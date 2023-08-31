Primland Resort’s Activities

Take aim and shoot straight with target practice at this beautiful retreat.

× Expand (Photo by Auberge Resorts Collection)

Test your skills at archery, air rifle, or tomahawk throwing—a target practice trifecta—at Primland, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, in Meadows of Dan. An on-site instructor will show you the basics, or take your skills to the next level. Then draw your bow and take aim at the bull’s-eye or pump up your air rifle and draw a bead on spinner targets, balloons, and silhouettes on the range. Barroom axe throwers can test their skills with an authentic tomahawk and Primland’s experienced guide will share the history and culture behind this traditional Native American weapon. With practice, you’ll perfect the grip and stance to throw a tomahawk right on target. AubergeResorts.com/Primland

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.