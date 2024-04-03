Checkerboard is Back

But now it has multiple personalities.

Checkerboard, that high contrast cousin to the more subtle demure gingham and plaid, is back again—but did it ever leave? Whether it conjures up images of Alice in Wonderland’s descent into the looking glass, the iconic Vans worn in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, or, perhaps, an actual game of checkers, this timeless chess-inspired pattern has been bouncing around for generations.

Few patterns can look equally at home on a diner floor and gleaming grand foyer, adding visual interest, length, and a classic linear detail to any space. Now we’re seeing it make a resurgence not only in kitchens, but also in bathrooms and living spaces. And there’s no one way to do it right. The pattern is back with multiple personalities, making it impossible to pin down whether it’s stately or electric.

“The coolest thing about what we are seeing now is that there have been so many new takes on the tried and true black and white marble checkerboard. There’s limestone with bluestone, stacked zellige tiles, and the look keeps evolving,” says Kristin Harrison, founder of Bungalow 10 Interiors in NoVa.

The iconic black-and-white treatment is popping up in kitchens, paired with muted, warm cabinets for a palette that feels crisp yet welcoming. It’s a sophisticated reference to the checkerboard floors of the 1950s. Occasionally, the black veers into gray territory for an even softer look.

Earthy palettes like rust, brown, and gray tone down the starkness of the checkerboard on vintage-inspired floor mats, pillows, and textiles in living areas. It can be used in the same places where a plaid might work, but offers an unexpected, edgy feel, as if a touch of punk rock snuck in when the designer wasn’t looking.

Bathrooms are where things take a sharp left turn. Small-scale checkerboard tiles in clashing colors and dimensional textures give a ’70s touch (yes, the ’70s are still back!). It’s maximalism at its finest.

“Checkerboard is a cool pattern to have some fun with,” explains Harrison, who adds that the motif can work in a small space. “It creates a little jewel box that stands out as a feature.”

Make Classic Practical

Skip high maintenance marble in heavily trafficked spaces and, instead, look for porcelain with a marble look. “If you have toddlers or animals, functionality is key,” says Harrison. “We use porcelain to limit the inevitable scratching and scuffing that comes with the banging around of daily life.”

Checkered pillow in Brown

A warm palette of chocolate and taupe give this checkered pillow an earthy and nostalgic 1970s look. $95. MaisonRoseaux.com

Checkers Bolster Pillow

Gray and white checkers add a quirky accent to minimalist spaces. $60. ShadesOfLight.com

French Creel Coir Mat

Welcome your guests with an eye-catching and classic harlequin checkerboard. In two sizes. $35-$55. BallardDesigns.com

Courtly Check Whistling Tea Kettle & Utensil Holder

Mackenzie Childs is the reigning Queen of Checkerboard, and this iconic kitchenware could be the start of your collection. $169, $89. Mackenzie-Childs.com

Chequer Hand Block Print Fabric

Preppy pink and white checkers are a whimsical alternative to its more buttoned-up cousin, gingham. Sold through designers. Schumacher.com

Antique Spanish White and Gray Marble

12” x 12” tiles from Paris Ceramics that give an instant lived-in feeling. Available from select distributors. ZoeFeldmanDesign.com

Vintage vinyl floorcloths

Floorcloths were the rugs of choice in the 1700s; this checkered version is reason enough to bring the look back. From $58.50. HudsonAndVine.com