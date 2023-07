Built in 1901, Richmond’s Main Street Station is among five chosen by the U.S. Postal Service for a new collection of stamps. “As it turns out,” says Derry Noyes, a Postal Service art director, “all five stations honored on the stamps are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.” Also in the series: Sacramento’s Santa Fe Depot, Cincinnati’s Union Terminal, Maryland’s Point of Rocks Station, and Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue.