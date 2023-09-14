Customized Cake Sheets by Chefanie

The elegant, often witty, tablescapes of culinary influencer and caterer Stephanie Nass, aka Chefanie, turn dinners into enchanted evenings. “A beautiful table creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere,” she insists, “making guests feel special and appreciated.”

Case in point: the customizable cake sheets from her Chefanie collection of tableware and accessories.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chefanie

At a recent dinner in Virginia, the Manhattan-based Nass served the pièce de résistance—cakes dressed to match the wallpaper in the dining room of the host, clothing designer Carter Johnston and co-founder of CCH Collection.

Kits include two letter-sized cake sheets, a ruler, and “super quick” instructions to create edible art that’s also vegan, gluten-free, and shelf-stable. Shop online or find them at Nellie George in Richmond. Chefanie.com, ShopNellieGeorge.com