Movie Night

$7 tickets, fresh popcorn, and a lot of history.

The Chincoteague Island Theatre opened its doors in 1947 and continues to serve residents and visitors today. Located on the Eastern Shore, the Island Theatre features classic family favorites to Oscar-nominated films. In 2011, the Chincoteague Island Arts Organization raised money to restore the Main Street attraction with new seating, improved lighting, and a new screen projector. The theater’s color scheme was also restored to its original colors in 1947. If you visit the Island Theater today, you’ll notice two horse hooves imprinted in the concrete walkway outside. These hooves belong to Misty, the horse who starred in the 1961 popular film, Misty of Chincoteague. Today, the theater has become a hot spot for the Chincoteague community, offering game nights, plays, concerts, and more. IslandTheatres.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.