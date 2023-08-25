Scenic Sips

Halcyon Days Cider Co. is a Valley oasis.

“Older Ways. Better Days,” is Halcyon Days’ motto. This Natural Bridge cidery touts a selection made from 100 percent Virginia-grown heirloom apples—and sometimes pears, too. Try their InspiRed for a sweet, nutty, fruity rosé cider, or choose Occam’s Razor for a sharper and crisper taste. When you visit, you’ll see the nod to older ways in the 1860s log cabin-turned-tasting room and the production facility that was once a 1940s milking barn. Continue your better days with a scenic stroll through the cidery’s apple orchard labyrinth under the Blue Ridge mountain backdrop. HalcyonDaysCider.com