Gingerbread Events throughout Virginia

There is no way to over-do it on gingerbread—it’s not allowed and the very idea should be illegal. This holiday season, pull out the reindeer antlers, put them on your head, and hit the road to a gingerbread event in your area.

Below, you’ll find our picks for this season, that range from displays to open houses, from trails to cocktail parties. Here’s a few to get you started on a gingerbread trail of your own.

STEAM TEAM: Gingerbread House Engineering

Richmond Public Library, West End Meeting Room A

December 7, 2023

RVALibrary.com

Gingerbread Festival & Trail

Salem Museum & Historical Society • Salem

December 2, 2023

S-RCChamber.org

37th Annual Gingerbread Contest & Exhibit

Ferry Farm • Fredericksburg

November 18, 2023

Kenmore.org

Adult Gingerbread House Making & Cocktails

The Pit & Peel Rooftop • Richmond

Dec. 20, 2023

EventBrite.com

Gingerbread House Contest

HolidayFest, River Mill Park • Occoquan

December 2-3, 2023

VisitOccoquanVa.com

Gingerbread Workshop Series

Boars Head Resort • Charlottesville

Starts: Dec. 3, 2023

BoarsHeadResort.com

Gingerbread Display Open House

Williamsburg Lodge • Williamsburg

Opens November 25, 2023

ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com

Annual Jefferson Gingerbread Display

Jefferson Hotel • Richmond

Unveiling: Nov. 27, 2023

JeffersonHotel.com