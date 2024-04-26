Art at Norfolk’s Ryan Resilience Lab

Through May, the work of nine multimedia artists are on display in All Water Has a Perfect Memory at the Ryan Resilience Lab’s Brock River Room in Norfolk. The exhibition celebrates the resilience of coastal communities and the beauty, importance, and state of the Elizabeth River.

This important tributary of the Chesapeake Bay has faced significant pollution challenges from various industrial sites, such as dry docks, processing plants, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and sewage and stormwater discharge. Once considered dead, its ongoing recovery has had help from the Elizabeth River Project, which relies on the power of partnerships in the restoration of this historic waterway.

The Pru and Louis Ryan Resilience Lab, which officially opens later in the spring, is a living laboratory and learning park that demonstrates how urban coastal communities can adapt to sea level rise. Green walls, solar power, floating docks, cisterns, and rainwater capture are some of the resilience features, many of which are easily duplicated in homes and businesses. ElizabethRiver.org