking techniques, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe has become a renowned fixture in Northern Virginia. The shop, which counts presidents and ambassadors among its customers, has garnered particular acclaim for its wedding cakes and pastries; breads, rolls, pies, and a deli menu round out its extensive offerings.
2nd: Red Truck Rural Bakery, Locations in Marshall, Warrenton
RedTruckBakery.com, 540-364-2253
3rd: The Swiss Bakery and Pastry Shop, Springfield
TheSwissBakery.com, 703-321-3670
Chocolatier
1st: The Conche
1605 Village Market Blvd. SE, Leesburg
The-Conche.com, 703-779-1800
For chocolate lovers, Chef Santosh Tiptur is your new best friend. His Leesburg restaurant, The Conche, offers savory menus with chocolate in starring roles. Braised short ribs with a chocolate burgundy reduction is a dinner option; for brunch, try the huevos rancheros with cocoa-infused black bean puree. Not surprisingly, desserts are to die for. A bonus is The Conche’s boutique, stocked with handmade chocolate confections.
2nd: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe, Arlington
HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394
3rd: Artisan Confections, Arlington
ArtisanConfections.com, 703-524-0007
Farmers Market
1st: Manassas Farmer’s Market
2 locations in Manassas
VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599
This year-round, open-air market features fresh produce, meats, dairy products, and beverages, as well as artisan crafts and goods, plus farm-fresh flowers, among its 100+ vendors. Weather permitting, live bands keep the crowds entertained. The market is consistently ranked among the best in the area. Check out its Facebook page where vendors are announced weekly.
2nd: Old Town Farmers Market, Alexandria
AlexandriaVa.gov, 703-746-3200
3rd: Falls Church Farmers Market, Falls Church
FallsChurchVa.gov, 703-248-5024
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: The Italian Store
Two locations in Arlington
ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266
This gourmet shop with two locations in Arlington has been operated by the Tramonte family for more than 30 years. Featuring a variety of Italian staples and specialty items—from homemade style ravioli and pasta, to fresh cheeses and meats, to unique Italian wines—The Italian Store offers many hard-to-find items, directly imported from Italy and sourced from an extensive network of purveyors in Brooklyn.
2nd: Arrowine & Cheese, Arlington
Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990
3rd: Balducci’s, Locations in Alexandria, McLean
Balduccis.com, 703-549-6611
DRINK
Wine Shop
1st: Arrowine & Cheese
4508 Lee Hwy., Arlington
Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990
The region’s trusted source for the finest artisan wines, cheeses, charcuterie, craft beer, baguettes, chocolate, and gourmet foods, Arrowine is the quintessential neighborhood store. It’s where friends meet to sample wine selections or grab a snack or dinner for the weekend. With an extensive, highly curated selection of wine and beer from around the world, Arrowine has also gained a reputation for discovering up-and-coming winegrowers.
2nd: The Grapevine, Warrenton
Facebook: The Grapevine, 540-349-4443
3rd: The Wine Attic, Clifton
TheWineAttic.com, 703-543-8406
Brewery
1st: Lost Barrel Brewing
36138 John Mosby Hwy., Middleburg
LostBarrel.com, 540-326-4631
This hunt country gem is all about brewing excellent beer and hard seltzer with state-of-the-art equipment and offering patrons an unbeatable view of the picturesque Fauquier County countryside. Flavor profiles range from citrusy and hoppy to smooth and malty, and wine flights, cocktails, and mocktails round a bevy of beverages. An impressive chef-curated menu includes shareable plates, pressed sandwiches, salads, hot flatbreads, and more.
2nd: Bear Chase Brewing Company, Bluemont
BearChaseBrew.com, 540-554-8210
3rd: 2 Silos Brewing Co., Manassas
2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264
Cidery
1st: Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery
207 W. Washington St., Middleburg
MtDefiance.com, 540-687-8100
This Middleburg cidery and distillery creates handcrafted, small batch hard ciders and spirits. Defiance cider, made in the rustic Cidery Barn just outside of town, is artisan-crafted using the finest quality Virginia apples. Defiance Distillery in downtown Middleburg focuses on the revival of classic spirits—from absinthe to gin nouveau and cassis—and showcases the best of craft distilling, focusing on locally sourced, quality ingredients.
2nd: Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria
LostBoyCider.com, 703-566-5737
3rd: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Broad Run
TheFarmBreweryAtBroadRun.com, 703-753-3548
Cocktails
1st: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits
7961 Gainsford Ct., Bristow
MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961
The MurLarkey way says the best craft spirits make the best craft cocktails. Thirsty Thursdays at the distillery’s Tasting Room are when the best craft cocktails make a splash, featuring Master Mixologist George “Papi” Zwetkow, who whips up his creative best using MurLarkey’s spirits. Try Papi’s Mule Kick with MurLarkey’s Heritage Whiskey and ginger beer, or Irish Whiskey with MurLarkey’s Lemon Whiskey and lemonade.
2nd: King Street Oyster Bar, Locations in Leesburg, Middleburg
KingStreetOysterBar.com, 571-442-8068
3rd: Trummer’s, Clifton
TrummersRestaurant.com, 703-266-1623
Distillery
1st: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits
7961 Gainsford Ct., Bristow
MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961
Striking the perfect balance between prestige and playfulness, MurLarkey’s spirits are 100 percent farm-to-flask, made with only locally and sustainably sourced ingredients and using the highest quality raw materials, grains, and botanicals. These small-batch spirits—many are winners in national and international competitions—can be enjoyed at MurLarkey’s tasting room in Bristow or purchased online or at Virginia ABC stores.
2nd: Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, Purcellville
CatoctinCreekDistilling.com, 540-751-8404
3rd: KO Distilling, Manassas
KODistilling.com, 571-292-1115
Winery
1st: Stone Tower Winery
19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg
StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797
Stone Tower Winery’s (STW) mission is to create a world-class selection of complex and age-worthy wine. The property’s terroir, steep slopes, and constant airflow, converge to create soil that give STW’s vines the “struggle” to produce concentrated, intensely flavored grapes for its premium estate wines. Pay the vineyard a visit for tours, tastings, and a menu featuring salads, sharables, and pizza in the Harvest Barn.
2nd: Bluemont Vineyard, Bluemont
BluemontVineyard.com, 540-554-8439
3rd: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville
WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233