How to Choose a Fire Pit

Who doesn’t love huddling around crackling fires on cool summer nights? The season’s best backyard essential is a modern flame designed to gather around worry-free. Here are four hot tips to consider when choosing your own.

× Expand Photo credit: John Cole Photo

Materials matter: Stone, brick, fiberglass, or metals like copper or steel? While there’s no one right answer, experts advise choosing a material that harmonizes well with your space.

Style and usage: Salvaged cast iron sugar kettles that burn wood convey one look and are great for roasting s’mores, while sleek, linear, tabletop versions speak to a more modern aesthetic. They’re perfect for snuggling under the stars on cool summer nights and can come tricked out with accents like glass and lighting. They’re usually fueled by natural gas or liquid propane.

Prioritize price: Firepits can easily range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand—or more. Remember that a pit is just one part of your wider landscape design and stick within your budget.

Consult an expert: Turn to local landscape or patio design companies with firepit installation pros, especially if you’re looking to use gas as fuel. Companies like Sunrise Landscape and Design in Sterling, Bon Air Hearth, Porch & Patio in Richmond, or Arlington’s Groff Landscape Design can do the hard work for you.