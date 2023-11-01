Gingerbread Events throughout Virginia

There is no way to over-do it on gingerbread—it’s not allowed and the very idea should be illegal. This holiday season, pull out the reindeer antlers, put them on your head, and hit the road to a gingerbread event in your area.
Below, you’ll find our picks for this season, that range from displays to open houses, from trails to cocktail parties. Here’s a few to get you started on a gingerbread trail of your own.
STEAM TEAM: Gingerbread House Engineering
Richmond Public Library, West End Meeting Room A
December 7, 2023
Gingerbread Festival & Trail
Salem Museum & Historical Society • Salem
December 2, 2023
37th Annual Gingerbread Contest & Exhibit
Ferry Farm • Fredericksburg
November 18, 2023
Adult Gingerbread House Making & Cocktails
The Pit & Peel Rooftop • Richmond
Dec. 20, 2023
Gingerbread House Contest
HolidayFest, River Mill Park • Occoquan
December 2-3, 2023
Gingerbread Workshop Series
Boars Head Resort • Charlottesville
Starts: Dec. 3, 2023
Gingerbread Display Open House
Williamsburg Lodge • Williamsburg
Opens November 25, 2023
ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com
Annual Jefferson Gingerbread Display
Jefferson Hotel • Richmond
Unveiling: Nov. 27, 2023