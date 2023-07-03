Here Comes the Sun

Virginia sunflower festivals.

July is prime sunflower season at Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Over three weekends from July 14-30, enjoy their third annual Sunflower Festival where more than eight acres of sunflowers are in full bloom and perfect for picking. The festival also features live music, craft vendors, food trucks, hand-dipped ice cream, local craft beer, and wine, plus a zip line, tractor rides, play zone, and face painting—entertainment for children of all ages.

Voted “Most Unique Festival” by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine, Sinkland’s Festival is among several to celebrate the sunflower around the state. Scan the QR code for more festivals around the state listed on VirginiaLiving.com. SinklandFarms.com

Other events:

Auburn Sunflower Patch, Culpeper; Sept. 3-4 and 10-11: Instagram: @AuburnFarmsSunflowerPatch

Alvis Farms, Manakin-Sabot; AlvisFarmsVa.com

Liberty Mill, Somerset; Aug. 26-27; Sept. 2-4; LibertyMillsFarm.com

Beaver Dam Farm, Buchanan; September; BeaverDamSunflowers.com

Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard, Winchester, September 9: tickets on EventBrite