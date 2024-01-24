February's Editor's Letter

What does your next life chapter look like? Dreaming of writing The Great American Novel? Getting another degree? Bet you never thought of buying a zoo. Meet a former tech CEO who did just that, and she prioritizes animal health above all. Our managing editor, Meredith Lindemon, introduces you to NOVA Wild in Reston.

A personal experience is exactly what The American Shakespeare Center is out to provide. This dramatic gem goes way beyond our borders and has transformed Staunton into a global Shakespeare destination. Once again, Meredith Lindemon takes you there.

We couldn’t resist polling several notable Virginians and sharing their 2024 New Year’s resolutions. Longtime Omni Homestead fans might recognize Anthony Pusey, the resort’s legendary Maitre d’ Hotel. This fourth-generation Homestead employee, shares his—and so does Dean King, best-selling author and Richmond resident.

Our Good Taste section—all about food and drink around the state—includes timely news, along with profiles of Ovoka Farm, a burgeoning agro-tourist spot in Paris that raises the bar on cattle farming, and an unforgettable meal at Lost Letter in Richmond. The photos alone will have you hooked, and the stories are just as tasty. And don’t miss our collection of soups and stews that offer cozy, creamy comfort on cold winter days.

Our Health & Wellness section is really all about prioritizing YOU in the New Year—from a story on self-care, how to reset your body through good nutrition, and skincare secrets from VIP aesthetician Sarah Akram. Read all about former MLB player Brandon Guyer’s Major League Mindset—and it’s not just for athletes.

Ten “I do’s” from couples all over Virginia anchor our special weddings section. You’ll revel in the elegance of the Homestead and the rustic charm of the barns and silos at Parrish View Farms. And, we bring you expert etiquette tips, out-of-the-box favor ideas, and a no-nonsense approach to budgets. Plus, don’t miss the essay penned by my friend and MOB-to-be, Susan Martin Mitchell, who recounts her shopping trip to find her daughter Charlotte’s wedding dress.

And ... drum roll, please! Our 2024 Best of Virginia survey is officially open, so cast your votes by January 31, and tell us your bests!

There is so much for you to explore in this issue. Savor each page, and let us hear from you.