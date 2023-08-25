Shenandoah Secret

This college town bar is a true hidden gem.

To enter, knock on the grey door behind 92 South Main Street. You’re in downtown Harrisonburg’s only speakeasy, Jack’s Hideaway. Open Thursday-Saturday nights, it’s the perfectly tucked away tavern, beckoning you for an after-dinner cocktail. Choose from a lineup of classics or try something totally unique—house mixologist Tim Mongold creates a new specialty drink each weekend. To whiskey lovers’ delight, the speakeasy’s spirits selection includes more than 100 bourbons, ryes, and Scotches, not to mention wines and an impressively extensive beer menu for such an intimate space. Love the Prohibition-Era feel and want an extra flair of exclusivity? The hideaway is also available for private bookings. JacktownHideaway.com