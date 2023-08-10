Eastern Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2023

RESTAURANTS
Asian Restaurant
1st: Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine
6724 Main St., Gloucester
BangkokNoiThaiCuisine.com, 804-695-1177
The area’s go-to restaurant for delicious Thai food, Bangkok Noi has been a fixture in Gloucester since 2008, celebrating 15 years in 2023. The menu is extensive, with Thai mainstays and superior sushi. Daily specials often incorporate local, dock-fresh seafood from the nearby Chesapeake Bay, like shrimp massaman with avocado, soft shell crab, and seafood paradise, a combination of fish in a panang curry sauce.
2nd: Chao Phraya Thai and Sushi Grill, Kilmarnock
ChaoPhrayaThaiAndSushiGrille.com, 804-577-4261
3rd: Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant, Kilmarnock
GreatFortuneChinese.com, 804-435-6333
Barbecue Restaurant
1st: Scoot’s BBQ
2091 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester Point
ScootsBBQ.com, 804-993-7063
Scoot’s is the pride and joy of owners Karen and Gary Ward. The pair—who also run Gloucester’s Olivia’s in the Village—are fixtures of the region’s culinary scene; they’ve got a General Assembly resolution commending Scoot’s to prove it. The Texas Trio is a must-try: fork-tender Texas-style brisket, savory pulled pork, and a quarter-rack of St. Louis ribs.
2nd: Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que, Williamsburg
Pierces.com, 757-565-2955
3rd: Northern Neck BBQ at The Barn, Montross
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant
1st: Car Wash Café & Catering
481 North Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405
Car Wash Café & Catering gets its name from the building’s origins as a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since reopening as a restaurant in 2005, it’s been as a gathering place for friends and family to meet for home-cooked meals. Customer favorites include blueberry pancakes and Chesapeake Bay eggs Benedict with fresh crab meat for breakfast, and extensive seafood-studded lunch options.
2nd: Java Jacks Cafe, Tappahannock
JavaJacksCafe.com, 804-443-5225
3rd: The Art of Coffee, Montross
TheArtOfCoffee.biz, 804-493-9651
Burger Joint
1st: NN Burger
Locations in Kilmarnock, Tappahannock
NNBurger.com, 804-925-6100
Biting into an NN Burger is no ordinary experience—it’s a legendary one. Serving up fresh, never frozen beef patties on brioche buns baked fresh daily, all burgers are prepared in-house with an assortment of toppings. Also known for its juicy Lobster Rolls and decadently-topped handspun Freakshakes, NN Burger has a little bit of everything. Beat the line with the NN Burger Mobile Ordering App.
2nd: Old Rapp Taphouse, Warsaw
OldRapp.com, 804-250-2021
3rd: Willaby’s Cafe and Catering, White Stone
Willabys.com, 804-435-0000
Caterer
1st: TASTE
Multiple locations
TasteUnlimited.com, 757-425-3011
TASTE catering runs the gamut from fast casual to full-scale. The café option includes boxed lunches, sandwich and salad platters, and deli sides that are ready within 24 hours or less. Fruit platters or charcuterie boards are prepared-to-order, perfect for birthday or office parties. For large events, TASTE’s team will work with you to curate a menu for weddings, corporate events, and more.
2nd: Willaby’s Cafe and Catering, White Stone
Willabys.com, 804-435-0000
3rd: The River Market, White Stone
RiverMarketVa.com, 804-435-1725
Coffee Shop or Roaster
1st: Front Porch Coffeehouse
139 S. Main St., Kilmarnock
FrontPorchCoffeeHouse.com, 804-577-4103
Opened in 2016 as a friendly neighborhood spot, Front Porch exclusively brews Peet’s brand coffee. Customers can keep it simple with a café au lait, Americano, or cappuccino, or add a little flavor with a vanilla latte, caramel macchiato, or mocha. Iced coffee, frozen frappés, tea options, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches are also available.
2nd: The Local, Irvington
Facebook: The Local, Irvington VA, 804-438-9356
3rd: Java Jacks Cafe, Tappahannock
JavaJacksCafe.com, 804-443-5225
Fine Dining
1st: Relish Restaurant and Wine Bar
115 Main St., Warsaw
RelishNNK.com, 804-761-6727
Serving contemporary, locally sourced Southern cuisine fresh from the nearby Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay, Relish specializes in deletable seafood like soft shell crab lollipops and fresh yellowfin tuna with honey wasabi butter, ponzu, and pineapple-mango salsa. The menu honors the suppliers—watermen, farmers, and purveyors—who help make this Northern Neck spot a standout. Specialty cocktails and an expensive wine list are the cherry on top.
2nd: Adrift, White Stone
AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188
3rd: Hook @ Harvey, Cape Charles
HookAtHarvey.com, 757-331-2275
Food Truck
1st: One Cracked Yolk
255 Northumberland Hwy, Kilmarnock
Facebook: One Cracked Yolk, 804-577-8505
This Northern Neck, egg-forward food truck offers “gourmet breakfast and brunch in a down-home Southern tradition.” Build your own breakfast sandwich, or choose from a fried egg BLT, a three-egg omelet, avocado toast, a breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy, or try the newly added menu option: turkey bacon. Sweeter options include French toast, Belgian waffles, and a three-pancake stack.
2nd: The Flippin Yellow Truck, Callao
Facebook: Flippin Yellow Truck
3rd: Terrie’s Place, Kilmarnock
Facebook: Terrie’s Place, 804-435-0400
Ice Cream Shop
1st: Short Lane Ice Cream Co.
6721 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester
Instagram: Short Lane Ice Cream Co., 804-695-2999
This family-owned ice cream cottage uses fresh cream to create a wide range of delicious classics—like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry—and ever-rotating unique varieties like honey lavender and a trio of cereal-themed flavors: think Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, and Cap’n Crunch. Choices change frequently, and the staff welcomes flavor ideas from creative customers. Come hungry; Short Lane also serves burgers, pizza, sandwiches, and soups.
2nd: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock
Facebook: Stevie’s Ice Cream, 804-435-2252
3rd: Chitterchats Ice Cream Parlor, Reedville
ChitterchatsIceCream.com, 804-453-3335
Indian Restaurant
1st: Masala Craft
5223 Monticello Ave., Suite E, Williamsburg
MasalaCraftVa.com, 757-808-7045
At Masala Craft, chef Avinash Arora flavors his food with spices he grows himself from seed pods. Favorites include Sarson Ka Saag, spinach and mustard greens; butter chicken with creamed tomato; Dal Makhni, slow-cooked lentils; and Baingan Bharta, smoked eggplant mash with garlic and onion. Many of the recipes come from what Arora learned growing up cooking with his mother and grandmother.
2nd: Spice Palace Indian Restaurant, Williamsburg
IndianSpicePalace.com, 757-220-3030
3rd: Saffron Indian Bistro, Locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach
SaffronNorfolk.com, 757-321-7005
Italian Restaurant
1st: Tony & Milena’s Pizzeria
2364 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes
TonyAndMilenas.com, 804-684-0708
Started by a Sicilian family, Tony & Milena’s opened on Route 17 near Gloucester Point in 2007. The menu brings the food of their home country to fans of Italian cuisine and offers specialties like Veal Sorrentino, Chicken Cacciatore, and a selection of pizzas in a variety of styles—New York, traditional, or European. Home delivery is also available.
2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross
Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694
3rd: Sal’s By Victor, Williamsburg
SalsByVictor.com, 757-220-2641
Mexican Restaurant
1st: Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
Locations in Callao, Gloucester, Tappahannock
LosPortalesTapp.com, 804-443-0132
Family-owned and operated since opening in 2006, Los Portales has become an Eastern Virginia favorite for lunch and dinner with authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Serving up delicious Mexican favorites like gorditas and fajitas, and offering specialty cocktails like the Top Shelf Margarita, Los Portales now offers outdoor seating at the Callao and Tappahannock locations.
2nd: Mi Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant, Urbanna
Mi-Jalisco.com, 804-758-2011
3rd: Juan’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina, Locations in Hampton, Hayes, Newport News
JuansCafeAndCantina.com, 804-642-5401
Outdoor Dining
1st: Merrior
784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping
RROysters.com, 804-758-2871
Known as Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s “tasting room” on the banks of the Rappahannock River, Merroir offers delicious small-plate-style cuisine that is singularly focused, seasonal, and ever-changing. Paired with craft brews and world-famous wines, each menu item is prepared raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, ensuring fresh and surprising seafood options for everyone, from the oyster lover to the oyster wary.
2nd: York River Oyster Company Coastal Bar & Grill, Gloucester Point
YROCBarAndGrill.com, 804-792-1511
3rd: Shanty, Cape Charles
ShantySeafood.com, 757-695-3853
Pizzeria
1st: Deadrise Pies
425 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
DeadriseCapeCharles.com, 757-331-6232
This Italian kitchen serves up brick oven-style pizza made with organic dough and marinara sauce made daily and topped with fresh, seasonal ingredients. House pies include the Andrea Lynn topped with meatballs and shaved pecorino; the Pound Netter with pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, and black olives; and the Titanic with pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and jalapeño bacon. Deadrise now also offers weekend brunch.
2nd: Angelo’s Seafood & Steamer Bar, Montross
Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694
3rd: Southwind Pizza, Matthews
SouthwindPizza.com, 804-725-2766
Sandwich Shop
1st: The Cheese Shop
410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg
CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298
It’s no surprise that The Cheese Shop recently celebrated its 50th year. Consistently offering a superior selection of specialty foods and cheeses, the shop’s most popular item is its made-to-order sandwich menu—and its ultra-famous house dressing. The highest quality meats and cheeses are piled high on bread that’s baked fresh daily ensuring every sandwich is well worth the wait.
2nd: The Local, Irvington
Facebook: The Local, Irvington VA, 804-438-9356
3rd: TASTE, Multiple locations
TasteUnlimited.com, 757-425-3011
Seafood Restaurant
1st: Merroir
784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping
MerriorTastingRoom.com, 804-758-2871
Situated on the mouth of the Rappahannock River, just steps from where Rappahannock Oyster Co. harvests oysters fresh from the water, Merroir’s delicious small-plate-style cuisine is singularly focused, seasonal, and ever-changing. The influence of the mineral-rich freshwaters is unmistakable and accounts for the oyster’s trademark sweetness, the cornerstone of the waterfront restaurant’s seafood offerings. Fresh shrimp, clams, fish, scallops, and ceviche are other staples.
2nd: The Crazy Crab, Reedville
Facebook: The Crazy Crab, 804-453-6789
3rd: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill, Gwynn’s Island
HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005
Steakhouse
1st: The Oaks Restaurant
5434 Mary Ball Rd., Lancaster
Facebook: The Oaks Restaurant, 804-462-7050
Patrons of this Northern Neck go-to describe The Oaks as a “hometown restaurant with a family feel,” and the establishment touts itself as “home of the rib eye.” Weekly specials are posted on Facebook and include dishes such as steak and onion soup, blackened prime rib, veal scallopini, flame-grilled ahi tuna, crab-stuffed flounder, and flat iron steak.
2nd: Opus 9 Steakhouse, Williamsburg
Opus9Steakhouse.com, 757-645-4779
3rd: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews
TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680
Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free Fare
1st: Food for Thought
1647 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg
FoodForThoughtRestaurant.com, 757-645-4665
For the culinarily and intellectually curious, Food for Thought is the ultimate destination. The restaurant’s décor features renderings of inventors, scientists, and social leaders, and there are discussion cards on each table for initiating conversation. The menu is very veggie-friendly—consider the Ultimate Vegetarian: roasted spaghetti squash tossed with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted garlic mushroom sauce, marinara, or vegan pesto served atop jasmine mushroom rice.
2nd: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews
TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680
3rd: Culture Cafe, Williamsburg
CultureCafeVa.com, 757-378-2556
FOOD SHOPPING
Bakery
1st: Out of the Oven Bakery
549 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone
OutOfTheOvenBakeryVa.com, 804-577-4187
Marie and Cedrick Sanders have been serving up goodies since 2017, creating a welcoming hometown bakery experience inspired by pride in their community. From classics like cookies, croissants, and cinnamon rolls, to seasonal specialties like hot cross buns for Easter and Irish soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day, you can count on quality ingredients used to make trusted favorites and custom orders.
2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw
MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565
3rd: Sweet Tooth Café & Bakery, Gloucester
SweetToothCafeAndBakery.com, 804-824-9898
Chocolatier
1st: Country Cottage
795 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone
CountryCottageWS.net, 804-435-3812
Country Cottage is a one-stop shop for flowers, ice cream, gourmet sweets, homemade fudge, and more. Boxes of assorted chocolates are popular, as well as chocolate-covered Oreos and turtles—giant, homemade, gooey clusters of pecans, caramel, and chocolate. Homemade fudge flavors include classics like caramel-chocolate-peanut. Watermelon, apple pie, and espresso crunch are just some of the more unusual varieties that are seasonally showcased.
2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw
MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565
3rd: Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop, Williamsburg
MerchantsSquare.org, 757-229-4406
Farmers Market
1st: Irvington Farmers Market
98 King Carter Dr., Irvington
Town.Irvington.Va.us, 804-438-6230
Open on the first Saturday of the month, May through November, this farmers market is located at the center of Historic Irvington at Irvington Commons. Vendors offer fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade bread and baked goods, artisanal cheese, local honey, local meat, fresh seafood, homemade soap, regional crafts, and fresh flowers. You’ll also find food trucks serving breakfast sandwiches; live music; and oyster gardening supplies.
2nd: Williamsburg Farmers Market, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgFarmersMarket.com, 757-259-3768
3rd: Garner’s Produce, Warsaw
GarnersProduce.com, 804-493-3013
Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop
1st: The Cheese Shop
410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg
CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298
Several times a year, The Cheese Shop team travels to San Francisco, New York, and Europe to discover new olive oils, balsamic vinegars, mustard, salts, pasta, sauces, coffee, tea, honey, chutneys, chocolates, and crackers to add to the shop’s impressive inventory. Tourists, William & Mary students, and locals alike flock to this popular Merchant’s Square staple for a superior selection of specialty foods and wines.
2nd: Nuttall’s Store, Gloucester
NuttallStore.com, 804-693-3067
3rd: Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Multiple locations
NorthernNeckPopcornBag.com, 804-577-4200
Wine Shop
1st: Specials Wine Seller
52 S. Main St., Kilmarnock
Facebook: @SpecialsWineSeller, 804-436-9463
With an in-house sommelier and the largest selection of wines in the Northern Neck—more than 1,000 labels spanning a variety of origins, styles, and prices—Specials Wine Seller also offers a variety of gourmet cheeses, crackers, freshly baked bread, and handmade chocolate truffles. The shop hosts Free Friday wine tastings every week at its downtown Kilmarnock location.
2nd: Vine, Irvington
VineWineVa.com, 804-577-0773
3rd: Kelsick Specialty Market, Gloucester
KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500
DRINK
Brewery
1st: Gloucester Brewing Company
6778 Main St., Gloucester
GloBrewCo.com, 804-210-1407
A relatively new fixture of Gloucester’s historic Main Street, this hometown microbrewery has a country cool vibe and has been brewing from its brick-and-mortar location since 2018, a small building once home to a 1930s auto repair and tire shop. Founders Myron Ware and Mike Brewer are all about bringing people together. Here, a friendly environment, outstanding service, and quality beer rule.
2nd: Cape Charles Brewing Co., Cape Charles
CapeCharlesBrewing.com, 757-695-3909
3rd: Callao Brewing Company, Callao
Facebook: Callao Brewing Company, 804-529-1042
Cidery
1st: Ditchley Cider Works
1571 Ditchley Rd., Kilmarnock
DitchleyCiderworks.com, 804-435-3851
This veteran-owned and operated cidery is also an event venue, surrounded by beautiful orchards and lush pastures that are home to Belted Galloway cattle and Tamworth and Large Black heritage hogs. In addition to its signature hard ciders, Ditchley Cider Works also sells standard cuts of beef and pork, and produces hand-made, nitrate- and nitrite-free artisan cased sausages.
2nd: Buskey Cider on the Bay, Cape Charles
BuskeyCider.com, 757-695-3412
3rd: Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton
SlyClyde.com, 757-755-3130
Cocktails
1st: Dredge
4357 Irvington Rd., Irvington
DredgeIrvingtonVa.com, 804-438-6363
Bryan Byrd’s restaurant serves fresh oysters, local seafood, and Caribbean-influenced fare, with refreshing cocktails to complement the menu. Try the Pandemic Painkiller, made with Pusser’s British Navy rum, pineapple and orange juices, creme de coconut, and nutmeg, or the Carter Creek Mule, a combination of Cirrus vodka, cranberry juice, Crabbie’s alcoholic ginger beer, mint, and lime.
2nd: Cape Charles Distillery, Cape Charles
CCDesVa.com, 757-695-3737
3rd: Adrift, White Stone
AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188
Distillery
1st: Cape Charles Distillery
222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles
CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737
Known as the first distillery on the Eastern Shore, Cape Charles Distillery sources locally grown ingredients for their handcrafted spirits. Inspired by Virginia’s picturesque mountains and coastline, the distillery cooks corn and grains with pristine Blue Ridge Mountain spring water. Belly up to the tasting room’s raw bar for oysters on the half shell washed down with a delicious cocktail.
2nd: Copper Fox Distillery, Sperryville
CopperFoxDistillery.com, 757-903-2076
3rd: Tarnished Truth Distilling Company, Virginia Beach
TarnishedTruth.com, 757-965-9652
Winery
1st: Good Luck Cellars
1025 Good Luck Rd., Kilmarnock
GoodLuckCellars.com, 804-435-1416
Good Luck Cellars’ catchphrase says it all: “...luck is our middle name, and we strive to pour good fortune in each and every glass.” Owners Paul and Katie Krop envisioned a community-based winery on what was once land used for mining sand, gravel, and topsoil. Paul unexpectedly passed away in October 2020, but his passion for the beauty of winemaking lives on. er.
2nd: Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, Machipongo
ChathamVineyards.net, 757-678-5588
3rd: The Williamsburg Winery, Williamsburg
WilliamsburgWinery.com, 757-229-0999