A Grand Villa on Monument Avenue

A Richmond landmark is restored and opens as the 2023 Richmond Symphony League Designer House.

× Expand Tyler Darden Helen Marie Taylor, pictured here in 2012, relaxing in the sunroom at her house at 2325 Monument Avenue.

Tyler Darden The elaborate bronze gates were typical of grand homes of the early 20th century.

If Helen Marie Taylor saw someone out her window admiring her home, she’d invite them in. Mrs. Taylor would take them on a tour, showing them every detail of the interior and exterior of the impressive Italian Renaissance villa, where she spent much of her life until her passing in 2022.

She treated her role as steward of the property with respect and reverence, and if you’ve driven down this storied avenue in Richmond, you’ve doubtlessly seen it, regally anchored between Davis and Strawberry streets. Bringing to bear an impressive provenance, the home is being restored to its former glory after years of deferred maintenance and in accordance with the former owner’s wishes.

Mrs. Taylor’s late father-in-law, Jaquelin P. Taylor, founder of Universal Leaf Tobacco Co., which became one of the largest consortiums of tobacco dealers in the world, and his wife, Katherine Wall, built the home—the second largest on Monument Avenue—in 1915.

After marrying J. P. Taylor’s son, Jaquelin E. Taylor, Mrs. Taylor and her husband moved into the Monument home in 1964. When her husband died in 1985, Mrs. Taylor kept her father-in-law’s architectural legacy a mainstay of the historic avenue.

She also ensured that the home would remain well taken care of after her death, penning careful instructions for its preservation and restoration.

Photos L-R: Portrait of J.P. Taylor, who built the Duncan Lee-designed house in 1915; Monument Avenue as it appeared in 1915 with the house under construction near the Jefferson Davis monument; the Waco, Texas-born Helen Marie Taylor was a lifelong theater lover and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London; Jaquelin E. Taylor, J.P. Taylor’s son, married Helen Marie Taylor, his sixth cousin, in 1964.

Glavé & Holmes Architecture recently completed the meticulous and exacting restoration. And thanks to the creative teams of interior designers, artisans, and landscape designers, the house opens to the public this month as the 2023 Richmond Symphony League Designer House.

Susan Reed, principal and director of historic preservation for Glavé & Holmes Architecture, says that the Taylor property “has been an amazing project to work on, not only because it’s a beautiful historic house, but it was designed by the notable architect Duncan Lee, is surrounded by gardens designed by Charles Gillette, and had been cherished by the Taylor family since it was commissioned, so hadn’t been greatly altered.”

Tyler Darden The front-facing exterior of 2325 Monument Avenue resembles an Italianate villa. Restoration work had been deferred in Mrs. Taylor’s later years and much of the stucco needed repairing.

Duncan Lee had a hand in at least 15 buildings on Monument Avenue. The Taylor house was designed as an imposing Italian villa on the exterior street front with carefully focused detail on the front door. The pediment of the door features the Taylor family crest, with the entrance featuring bronze ornamental gates.

“The east elevation hints at the lighter character of the rear of the house as you see the side of the first floor sunroom and second floor sleeping room with expansive triple doors and windows,” Reed says. “The rear garden elevation is much more open in character than the front and features a stunningly beautiful second floor Palladian loggia. The west elevation, which was referred to as the ‘Wing Building’ by Duncan Lee in his specifications, houses the more utilitarian services.”

× 1 of 6 Expand Tyler Darden A formal dining room includes a large fireplace and table set for eight. Elaborate details, like the gilded molding and trim, add to the room’s elegance. Light fixtures are original from Tiffany Studios. × 2 of 6 Expand Tyler Darden Mr. Taylor’s office is paneled in oak with an intricately carved fireplace in the Tudor Revival style. The room’s unique barrel-vaulted ceiling features botanically inspired plaster in relief. × 3 of 6 Expand Tyler Darden The front parlor, in pastel blue, features the elaborate molding and trim that the house is famous for and Louis XVI-inspired furniture. × 4 of 6 Expand Tyler Darden Peach and green are the predominant colors in the master bedroom, which includes matching four-poster beds and furniture groups for casual seating. The floral fabric complements the color palette. × 5 of 6 Expand Tyler Darden The library is Neoclassical in design, with vibrant orange walls that provide contrast against the room’s lighter molding and dark mahogany furniture. × 6 of 6 Expand Tyler Darden The carved oak mantel with a cast stone inset are focal points in Mr.Taylor’s office. Both are typical of the Tudor Revival style. Prev Next

A variety of styles fill the interior of the home

Tyler Darden A mosaic tile fountain is the centerpiece of the sunroom.

Reed says highlights of the house include the interior’s broader range of styles—from the Tudor Revival den, English Neoclassical library, Adam-Style breakfast room, as well as Italian Renaissance elements in the living room.

She also explains that Lee’s specifications emphasized the highest quality materials and extraordinarily skilled labor. That workmanship didn’t go unnoticed by Mrs. Taylor. In 1968, she wrote to Everett Lee, Duncan Lee’s son, inquiring about drawings for the house and encouraging publication of his father’s works. “This house has so many unique and beautiful aspects that it continues to reflect credit on Duncan Lee and his consummate artistry, just as it continues to bring joy to this family,” she said in her letter.

Mrs. Taylor’s son, Howell Taylor, recalls the time when an American general visited the home and was seated beside the fountain in the sunroom. The general saw a duck bobbing in the fountain and mistakenly thought it was fake. “But its wings spread out and jumped up on his lap,” says Taylor, referring to Sir Francis Drake, a duck the family rescued when it was young. The sunroom brought the outside in and “was a great joy to us as a family,” says Taylor. “Everyone loves the sunroom and the fountain.”

Tyler Darden A sweeping staircase anchors the foyer, where elaborate molding and stately columns welcome visitors.

Taylor also recalls the grand stairway. At its base was where the family’s Christmas tree would be decorated. “We all loved running up and down the stairs,” he says.

The interior floors, doors, and trim on the first floor, the main stairway, and the floors and trim on the second floor hall were highly detailed areas and required a specialty installer. “The floors are wood parquet in the first and second floor halls,” notes Reed,” and the first floor doors were glazed French doors.” She adds that some were missing, but were eventually found in the adjacent Carriage House and have been reinstalled.

The highly ornamental trim and moldings in the formal halls were researched by Gibson Worsham at Glavé & Holmes as part of the company’s initial research. And the research was epic. “Gibson found the capitals of the columns and pilasters to resemble ones available from the Decorator’s Supply Catalog or the Detroit Decorative Supply Co. Catalog with origins derived from a detail recorded by Chambray in 1650 at the Baths of Diocletian in Rome,” Reed says. “The cornice appears to be derived from the Works in Architecture of Robert and James Adam.” Published in several volumes, they date from 1772-1779.

Although there are no records, Tiffany Studios is said to have supplied the designs for the main rooms—as well as other features such as many of the carpets, various pieces of furniture and the mantels in most first- and second-floor rooms, according to Worsham.

“The Taylors might have visited the Tiffany showroom in New York with their architect and were probably impressed enough with what they saw to order a whole houseful,” he says. Out of the 60 original light fixtures from Tiffany Studios, Reed was able to identify 54 of the originals.

Ahead of its time

Tyler Darden Fixtures and plumbing in the master bath were way ahead of their time. A ribcage shower, sitz bath, and soaking tub signaled luxury.

The home is a time capsule of cutting edge interior design of its time. The bathroom included his and hers pedestal sinks, a large soaking tub, a sitz bath, a tankless toilet, and a “needle” or “ribcage” shower. Popular especially during the Victorian era and into the early 20th century, ribcage showers were chrome with directed jets of water all around the torso, ostensibly to promote health. “They were a very expensive therapeutic luxury at the time and now they’re rarely found,” says Reed. “All of these porcelain and polished nickel fixtures in one room were a walk back in time. We chose to restore this bathroom as a well-preserved example of a high-tech historic bathroom, but that functions for modern day use.”

The house also includes an original built-in central vacuum system as well as call buttons and foot buzzers at the head of the dining room and breakfast room tables. An ice box off the pantry served as a cold room with a pulley system that operates a vent to the exterior to control temperature. “This room has been given a new use as a wine room, but the pulley ventilation system has been retained,” Reed says.

The entire project required a careful balance of restoration and rehabilitation that included rehabbing the intact character-defining historic elements and materials, but also renovating the west service wing to provide much-needed improvements to the kitchen.

“The Secretary of the Interior Standards for Rehabilitation were used as a basis for all work,” Reed says. “For example, if floors could be buffed rather than sanded and refinished, they were only cleaned and buffed. Plaster repairs were made in the same way.”

× 1 of 5 Expand Tyler Darden Mrs. Taylor, in 2012, welcomes guests to her sunny breakfast room, with peach and green décor and the Charles Gilette-designed garden beyond. × 2 of 5 Expand Tyler Darden Elaborate plasterwork and molding make the breakfast room exceptionally elegant with ivory detailing subtly contrasted against pistachio walls. × 3 of 5 Expand Tyler Darden The Taylors’ collection of sterling, crystal, and china in the dining room add an unparalleled elegance, where the exceptional attention to architectural details are hallmarks. × 4 of 5 Expand Tyler Darden A generous hearth and elaborate custom mantels are signatures of the fireplaces at 2335 Monument Avenue. × 5 of 5 Expand Tyler Darden In the dining room, the Regency mirror is flanked by gilded sconces. The fireplace mantel is cast stone and features intricate details that include garlands, fruit, and urns. Prev Next

A sparkling retreat

The stucco on the exterior of the home is distinctive. “The fact that it glistens in the sunlight is one of the things that is so special about it,” says Reed. She notes that it was analyzed by Virginia Masonry Restoration who customized a mixture that ensured its color, texture, and composition. Mica was included for its unique sparkle. The end result served as an appropriate match.

Glavé & Holmes also wanted to take extra care to preserve the finishes in the rooms that Duncan Lee and Helen Marie Taylor paid extra attention to. “The paint colors you see in the first floor formal rooms are original—the dining room, reception room, library, and hall,” Reed says. “The 1930’s photo of the den shows the ornamental plaster ivy leaves were not highlighted in paint as they are today, but we preserved the treatment that Mrs. Taylor maintained. The colors in the sunroom and breakfast room are likely part of the original Tiffany Studios design.”

Tyler Darden Helen Marie Taylor in her signature chiffon.

The kitchen wing was given a modern layout but many of the original features in the kitchen were reused such as the original plate warmer in the pantry and all of the existing cabinetry. Air conditioning was introduced with great effort to conceal the modern equipment and ductwork.

“We wanted to restore as much as possible, but ensure the house was functional and livable,” Reed says. “Every minute decision was weighed against the impact on the historic fabric and character of the house.”

With its continued preservation, 2325 Monument Avenue remains a place that captures a specific point in history and, like Mrs. Taylor envisioned, a showplace for an evolving way of life.