Mocktails for Dry January

Scan any bar menu, whether at the local watering hole or that upscale restaurant where you finally got a reservation, and you’ll likely notice a new section making its debut: non-alcoholic cocktails.
Once written off as sugar bombs or poor imitations of their boozier counterparts, spirit-free beverages are anything but. In today’s landscape of sober-curious drinkers, crafting sans-alcohol options is more than just something for beverage directors to check off their list—it’s an opportunity to get creative.
“From freedom of speech and self-expression to identity and beliefs, people are becoming more comfortable with being who they are,” says Chris Simmonds, owner of Ceremony Dry Bottle Shop in Norfolk. “The act of consuming non-alcoholic beverages is no different.”
According to Jonmichael Tarleton, a bartender in Richmond, inclusivity is becoming a prevalent theme in modern dining overall. “Similarly to creating food menus that cater to all dietary needs, creating cocktail menus that do the same means you can serve a wider range of patrons,” he says.
Photo credit: Fred + Elliot
And those patrons are expecting high-caliber non-alcoholic options. In other words, Shirley Temples are no longer the only kid on the block. For Masha Yelnikova, beverage director at Wren in Tysons, it’s a welcome challenge. “It’s our responsibility as bar directors to utilize creativity when composing mocktails,” she says. “It’s easy to fall back on a fruit punch recipe and call it a day. We need to keep pushing those boundaries.”
Plan an in-home happy hour and whip up a batch of these delicious favorites from experts Masha Yelnikova of Wren, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Chris Simmonds of Ceremony Dry Bottle Shop.
Winter Mule
From Jonmichael Tarleton
1 oz. fresh lemon juice
5 oz. honey
2 dashes cardamom bitters (non alcoholic)
2 dashes aromatic bitters (non alcoholic)
Ginger beer
Mint for garnish
Combine all ingredients well and pour over ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Stop And Smell The Berries
From Masha Yelnikova of Wren in Tysons
2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42
1 oz. honey or agave
¾ oz. freshly squeezed lime juice (optional)
4 muddled strawberries
1-2 mint leaves
Shake, strain, and enjoy over ice with a strawberry and mint sprig garnish.
Coffee Bean Old Fashioned
From Chris Simmonds, owner of Ceremony Dry Bottle Shop in Norfolk
2 ½ oz. The Spirit of Bourbon
¼ oz. maple syrup
2 dashes black walnut bitters
3 coffee beans
Orange peel
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass except orange peel. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over one single ice cube. Express the orange peel over the drink.
The Patio Crusher
From Masha Yelnikova of Wren in Tysons
2.5 oz. Seedlip Garden 108
4 oz. cucumber tonic
1 oz. yuzu juice (if you can’t find yuzu, you can substitute grapefruit)
1 fresh cucumber slice
Combine all ingredients and pour over ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice.