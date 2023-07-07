Lego in the Garden

Everybody’s favorite toy bricks put nature in the spotlight.

× Expand 3771509142

This summer, LEGO® artist Sean Kenney’s award-winning exhibition, Nature Connects, brings 13 nature-themed sculptures to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. Kenney’s “Monarch on Milkweed,” was built using 39,708 LEGO® bricks while

“Zebra” took 58,139. And for his touching “Polar Bear and her Cubs,” the Brooklyn-based artist spent more than 1,000 hours connecting 133,263 LEGO® bricks. Opened in May 27, Nature Connects will appear through Sept. 4. TheMSV.org

Ron Blunt Connect!

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue.