Northern Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANT

Asian Restaurant

1st: Peking Gourmet Inn

6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

PekingGourmet.com, 703-671-8088

This highly acclaimed restaurant has a reputation for serving classics, including Peking duck, steamed sea bass, and kung pao chicken, all prepared by skilled chefs who use only the freshest ingredients. The restaurant is also known for its elegant décor, attentive service, and extensive wine list. With its renowned menu, Peking Gourmet Inn is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a top-notch dining experience.

2nd: Sisters Thai, Fairfax

SisterstThai.com, 703-267-9618

3rd: Four Sisters Restaurant, Falls Church

FourSistersRestaurant.com, 703-539-8566

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: The Bone BBQ

Locations in Gainesville, Manassas

TheBoneBBQ.com, 540-751-9425

For winning barbecue, check out The Bone for delicious pulled-pork sandwiches, beef brisket, and ribs. High-quality meats, cooked low and slow over wood chips, are the secrets to the menu’s most mouth-watering items, particularly the epically delicious pulled pork nachos. Popular sides include mac ‘n’ cheese, cornbread, coleslaw, and collard greens. The Bones’ food truck happily caters to neighborhood and office parties.

2nd: Monk’s BBQ, Purcellville

MonksQ.com, 540-751-9425

3rd: Willard’s Real Pit BBQ, Locations in Chantilly, Reston

DCBBQ.com, 703-488-9971

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Anita’s

Multiple locations

AnitasCorp.com, 703-281-8580

Authentic flavors and generous portions make this Mexican restaurant a Northern Virginia favorite. Breakfast is epic, with 24 specialty burritos on the menu, along with New Mexico-style items like enchiladas rancheras and huevos rancheros. Plus, there are plenty of American breakfasts, including omelets, steak and eggs, and pancakes. With eight locations, Anita’s has been a mainstay in the region for more than 40 years.

2nd: Bob & Edith’s Diner, Multiple locations

BobAndEdithsDiner.com, 703-594-0280

3rd: Ted’s Bulletin, Multiple locations

TedsBulletin.com, 202-544-8337

Burger Joint

1st: Five Guys

Multiple locations

FiveGuys.com, 866-345-4897

This fast food burger joint got its start in 1986 in Arlington. It boasts nearly 1,500 locations nationwide, about 30 of which are in Northern Virginia. Its fresh, never frozen, made-to-order burgers with a seriously wide variety of toppings—from mushrooms to jalapeños, grilled onions, bacon, and sauces—as well as French fries made from real potatoes—set it apart from its competitors.

2nd: Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, Leesburg

MeltGourmetCheeseburgers.com, 703-443-2105

3rd: Foster’s Grille, Multiple locations

FostersGrille.com, 703-519-0055

Caterer

1st: The Bone BBQ

Locations in Gainesville, Manassas

TheBoneBBQ.com, 540-751-9425

From graduations to office luncheons, block parties to summer soirees, check out The Bone for the best in barbecue catering. Barbecue “packs,” priced per person, are perfectly suited for groups; consider the Backyard BBQ Pack which includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, plus buns and sides. Or make a splash at your next neighborhood party with The Bone’s food truck.

2nd: Tuscarora Mill, Leesburg

Tuskies.com, 703-771-9300

3rd: Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, Locations in Alexandria, Arlington

Rocklands.com, 703-778-9663

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Trummer’s Coffee & Wine Bar

14013 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville

TrummersCoffeeWineBar.com, 703-754-0135

Make this coffee and wine bar whatever you want it to be, encourages co-owner Victoria Trummer. From happy hour one day to breakfast the next, this quaint, Euro-style Gainesville café has it all. Pastries are made from recipes handed down by Stephen Trummer’s mother, Maria, and all food is made in-house from scratch. The mouth-wateringly delicious menu features sandwiches, soups, salads, and more.

2nd: Northside Social Coffee & Wine, Locations in Arlington, Falls Church

NorthsideSocialVa.com, 703-465-0145

3rd: Grounds Central Station, Manassas

GroundsCentralStation.com, 571-379-7285

Fine Dining

1st: L’Auberge Chez Francois

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

LaubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800

L’Auberge Chez François is touted for being one of the finest French restaurants in the country. In the Great Falls countryside, it is cozy, intimate, and authentically French; a crackling fireplace and candlelit tables contribute to the ambiance. With a wide range of traditional French dishes, the menu includes escargot, beef bourguignon, and crepes. Impeccable service and an impressive wine list are restaurant hallmarks.

2nd: The Black Sheep Restaurant, Manassas

TheBlackSheepRestaurant.com, 703-420-2028

3rd: Trummer’s, Clifton

TrummersRestaurant.com, 703-266-1623

Food Truck

1st: Ford’s Fish Shack

Multiple locations

FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092

This popular seafood restaurant offers a variety of fresh seafood dishes including lobster tails, fish tacos, and steamed clams. With a casual, family-friendly atmosphere, both indoor and outdoor seating options are available. Ford’s has been recognized for their commitment to sustainable seafood practices, as well as friendly service, with three locations in Northern Virginia and a food truck, “Ford’s On the Road.”

2nd: Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, Alexandria

Rocklands.com, 703-778-9663

3rd: The Bone BBQ, Locations in Gainesville, Manassas

TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Nathan’s Dairy Bar

8948 Mathis Ave., Manassas

NathansDairyBar.com, 703-335-9051

Customers rave about Nathan’s ice cream flavors. Chocolate is especially popular but raspberry sorbet and pistachio are steadily gaining fans. The menu offers soft serve and hand-scooped varieties, along with toppings like gummy worms, brownie batter, Hershey Kisses, and standards like hot fudge and caramel. Special flavors change twice a week, and their “Facebook Specials” offer BOGO and free upsize incentives.

2nd: Moo Thru, Locations in Hillsboro, Remington

MooThru.com, 540-439-6455

3rd: Tipped Cow Creamery, Purcellville

TippedCowCreamery.com, 540-441-3835

Indian Restaurant

1st: Rangoli Indian Restaurant

10223 Nokesville Rd., Manassas

RangoliRestaurant.com, 703-957-4900

Rangoli means colorful murals in Marathi, and this traditional folk-art style is symbolic of warding off evil spirits. At this Manassas restaurant, colorful rangoli decorate the walls, and the extensive menu celebrates classic Indian cuisine. Catering options are available for large and small events, or reserve Ragoli’s Curry Truck for private parties or corporate lunches.

2nd: Haandi Indian Cuisine, Falls Church

Haandi.com, 703-533-3501

3rd: Taste of India, Gainesville

TasteOfIndiaNoVa.com, 703-743-5169

Italian Restaurant

1st: Ciao Osteria

14115 St. Germain Dr., Centreville

Ciao-Osteria.com, 703-543-8955

It’s no wonder that this Centreville spot is one of the area’s most popular Italian eateries. Classically delicious and “obsessively authentic” Italian recipes and culinary techniques remain the cornerstone of the restaurant’s success, with particularly outstanding pasta and pizza dishes. The friendly and knowledgeable wait staff are accommodating and always happy to make recommendations. Ciao Osteria is perfect for date nights and family gatherings.

2nd: Trattoria Villagio, Clifton

TrattoriaVillagio.com, 703-543-2030

3rd: Thompson Italian, Locations in Alexandria, Falls Church

ThompsonItalian.com, 703-269-0893

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch

Multiple locations

UncleJulios.com, 972-554-6886

Uncle Julio’s is dedicated to creating the area’s best Mexican food. From hand-selecting every ingredient to ensuring an incredible dining experience, this restaurant, with six NoVa locations, has a winning formula. Using only simple and authentic ingredients ensures that every bite and sip are bursting with flavor—from house-made salsas, tortillas, tamales, desserts, rich sauces, and craft cocktails.

2nd: Taco Bamba Taqueria, Multiple locations

TacoBamba.com, 703-639-0505

3rd: Anita’s, Multiple locations

AnitasCorp.com, 703-281-8580

Outdoor Dining

1st: 2 Silos Brewing Co.

9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas

2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264

With a wide variety of craft beers, flights, and pub-style food, 2 Silos Brewing is popular among beer lovers and foodies alike. Customers rave about the exceptional beer quality, with Oktoberfest, Blueberry Wheat, and Main Street American Lager being crowd-pleasers. Located at Farm Brew LIVE at Innovation Park in Prince William County, 2 Silos is a premier destination for the ideal outdoor brewery experience.

2nd: Trattoria Villagio, Clifton

TrattoriaVillagio.com, 703-543-2030

3rd: L’Auberge Chez Francois, Great Falls

LAubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800

Pizzeria

1st: Tony’s New York Pizza

Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas

TonysNewYorkPizza.com, 703-330-8909

Tony’s is known for its authentic New York-style pizza, featuring a thin, crispy crust and quality ingredients and toppings. With multiple locations throughout Northern Virginia, this popular pizza restaurant also features other Italian favorites like calzones, stromboli, and pasta dishes. Salads and classic appetizers like garlic knots and mozzarella sticks round out the extensive menu.

2nd: Pupatella, Multiple locations

Pupatella.com, 571 312-7230

3rd: The Italian Store, 2 locations in Arlington

ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

Sandwich Shop

1st: The Italian Store

2 locations in Arlington

ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

This family-owned gourmet Italian specialty shop specializes in hard-to-find Italian products sourced from Italy and a network of purveyors in Brooklyn—from fresh cheeses and meats to homemade pasta. At their two Arlington stores, an epic sandwich and sub menu have something for everyone, each served on a choice of bread, with a variety of meats and add-ons.

2nd: Lost Dog Cafe, Multiple locations

LostDogCafe.com, 703-553-7770

3rd: Santini’s New York Style Deli, Multiple locations

MySantinis.com, 703-214-4444

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Blue Ridge Seafood

15704 Lee Hwy., Gainesville

BlueRidgeSeafood.com, 703-754-9852

Seafood lovers gather ‘round: Blue Ridge Seafood is a BoV winner for a reason. With a mind-blowing menu—think Chesapeake Bay blue crabs, oysters, scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels, plus fish prepared any and all ways—this Gainesville destination also features its own Seafood Steam Pots. Each is prepared to order, includes ingredients and instructions, and is designed for carry-out to share with friends and family. Pot included.

2nd: Ford’s Fish Shack, Multiple locations

FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092

3rd: King Street Oyster Bar, Locations in Leesburg, Middleburg

KingStreetOysterBar.com, 571-442-8068

Steakhouse

1st: Sweetwater Tavern

Locations in Centreville, Falls Church, Sterling

SweetwaterTavern.pub, 703-449-1100

Seasonal, site-brewed beers and tasty lunch and dinner entrées are why Sweetwater Tavern has expanded to three locations in Northern Virginia while its customer base has soared. The Drunken Ribeye Steak and a Southwest Chicken Salad are two of the many winning dishes on an impressive menu. Diners can enjoy meals inside or in the restaurant’s outdoor dining spaces.

2nd: Mike’s “American”, Springfield

MikesAmerican.com, 703-644-7100

3rd: The Palm, Tysons Corner

ThePalm.com, 703-917-0200

Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten Fare

1st: Founding Farmers

Locations in Reston, Tysons

WeAreFoundingFarmers.com, 202-822-8783

Founding Farmers makes everything from scratch—from bread to booze and everything in between, including yogurt and granola, chicken and waffles, burgers, and apple pie. All ingredients are thoughtfully sourced and active recycling and composting programs divert about 90 percent of restaurant waste from landfills. With eight versions of its restaurants, Founding Farmers is deeply connected to its neighborhoods and communities.

2nd: Busboys and Poets, Arlington

BusboysAndPoets.com, 703-379-9757

3rd: Silver Diner, Multiple locations

SilverDiner.com, 301-770-0333

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe

2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington

HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394

Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings at this authentic European pastry shop. With roots in traditional German baking techniques, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe has become a renowned fixture in Northern Virginia. The shop, which counts presidents and ambassadors among its customers, has garnered particular acclaim for its wedding cakes and pastries; breads, rolls, pies, and a deli menu round out its extensive offerings.

2nd: Red Truck Rural Bakery, Locations in Marshall, Warrenton

RedTruckBakery.com, 540-364-2253

3rd: The Swiss Bakery and Pastry Shop, Springfield

TheSwissBakery.com, 703-321-3670

Chocolatier

1st: The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd. SE, Leesburg

The-Conche.com, 703-779-1800

For chocolate lovers, Chef Santosh Tiptur is your new best friend. His Leesburg restaurant, The Conche, offers savory menus with chocolate in starring roles. Braised short ribs with a chocolate burgundy reduction is a dinner option; for brunch, try the huevos rancheros with cocoa-infused black bean puree. Not surprisingly, desserts are to die for. A bonus is The Conche’s boutique, stocked with handmade chocolate confections.

2nd: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe, Arlington

HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394

3rd: Artisan Confections, Arlington

ArtisanConfections.com, 703-524-0007

Farmers Market

1st: Manassas Farmer’s Market

2 locations in Manassas

VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599

This year-round, open-air market features fresh produce, meats, dairy products, and beverages, as well as artisan crafts and goods, plus farm-fresh flowers, among its 100+ vendors. Weather permitting, live bands keep the crowds entertained. The market is consistently ranked among the best in the area. Check out its Facebook page where vendors are announced weekly.

2nd: Old Town Farmers Market, Alexandria

AlexandriaVa.gov, 703-746-3200

3rd: Falls Church Farmers Market, Falls Church

FallsChurchVa.gov, 703-248-5024

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Italian Store

Two locations in Arlington

ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

This gourmet shop with two locations in Arlington has been operated by the Tramonte family for more than 30 years. Featuring a variety of Italian staples and specialty items—from homemade style ravioli and pasta, to fresh cheeses and meats, to unique Italian wines—The Italian Store offers many hard-to-find items, directly imported from Italy and sourced from an extensive network of purveyors in Brooklyn.

2nd: Arrowine & Cheese, Arlington

Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990

3rd: Balducci’s, Locations in Alexandria, McLean

Balduccis.com, 703-549-6611

DRINK

Wine Shop

1st: Arrowine & Cheese

4508 Lee Hwy., Arlington

Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990

The region’s trusted source for the finest artisan wines, cheeses, charcuterie, craft beer, baguettes, chocolate, and gourmet foods, Arrowine is the quintessential neighborhood store. It’s where friends meet to sample wine selections or grab a snack or dinner for the weekend. With an extensive, highly curated selection of wine and beer from around the world, Arrowine has also gained a reputation for discovering up-and-coming winegrowers.

2nd: The Grapevine, Warrenton

Facebook: The Grapevine, 540-349-4443

3rd: The Wine Attic, Clifton

TheWineAttic.com, 703-543-8406

Brewery

1st: Lost Barrel Brewing

36138 John Mosby Hwy., Middleburg

LostBarrel.com, 540-326-4631

This hunt country gem is all about brewing excellent beer and hard seltzer with state-of-the-art equipment and offering patrons an unbeatable view of the picturesque Fauquier County countryside. Flavor profiles range from citrusy and hoppy to smooth and malty, and wine flights, cocktails, and mocktails round a bevy of beverages. An impressive chef-curated menu includes shareable plates, pressed sandwiches, salads, hot flatbreads, and more.

2nd: Bear Chase Brewing Company, Bluemont

BearChaseBrew.com, 540-554-8210

3rd: 2 Silos Brewing Co., Manassas

2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264

Cidery

1st: Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery

207 W. Washington St., Middleburg

MtDefiance.com, 540-687-8100

This Middleburg cidery and distillery creates handcrafted, small batch hard ciders and spirits. Defiance cider, made in the rustic Cidery Barn just outside of town, is artisan-crafted using the finest quality Virginia apples. Defiance Distillery in downtown Middleburg focuses on the revival of classic spirits—from absinthe to gin nouveau and cassis—and showcases the best of craft distilling, focusing on locally sourced, quality ingredients.

2nd: Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria

LostBoyCider.com, 703-566-5737

3rd: The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Broad Run

TheFarmBreweryAtBroadRun.com, 703-753-3548

Cocktails

1st: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

7961 Gainsford Ct., Bristow

MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961

The MurLarkey way says the best craft spirits make the best craft cocktails. Thirsty Thursdays at the distillery’s Tasting Room are when the best craft cocktails make a splash, featuring Master Mixologist George “Papi” Zwetkow, who whips up his creative best using MurLarkey’s spirits. Try Papi’s Mule Kick with MurLarkey’s Heritage Whiskey and ginger beer, or Irish Whiskey with MurLarkey’s Lemon Whiskey and lemonade.

2nd: King Street Oyster Bar, Locations in Leesburg, Middleburg

KingStreetOysterBar.com, 571-442-8068

3rd: Trummer’s, Clifton

TrummersRestaurant.com, 703-266-1623

Distillery

1st: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

7961 Gainsford Ct., Bristow

MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961

Striking the perfect balance between prestige and playfulness, MurLarkey’s spirits are 100 percent farm-to-flask, made with only locally and sustainably sourced ingredients and using the highest quality raw materials, grains, and botanicals. These small-batch spirits—many are winners in national and international competitions—can be enjoyed at MurLarkey’s tasting room in Bristow or purchased online or at Virginia ABC stores.

2nd: Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, Purcellville

CatoctinCreekDistilling.com, 540-751-8404

3rd: KO Distilling, Manassas

KODistilling.com, 571-292-1115

Winery

1st: Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg

StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797

Stone Tower Winery’s (STW) mission is to create a world-class selection of complex and age-worthy wine. The property’s terroir, steep slopes, and constant airflow, converge to create soil that give STW’s vines the “struggle” to produce concentrated, intensely flavored grapes for its premium estate wines. Pay the vineyard a visit for tours, tastings, and a menu featuring salads, sharables, and pizza in the Harvest Barn.

2nd: Bluemont Vineyard, Bluemont

BluemontVineyard.com, 540-554-8439

3rd: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville

WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233