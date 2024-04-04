The Art of the A-List Guest

If you ask wedding planner Arney Walker who the best wedding guest is, she’ll tell you it’s someone who’s planned a wedding. A leader in the industry and founder of Arney Walker Studio, she always knows her former clients will send in their RSVPs right away, be in their seats long before the couple walks down the aisle, and they’ll never show up to a reception with a gift in hand. But there’s so much that well-intentioned guests just don’t know they should—or shouldn’t—do. And Walker, along with Page Napier Morris, an event planner and protocol expert in Charlottesville, is well-versed in the expectations of modern-day guest etiquette. This manners-minded duo first met at Sweet Briar College, an institution known as much for its emphasis on tradition as it is for its wedding-appropriate school colors—pink and green. Nearly two decades later, they team up for weddings across Virginia and D.C. In their years of throwing soirées, they’ve seen it all. With us, they share the oft-forgotten etiquette tips that will put a guest at the top of their A-list.

RSVP Ahead of the Deadline: “The RSVP date is the date your RSVP needs to be in hand,” says Walker, who notes that those who haven’t been in the thick of planning may not realize that the final count impacts everything—from food to thoughtful seating arrangements.

“Send in your RSVP as soon as you know. Remember, the couple picked you to witness this important day, and they want you to be there! There is a responsibility in RSVPing,” adds Walker. Think about it. If 20 people don’t bother to send in an RSVP, do you plan for them or risk having them show up without your caterer including them in the final count?

Be In Your Seat Before the Start Time: Wedding starts at 3:00 p.m.? Don’t waltz in at 2:58—unless you plan to stroll in with the bride. “The time printed on the invitation is when the actual ceremony and processional will start. Guests should plan to arrive at the ceremony about 20 to 30 minutes before the time on the invitation,” advises Norris.

Take the Transportation: There’s a reason the couple paid a pretty penny to have transportation available for their guests. They want to make it seamless to get everyone there on time, avoid parking hassles, and cut out the discussion about whether you’ve arrived at the right place. Norris says, “Take the organized transportation, if provided. You can always get home on your own at the end of the night, but it is nice to not have to think about getting to various places if you don’t have to.”

Stick to the Registry: “It’s best to stick to the registry and address provided,” says Norris. Whether they’re going the traditional route and moving in after the big day or just navigating the endless stream of Crate & Barrel boxes at their front door, this season is one of transition. Make it easy on them and you by sending a gift from the registry to their home. Skip bringing any gifts or cards to the wedding.

Dress to the Nines: …if that’s what the couple wants. Norris recommends sticking to the dress code that’s on the invitation. Not sure what “country cocktail” or “coastal black tie” means? Ask the couple several weeks ahead of the wedding for guidance, before the last-minute frenzy sets in.

Give the Couple Some Space: Speaking of last minute, give the couple some space the week of the wedding. Walker recommends, “Don’t make the couple field any questions the day of their wedding. Ask a friend, the coordinator, or try the wedding website—that’s what it’s there for!” The couple should be left to focus on their task at hand: getting married.

5 Fabulous Favors

Your guests wouldn’t dream of leaving these behind.

We’ve all seen tables full of discarded favors pitifully left in piles at the end of the night. Yet when we chatted with wedding planners, the subject of favors repeatedly came up. Favors are definitely a hot topic. And we’re strongly in the camp that not all favors are a waste.

Every once in a while, a couple nails it. They end up with the kind of favor where guests try to sneak extras into their coat pocket at the end of the night. If that’s what you achieve, then the cost is worth it. Here are five favors from Virginia bakers and makers that your guests will be fighting to snag.

Whoopie Pies: Send your guests on their way with a sweet treat. A nostalgic dessert like whoopie pies is easy to stow away in a clutch for later, and is there anything better than a guest waking up the next morning to realize they have cake for breakfast? We found adorable ones at Poor Georgies Bake Shoppe in Richmond. Instagram @PoorGeorgiesBakeShoppe

Tin Candles: Considering guests’ travel plans means looking at the small and solid for favors. A travel tin candle checks both boxes. VP Candle Works in Suffolk crafts small-batch, hand-poured candles with custom labels in stainless steel or gold tins. With your sophisticated wedding logo or monogram and a delicious fragrance, these functional favors won’t scream “I got this at a wedding!” VPCandleworks.com

Caramels: Decadent and creamy caramels are the perfect send-off for guests, who will devour the favor before they even get back to their hotel. La Vache Microcreamery in Charlottesville offers wedding orders of their small batch caramels with custom labels and packaging. Pick from classic fleur de sel, fragrant lavender and honey, or double espresso, which pairs perfectly with an espresso martini. LaVacheMicroCreamery.com

Honey: A petite jar of honey is perfect for a sweet wedding favor that guests will enjoy long after your wedding day. If you’ve been stung by the DIY bug, tie a wooden honey dipper to each jar for a crafty, rustic touch. Looking for Virginia-made honey? Hungry Hill Farm in Shipman sells honey in tiny skep-shaped jars. HungryHillHoney.com

Tattoos: Marriage doesn’t have to be the only lifetime commitment made at your wedding. Bryce Carson with Roberts & Co. Events planned a wedding in Richmond where a tattoo-loving couple selected a custom set of tattoos for guests to get as favors. Dozens jumped at the opportunity. "We had a waitlist and ended up staying 90 minutes after the wedding ended to allow a few more people to get tattoos,” recalls Carson. But, don’t worry, there was also a temporary tattoo station for those who were less adventurous.