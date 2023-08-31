Much more than a marketplace, discover history and heritage, culture and creativity.

A gateway to the region, the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon is the perfect way to discover the area’s unique people, places, and history. Tucked in the ancient Appalachian Mountains, it showcases the best of the Southwest—with its spectacular views, abundant outdoor recreation, and rich natural resources—in a 29,000-square-foot hub that serves as a visitor center, retail mecca for local crafts, music venue, and community space.

The Cultural Center’s soaring retail space is home to the arts and crafts of nearly 200 local artisans. From home décor to fashion jewelry, traditional pottery and quilting to paintings and glasswork, the selection of handcrafted pieces is unmatched. Virtually all types of media are represented—from clay, fiber, glass, man-made, and metal, to mixed media, natural material, two dimensional, and wood. More than 5,000 pieces are for sale.

Southwest Virginia’s connection to crafts is a story with deep roots. As America’s first frontier, the region was a stop along The Great Road, the original migration route the pioneers traveled on their way west. A need arose for materials and supplies that coastal colonies were sourcing from Europe, so a craft industry was born, as makers fashioned pots for cooking, quilts to keep warm in winter, toys for children to play with, and necessities for daily life in the mountains of Appalachia. Over 300 years later, these same crafts have been passed down through generations—often from parent to child.

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace showcases a rich culture and creative economy. It’s where the treasures of the Southwest—its artisans and musicians, its history and heritage—are on display for locals and tourists alike. SwVaCulturalCenter.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.