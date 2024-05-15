Dining for Dogs

Virginia’s dog-friendly eateries welcome your furry sidekick.

Restaurants that cater to four-legged friends are on the rise. Consider San Francisco’s Dogue, where a classically trained chef turns out organic chicken-skin waffles or grass-fed steak tartare topped with a quail egg—for $75. Dogue’s take-home “Bespoke Meal Plans” are custom formulated with human-grade ingredients.

Less fancified—and more wallet-friendly—Starbucks offers Pup Cups and Shake Shack’s dog customers can enjoy a Bag o’ Bones or Poochini—a lappable vanilla custard. To find dog-friendly dining, BringFido.com lists local restaurants with designated canine menus and dining areas. The site’s “canine critics” award dog-biscuits—five is tops—to rate local spots. For more dog-friendly adventures, look to LeisurePup.com. Among our favorites:

Beer Hound Brewery, Culpeper: Craft beers named Duke, Kujo, and Olde Yella signal a welcome to dogs who get treats and a water bowl at tables, both indoors and out. For hungry humans, wings, pretzels, pizzas, and plenty of beers are on tap.

Blue Mountain Brewery, Afton: At this dog-friendly brewpub, outdoor picnic tables overlook an expansive lawn in the shadow of the Blue Ridge. The human menu includes wings, sandwiches, and burgers.

Fire Works Pizza, Arlington, Leesburg, Sterling: A special Food For Fido menu offers homemade dog biscuits, meatballs, and chicken, served in a Fire Works dog bowl. Plenty of wood-fired pizza and craft beer are on the menu for humans.

NN Burger, Kilmarnock, Tappahannock: A consistent Best of Virginia winner, dogs enjoy treats and bottomless water bowls at both locations. Craft burgers, twister chips, and epic shakes skew toward NN’s two-legged clientele.

Vola’s Dockside Grill, Alexandria: The For the Pooch menu at this popular waterfront seafood spot includes beef and rice with savory gravy, rare sirloin steak, or frozen yogurt “pupsicles” with sliced green apples.

White Dog Bistro, Mathews: This elegant eatery in the town’s historic district serves farm- and bay-to-table fare, while furry diners are welcomed with water and treats at pet-friendly outdoor tables.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue.