Taste of Italy in NoVa

One bakery in Fairfax serves sweet treats Italian style.

“My love for baking is rooted in nostalgia and family traditions,” says Bisnonna Bakeshop co-owner, Nicole Liberatore. After all, bisnonna means great-grandmother in Italian. With her husband, Dominick, the couple has been pumping out pastries from their home kitchen since 2019. But after winning the DreamStart Competition at Tysons Corner Center in 2021, the flour really started flying; now they run a brick-and-mortar bakery in Fairfax.

“A lot of our recipes were taught to me by the women in our families,” Nicole notes. Bisnonna’s selection of delectable Italian treats includes cannolis, biscotti, pizzelle, sfogliatelle, and more. The cannolis are fan favorites and come in sweetly surprising flavors like limoncello and cherry blossom. Nicole says, “We hope that every bake we serve brings our customers back to a cherished food memory.” BisnonnaBakeshop.com

