Eastern Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANTS

Asian Restaurant

1st: Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine

6724 Main St., Gloucester

BangkokNoiThaiCuisine.com, 804-695-1177

The area’s go-to restaurant for delicious Thai food, Bangkok Noi has been a fixture in Gloucester since 2008, celebrating 15 years in 2023. The menu is extensive, with Thai mainstays and superior sushi. Daily specials often incorporate local, dock-fresh seafood from the nearby Chesapeake Bay, like shrimp massaman with avocado, soft shell crab, and seafood paradise, a combination of fish in a panang curry sauce.

2nd: Chao Phraya Thai and Sushi Grill, Kilmarnock

ChaoPhrayaThaiAndSushiGrille.com, 804-577-4261

3rd: Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant, Kilmarnock

GreatFortuneChinese.com, 804-435-6333

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Scoot’s BBQ

2091 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester Point

ScootsBBQ.com, 804-993-7063

Scoot’s is the pride and joy of owners Karen and Gary Ward. The pair—who also run Gloucester’s Olivia’s in the Village—are fixtures of the region’s culinary scene; they’ve got a General Assembly resolution commending Scoot’s to prove it. The Texas Trio is a must-try: fork-tender Texas-style brisket, savory pulled pork, and a quarter-rack of St. Louis ribs.

2nd: Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que, Williamsburg

Pierces.com, 757-565-2955

3rd: Northern Neck BBQ at The Barn, Montross

NnkBBQ.com

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Car Wash Café & Catering

481 North Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405

Car Wash Café & Catering gets its name from the building’s origins as a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since reopening as a restaurant in 2005, it’s been as a gathering place for friends and family to meet for home-cooked meals. Customer favorites include blueberry pancakes and Chesapeake Bay eggs Benedict with fresh crab meat for breakfast, and extensive seafood-studded lunch options.

2nd: Java Jacks Cafe, Tappahannock

JavaJacksCafe.com, 804-443-5225

3rd: The Art of Coffee, Montross

TheArtOfCoffee.biz, 804-493-9651

Burger Joint

1st: NN Burger

Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock

NNBurger.com, 804-925-6100

Biting into an NN Burger is no ordinary experience—it’s a legendary one. Serving up fresh, never frozen beef patties on brioche buns baked fresh daily, all burgers are prepared in-house with an assortment of toppings. Also known for its juicy Lobster Rolls and decadently-topped handspun Freakshakes, NN Burger has a little bit of everything. Beat the line with the NN Burger Mobile Ordering App.

2nd: Old Rapp Taphouse, Warsaw

OldRapp.com, 804-250-2021

3rd: Willaby’s Cafe and Catering, White Stone

Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

Caterer

1st: TASTE

Multiple locations

TasteUnlimited.com, 757-425-3011

TASTE catering runs the gamut from fast casual to full-scale. The café option includes boxed lunches, sandwich and salad platters, and deli sides that are ready within 24 hours or less. Fruit platters or charcuterie boards are prepared-to-order, perfect for birthday or office parties. For large events, TASTE’s team will work with you to curate a menu for weddings, corporate events, and more.

2nd: Willaby’s Cafe and Catering, White Stone

Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

3rd: The River Market, White Stone

RiverMarketVa.com, 804-435-1725

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Front Porch Coffeehouse

139 S. Main St., Kilmarnock

FrontPorchCoffeeHouse.com, 804-577-4103

Opened in 2016 as a friendly neighborhood spot, Front Porch exclusively brews Peet’s brand coffee. Customers can keep it simple with a café au lait, Americano, or cappuccino, or add a little flavor with a vanilla latte, caramel macchiato, or mocha. Iced coffee, frozen frappés, tea options, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches are also available.

2nd: The Local, Irvington

Facebook: The Local, Irvington VA, 804-438-9356

3rd: Java Jacks Cafe, Tappahannock

JavaJacksCafe.com, 804-443-5225

Fine Dining

1st: Relish Restaurant and Wine Bar

115 Main St., Warsaw

RelishNNK.com, 804-761-6727

Serving contemporary, locally sourced Southern cuisine fresh from the nearby Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay, Relish specializes in deletable seafood like soft shell crab lollipops and fresh yellowfin tuna with honey wasabi butter, ponzu, and pineapple-mango salsa. The menu honors the suppliers—watermen, farmers, and purveyors—who help make this Northern Neck spot a standout. Specialty cocktails and an expensive wine list are the cherry on top.

2nd: Adrift, White Stone

AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188

3rd: Hook @ Harvey, Cape Charles

HookAtHarvey.com, 757-331-2275

Food Truck

1st: One Cracked Yolk

255 Northumberland Hwy, Kilmarnock

Facebook: One Cracked Yolk, 804-577-8505

This Northern Neck, egg-forward food truck offers “gourmet breakfast and brunch in a down-home Southern tradition.” Build your own breakfast sandwich, or choose from a fried egg BLT, a three-egg omelet, avocado toast, a breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy, or try the newly added menu option: turkey bacon. Sweeter options include French toast, Belgian waffles, and a three-pancake stack.

2nd: The Flippin Yellow Truck, Callao

Facebook: Flippin Yellow Truck

3rd: Terrie’s Place, Kilmarnock

Facebook: Terrie’s Place, 804-435-0400

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Short Lane Ice Cream Co.

6721 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester

Instagram: Short Lane Ice Cream Co., 804-695-2999

This family-owned ice cream cottage uses fresh cream to create a wide range of delicious classics—like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry—and ever-rotating unique varieties like honey lavender and a trio of cereal-themed flavors: think Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, and Cap’n Crunch. Choices change frequently, and the staff welcomes flavor ideas from creative customers. Come hungry; Short Lane also serves burgers, pizza, sandwiches, and soups.

2nd: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock

Facebook: Stevie’s Ice Cream, 804-435-2252

3rd: Chitterchats Ice Cream Parlor, Reedville

ChitterchatsIceCream.com, 804-453-3335

Indian Restaurant

1st: Masala Craft

5223 Monticello Ave., Suite E, Williamsburg

MasalaCraftVa.com, 757-808-7045

At Masala Craft, chef Avinash Arora flavors his food with spices he grows himself from seed pods. Favorites include Sarson Ka Saag, spinach and mustard greens; butter chicken with creamed tomato; Dal Makhni, slow-cooked lentils; and Baingan Bharta, smoked eggplant mash with garlic and onion. Many of the recipes come from what Arora learned growing up cooking with his mother and grandmother.

2nd: Spice Palace Indian Restaurant, Williamsburg

IndianSpicePalace.com, 757-220-3030

3rd: Saffron Indian Bistro, Locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach

SaffronNorfolk.com, 757-321-7005

Italian Restaurant

1st: Tony & Milena’s Pizzeria

2364 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes

TonyAndMilenas.com, 804-684-0708

Started by a Sicilian family, Tony & Milena’s opened on Route 17 near Gloucester Point in 2007. The menu brings the food of their home country to fans of Italian cuisine and offers specialties like Veal Sorrentino, Chicken Cacciatore, and a selection of pizzas in a variety of styles—New York, traditional, or European. Home delivery is also available.

2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross

Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694

3rd: Sal’s By Victor, Williamsburg

SalsByVictor.com, 757-220-2641

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

Locations in Callao, Gloucester, Tappahannock

LosPortalesTapp.com, 804-443-0132

Family-owned and operated since opening in 2006, Los Portales has become an Eastern Virginia favorite for lunch and dinner with authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Serving up delicious Mexican favorites like gorditas and fajitas, and offering specialty cocktails like the Top Shelf Margarita, Los Portales now offers outdoor seating at the Callao and Tappahannock locations.

2nd: Mi Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant, Urbanna

Mi-Jalisco.com, 804-758-2011

3rd: Juan’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina, Locations in Hampton, Hayes, Newport News

JuansCafeAndCantina.com, 804-642-5401

Outdoor Dining

1st: Merrior

784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping

RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Known as Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s “tasting room” on the banks of the Rappahannock River, Merroir offers delicious small-plate-style cuisine that is singularly focused, seasonal, and ever-changing. Paired with craft brews and world-famous wines, each menu item is prepared raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, ensuring fresh and surprising seafood options for everyone, from the oyster lover to the oyster wary.

2nd: York River Oyster Company Coastal Bar & Grill, Gloucester Point

YROCBarAndGrill.com, 804-792-1511

3rd: Shanty, Cape Charles

ShantySeafood.com, 757-695-3853

Pizzeria

1st: Deadrise Pies

425 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

DeadriseCapeCharles.com, 757-331-6232

This Italian kitchen serves up brick oven-style pizza made with organic dough and marinara sauce made daily and topped with fresh, seasonal ingredients. House pies include the Andrea Lynn topped with meatballs and shaved pecorino; the Pound Netter with pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, and black olives; and the Titanic with pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and jalapeño bacon. Deadrise now also offers weekend brunch.

2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross

Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694

3rd: Southwind Pizza, Matthews

SouthwindPizza.com, 804-725-2766

Sandwich Shop

1st: The Cheese Shop

410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg

CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

It’s no surprise that The Cheese Shop recently celebrated its 50th year. Consistently offering a superior selection of specialty foods and cheeses, the shop’s most popular item is its made-to-order sandwich menu—and its ultra-famous house dressing. The highest quality meats and cheeses are piled high on bread that’s baked fresh daily ensuring every sandwich is well worth the wait.

2nd: The Local, Irvington

Facebook: The Local, Irvington VA, 804-438-9356

3rd: TASTE, Multiple locations

TasteUnlimited.com, 757-425-3011

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Merroir

784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping

MerriorTastingRoom.com, 804-758-2871

Situated on the mouth of the Rappahannock River, just steps from where Rappahannock Oyster Co. harvests oysters fresh from the water, Merroir’s delicious small-plate-style cuisine is singularly focused, seasonal, and ever-changing. The influence of the mineral-rich freshwaters is unmistakable and accounts for the oyster’s trademark sweetness, the cornerstone of the waterfront restaurant’s seafood offerings. Fresh shrimp, clams, fish, scallops, and ceviche are other staples.

2nd: The Crazy Crab, Reedville

Facebook: The Crazy Crab, 804-453-6789

3rd: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill, Gwynn’s Island

HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

Steakhouse

1st: The Oaks Restaurant

5434 Mary Ball Rd., Lancaster

Facebook: The Oaks Restaurant, 804-462-7050

Patrons of this Northern Neck go-to describe The Oaks as a “hometown restaurant with a family feel,” and the establishment touts itself as “home of the rib eye.” Weekly specials are posted on Facebook and include dishes such as steak and onion soup, blackened prime rib, veal scallopini, flame-grilled ahi tuna, crab-stuffed flounder, and flat iron steak.

2nd: Opus 9 Steakhouse, Williamsburg

Opus9Steakhouse.com, 757-645-4779

3rd: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews

TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680

Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare

1st: Food for Thought

1647 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

FoodForThoughtRestaurant.com, 757-645-4665

For the culinarily and intellectually curious, Food for Thought is the ultimate destination. The restaurant’s décor features renderings of inventors, scientists, and social leaders, and there are discussion cards on each table for initiating conversation. The menu is very veggie-friendly—consider the Ultimate Vegetarian: roasted spaghetti squash tossed with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted garlic mushroom sauce, marinara, or vegan pesto served atop jasmine mushroom rice.

2nd: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews

TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680

3rd: Culture Cafe, Williamsburg

CultureCafeVa.com, 757-378-2556

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Out of the Oven Bakery

549 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone

OutOfTheOvenBakeryVa.com, 804-577-4187

Marie and Cedrick Sanders have been serving up goodies since 2017, creating a welcoming hometown bakery experience inspired by pride in their community. From classics like cookies, croissants, and cinnamon rolls, to seasonal specialties like hot cross buns for Easter and Irish soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day, you can count on quality ingredients used to make trusted favorites and custom orders.

2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw

MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565

3rd: Sweet Tooth Café & Bakery, Gloucester

SweetToothCafeAndBakery.com, 804-824-9898

Chocolatier

1st: Country Cottage

795 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone

CountryCottageWS.net, 804-435-3812

Country Cottage is a one-stop shop for flowers, ice cream, gourmet sweets, homemade fudge, and more. Boxes of assorted chocolates are popular, as well as chocolate-covered Oreos and turtles—giant, homemade, gooey clusters of pecans, caramel, and chocolate. Homemade fudge flavors include classics like caramel-chocolate-peanut. Watermelon, apple pie, and espresso crunch are just some of the more unusual varieties that are seasonally showcased.

2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw

MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565

3rd: Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop, Williamsburg

MerchantsSquare.org, 757-229-4406

Farmers Market

1st: Irvington Farmers Market

98 King Carter Dr., Irvington

Town.Irvington.Va.us, 804-438-6230

Open on the first Saturday of the month, May through November, this farmers market is located at the center of Historic Irvington at Irvington Commons. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade bread and baked goods, artisanal cheese, local honey, local meat, fresh seafood, homemade soap, regional crafts, and fresh flowers. You’ll also find food trucks serving breakfast sandwiches; live music; and oyster gardening supplies.

2nd: Williamsburg Farmers Market, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgFarmersMarket.com, 757-259-3768

3rd: Garner’s Produce, Warsaw

GarnersProduce.com, 804-493-3013

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Cheese Shop

410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg

CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

Several times a year, The Cheese Shop team travels to San Francisco, New York, and Europe to discover new olive oils, balsamic vinegars, mustard, salts, pasta, sauces, coffee, tea, honey, chutneys, chocolates, and crackers to add to the shop’s impressive inventory. Tourists, William & Mary students, and locals alike flock to this popular Merchant’s Square staple for a superior selection of specialty foods and wines.

2nd: Nuttall’s Store, Gloucester

NuttallStore.com, 804-693-3067

3rd: Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Multiple locations

NorthernNeckPopcornBag.com, 804-577-4200

Wine Shop

1st: Specials Wine Seller

52 S. Main St., Kilmarnock

Facebook: @SpecialsWineSeller, 804-436-9463

With an in-house sommelier and the largest selection of wines in the Northern Neck—more than 1,000 labels spanning a variety of origins, styles, and prices—Specials Wine Seller also offers a variety of gourmet cheeses, crackers, freshly baked bread, and handmade chocolate truffles. The shop hosts Free Friday wine tastings every week at its downtown Kilmarnock location.

2nd: Vine, Irvington

VineWineVa.com, 804-577-0773

3rd: Kelsick Specialty Market, Gloucester

KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500

DRINK

Brewery

1st: Gloucester Brewing Company

6778 Main St., Gloucester

GloBrewCo.com, 804-210-1407

A relatively new fixture of Gloucester’s historic Main Street, this hometown microbrewery has a country cool vibe and has been brewing from its brick-and-mortar location since 2018, a small building once home to a 1930s auto repair and tire shop. Founders Myron Ware and Mike Brewer are all about bringing people together. Here, a friendly environment, outstanding service, and quality beer rule.

2nd: Cape Charles Brewing Co., Cape Charles

CapeCharlesBrewing.com, 757-695-3909

3rd: Callao Brewing Company, Callao

Facebook: Callao Brewing Company, 804-529-1042

Cidery

1st: Ditchley Cider Works

1571 Ditchley Rd., Kilmarnock

DitchleyCiderworks.com, 804-435-3851

This veteran-owned and operated cidery is also an event venue, surrounded by beautiful orchards and lush pastures that are home to Belted Galloway cattle and Tamworth and Large Black heritage hogs. In addition to its signature hard ciders, Ditchley Cider Works also sells standard cuts of beef and pork, and produces hand-made, nitrate- and nitrite-free artisan cased sausages.

2nd: Buskey Cider on the Bay, Cape Charles

BuskeyCider.com, 757-695-3412

3rd: Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton

SlyClyde.com, 757-755-3130

Cocktails

1st: Dredge

4357 Irvington Rd., Irvington

DredgeIrvingtonVa.com, 804-438-6363

Bryan Byrd’s restaurant serves fresh oysters, local seafood, and Caribbean-influenced fare, with refreshing cocktails to complement the menu. Try the Pandemic Painkiller, made with Pusser’s British Navy rum, pineapple and orange juices, creme de coconut, and nutmeg, or the Carter Creek Mule, a combination of Cirrus vodka, cranberry juice, Crabbie’s alcoholic ginger beer, mint, and lime.

2nd: Cape Charles Distillery, Cape Charles

CCDesVa.com, 757-695-3737

3rd: Adrift, White Stone

AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188

Distillery

1st: Cape Charles Distillery

222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles

CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737

Known as the first distillery on the Eastern Shore, Cape Charles Distillery sources locally grown ingredients for their handcrafted spirits. Inspired by Virginia’s picturesque mountains and coastline, the distillery cooks corn and grains with pristine Blue Ridge Mountain spring water. Belly up to the tasting room’s raw bar for oysters on the half shell washed down with a delicious cocktail.

2nd: Copper Fox Distillery, Sperryville

CopperFoxDistillery.com, 757-903-2076

3rd: Tarnished Truth Distilling Company, Virginia Beach

TarnishedTruth.com, 757-965-9652

Winery

1st: Good Luck Cellars

1025 Good Luck Rd., Kilmarnock

GoodLuckCellars.com, 804-435-1416

Good Luck Cellars’ catchphrase says it all: “...luck is our middle name, and we strive to pour good fortune in each and every glass.” Owners Paul and Katie Krop envisioned a community-based winery on what was once land used for mining sand, gravel, and topsoil. Paul unexpectedly passed away in October 2020, but his passion for the beauty of winemaking lives on. er.

2nd: Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, Machipongo

ChathamVineyards.net, 757-678-5588

3rd: The Williamsburg Winery, Williamsburg

WilliamsburgWinery.com, 757-229-0999