5 Fabulous Wedding Favors

Your guests wouldn’t dream of leaving these behind.

We’ve all seen tables full of discarded favors pitifully left in piles at the end of the night. Yet when we chatted with wedding planners, the subject of favors repeatedly came up. Favors are definitely a hot topic. And we’re strongly in the camp that not all favors are a waste.

Every once in a while, a couple nails it. They end up with the kind of favor where guests try to sneak extras into their coat pocket at the end of the night. If that’s what you achieve, then the cost is worth it. Here are five favors from Virginia bakers and makers that your guests will be fighting to snag.

Whoopie Pies: Send your guests on their way with a sweet treat. A nostalgic dessert like whoopie pies is easy to stow away in a clutch for later, and is there anything better than a guest waking up the next morning to realize they have cake for breakfast? We found adorable ones at Poor Georgies Bake Shoppe in Richmond. Instagram @PoorGeorgiesBakeShoppe

Tin Candles: Considering guests’ travel plans means looking at the small and solid for favors. A travel tin candle checks both boxes. VP Candle Works in Suffolk crafts small-batch, hand-poured candles with custom labels in stainless steel or gold tins. With your sophisticated wedding logo or monogram and a delicious fragrance, these functional favors won’t scream “I got this at a wedding!” VPCandleworks.com

Caramels: Decadent and creamy caramels are the perfect send-off for guests, who will devour the favor before they even get back to their hotel. La Vache Microcreamery in Charlottesville offers wedding orders of their small batch caramels with custom labels and packaging. Pick from classic fleur de sel, fragrant lavender and honey, or double espresso, which pairs perfectly with an espresso martini. LaVacheMicroCreamery.com

Honey: A petite jar of honey is perfect for a sweet wedding favor that guests will enjoy long after your wedding day. If you’ve been stung by the DIY bug, tie a wooden honey dipper to each jar for a crafty, rustic touch. Looking for Virginia-made honey? Hungry Hill Farm in Shipman sells honey in tiny skep-shaped jars. HungryHillHoney.com

Tattoos: Marriage doesn’t have to be the only lifetime commitment made at your wedding. Bryce Carson with Roberts & Co. Events planned a wedding in Richmond where a tattoo-loving couple selected a custom set of tattoos for guests to get as favors. Dozens jumped at the opportunity. "We had a waitlist and ended up staying 90 minutes after the wedding ended to allow a few more people to get tattoos,” recalls Carson. But, don’t worry, there was also a temporary tattoo station for those who were less adventurous.